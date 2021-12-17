Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Snug Piercings
Time to upgrade your earrings
If you’re looking for a unique way to express yourself (and an excuse to buy some cool jewelry), nothing’s better than getting a new piercing. Sure, it’s a more painful way to change up your look, but the adrenaline rush and opportunity to try different types of earrings puts it in a league of its own. And while classics like a lobe piercing or an upper helix piercing never go out of style, it’s also worth considering a not-so-common placement to add to your collection: the snug piercing.
For the uninitiated: “A snug piercing goes through the outer rim of your ear to the inside of your ear on the way to your ear canal,” celebrity piercer and chief piercing officer of Body Electric Tattoo Brian Keith Thompson tells Bustle. It passes through an area called the anti-helix, also known as the stem of your ear — that sliver of cartilage in between ear canal and your outer cartilage. Because the piercing sits in the middle of other piercings you may have, like a tragus (a piercing on the piece of cartilage in front of your ear canal) or mid-helix piercing, it can bring together your other earrings and create a fun, cohesive look.
Thinking about getting a snug piercing but don’t know where to start? Read on for seven things experts say you absolutely need to know before, during, and after your appointment.