SO Many People Are Obsessed With These Comfy Bras & Underwear On Amazon

Lucky for us, we’ve come a long way from the stiff, constricting corsets and billowy bloomers that previous generations used to wear. Today, undergarments are designed to be ridiculously comfortable — think: soft, breathable fabrics, seamless edges, and cushioned shoulder straps. Amazon just so happens to be a gold mine of comfy bras and underwear, filled with everyday basics you’ll wear on the regular.

There are tons of wallet-friendly multipacks of underwear on this list, ranging from moisture-wicking, seamless briefs to lightweight cotton thongs. And what’s a pair of underwear without a bra to match? Whether you prefer a bra with an underwire or a wire-free option, there are plenty of choices to suit your needs. Not to mention, all my bra and underwear picks are incredibly popular, bolstered by thousands of rave reviews from real customers.

1 These Moisture-Wicking Panties That Keep You Feeling Cool & Fresh Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture-Wicking Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Breathable and incredibly moisture-wicking, this multipack of panties from Fruit of the Loom will help you survive those those hotter-than-hot days. They’re designed with cool-touch panels on the front, as well as ultra-soft microfiber leg and waist bands. Each mid-rise pair features moderate coverage in the back — perfect for everyday wear. Available sizes: 5 —9

Available multipacks: 2

2 The 6-Pack Of Cotton Briefs With Sky-High Ratings Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Over 87,000 reviewers have given this six-pack of underwear a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. Made from a stretchy jersey-cotton blend, the bikini briefs are breathable, soft, and tag-free — what’s not to love? Each pack includes a variety of colors and patterns, so you can add some variety to your underwear drawer. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available multipacks: 33

3 A Lightly Lined, Wire-Free Bra You Can Wear All Day Warner's Easy Does It Seamless Stretch Wireless Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon Are you craving chest support, but don’t want to deal with an underwire? You’re going to love this seamless bra from Warner’s. Designed with a U-shaped back, wide side panels, and light lining throughout the bust, the bra provides ample coverage without any tightness or itchiness. Since it’s so comfy, you can wear it all day long without ever wanting to take it off. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

4 These Comfy Cotton Briefs With An Ultra-High Waist wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon If high-waisted underwear is your jam, it doesn’t get much better than this five-pack of cotton-blend briefs. Instead of a traditional skinny elastic waistband, each pair has a wide fabric band that hugs your body snugly without digging into your skin. With full coverage in the back, these underwear can also double as pajama bottoms. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available multipacks: 7

5 Some Seamless Panties That Come In Bold, Unique Prints VOENXE Seamless Breathable Stretch Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s fun to get creative with your underwear choices, and this multipack makes it easy to switch up your look on the regular. With designs ranging from fresh florals to bold leopard prints to groovy mandalas, you can let your personality shine. The low-waisted panties are also completely seamless, so they’re virtually invisible under tight-fitting clothes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 5

6 A Full-Coverage Underwire Bra With Breathable Mesh Inserts Bali One Smooth U Illusion Neckline Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon The mesh inserts on this underwire bra not only provide extra coverage — they also increase ventilation, so you stay nice and cool. Designed with a U-shaped back and wide side panels, the bra stays securely in place, providing excellent chest support under T-shirts, dresses, and blouses. Choose from jewel-tone hues or versatile neutral shades. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 18

7 These Sporty Granny Panties That Won’t Ride Up Or Roll Down POKARLA Stretch Mid-Waist Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Thanks to the fabric-covered elastic waistband and reinforced leg openings, these mid-rise panties won’t roll down or ride up. Made of breathable combed cotton, the full-coverage briefs feature contrasting piping around the waist and leg for a sporty look. One reviewer even described them as “modern granny panties” — they’re that comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available multipacks: 8

8 This Smooth Underwire Bra With A Supportive U-Shaped Back Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon The U-shaped back on this underwire bra keeps the adjustable straps securely on your shoulders. Designed with smooth, full-coverage foam cups, the bra provides plenty of support to the bust — without poking or digging into your skin. Available in an array of gorgeous colors and patterns, this bra is a great wardrobe staple you’ll reach for on the regular. Available sizes: 34B — 42DDD

Available colors: 20

9 A Wireless Bra With Extra-Comfy Cushioned Straps Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon There are so many things to love about this wireless bra from Playtex, from its moisture-wicking fabric to its built-in back support. But perhaps the most unique feature? The wide, cushioned straps that help alleviate shoulder pressure for all-day comfort. Covered in a delicate floral pattern, this bra is just as pretty as it is comfortable. Available sizes: 36B — 46D

Available colors: 11

10 Some High-Waisted Briefs With An Elegant Lace Detail MISSWHO Cotton High-Waisted Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Trimmed with lace along the front and leg openings, these cotton underwear are subtly elegant. Each pair has a high, double-layered waistband that won’t roll down during the day. They offer full coverage in the front, back, and sides — and since they’re made from a cotton-spandex blend, you can count on them being both breathable and stretchy. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available multipacks: 8

11 The Lightweight Bra With Flexible Foam Cups Warner's No Side Effects Underarm-Smoothing Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon For those of us who live in jeans and a T-shirt, finding a smooth, lightly supportive bra to wear underneath is important. This bra from Warner’s is a fantastic choice — it has flexible foam cups, smoothing side panels, and extra reinforcement between the bust. “Comfortable and even pretty, this bra fits me to a tee without constant struggling to keep the straps up,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 34B — 42C

Available colors: 8

12 This 6-Pack Of Light-As-A-Feather Cotton Thongs ELACUCOS Cotton Thong Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from a stretchy cotton-spandex blend, these thongs have an airy, barely-there feel. The breathable underwear have a low-profile design, making them ideal for wearing under jeans or workout pants. Choose from an array of bright hues or subdued neutrals — there’s even an all-black multipack for those who like to keep it simple. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 5

13 These Basic Hipster Panties That Come In So Many Colors & Prints INNERSY Cotton Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this multipack of hipster panties. Made of a stretchy cotton blend fabric, each pair gently hugs your hips and upper thigh. Not to mention, there’s a multipack to fit every taste, from single-color options to pastel and day-glow sets. Wear them under anything from skinny jeans to flowy skirts and dresses. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 16

14 Some Stretchy Underwear With A Retro High Waist Molasus High-Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a retro-inspired design, these high-waisted panties are guaranteed to stay in place all day long. The underwear sits right at your belly button, curving around your backside for a full-coverage effect. “Soft yet supportive, comfortable, breathable and don’t ride up!” raved one happy customer. Choose from multicolor, all-black, and all-beige packs. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available multipacks: 8

15 Another Wire-Free Bra That’s Cloud-Soft Warner's Cloud 9 Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Featuring light foam cups and a comfy under-chest band, this wireless bra is the epitome of comfort. Available in neutral shades as well as soft pink and blue, the bra provides gentle support under your favorite T-shirts and blouses. It’s called the Cloud 9 bra for a reason — “Definitely feels like I’m wearing a cloud!” one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors: 9

16 This Lacy Demi Bra That Lifts & Supports Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Looking for a little extra lift in the bust? This underwire demi bra from Maidenform has got your back. Designed with a gorgeous lace overlay, the padded cups create a plunging neckline. The wide side panels ensure that the bra is smooth under clothes, while the adjustable straps ensure you get the closest fit. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 16

17 The High-Cut Panties With Dig-Free Waistbands Warner's Blissful Benefits Dig-Free Waistband Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon The wide, dig-free waistband on this underwear never presses into skin — which equals all-day comfort. Boasting an impressive 4.7-star overall rating, the mid-rise panties feature high-cut leg holes and full coverage in the back. One reviewer raved, “The best compliment I can give these panties is that once you put them on in the morning, you do not think about them for the rest of the day. That is how comfortable they are.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available multipacks: 5

18 A Wireless Bra That’s An Everyday Basic Warner's No Side Effects Underarm-Smoothing Wireless Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sometimes, you just have to stick to the basics. Made with flexible foam cups, wide side panels, and a V-neckline, this wire-free bra is a fantastic wardrobe essential that you can wear under just about everything. The U-shaped back and front-adjustable straps ensure that everything stays in place as you go about your day. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 8

19 These Cooling Sports Bras With A Strappy Back Detail AKAMC Cross-Back Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from a moisture-wicking nylon blend fabric, these athletic bras keep you dry as you sweat. The strappy back detail isn’t just a stylish touch — it also allows for extra airflow. Each bra is also designed with removable foam padding, so you can decide how much coverage you want. Wear them under loose-fitting tees, or sport them on their own. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available multipacks: 22

20 Some Soft Cotton Undies With A Gorgeous Lace Waistband Weallure Cotton Lace Brief Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon For those days where you feel like being a little fancy — but also comfy — there are these cotton lace briefs. Each pair has a gorgeous mid-rise lace waistband that stays in place without rolling or bunching. Offering full coverage in the back, these undies are ideal for everyday wear. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 3

21 These High-Rise Undies That Are Silky Smooth Fruit Of The Loom Fit for Me Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fruit of the Loom’s Fit for Me underwear is made from sleek, smooth microfiber. Besides their silky feel, these underwear are also beloved by customers for their supportive high waistband and variety of color options. “These are the softest, most comfortable panties I have ever worn,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available multipacks: 7

22 An Ultra-Supportive Wireless Bra With A Beautiful Floral Pattern Bali Double Support Wireless Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This bra from Bali offers exceptional support, and it doesn’t need an underwire to do so. Rather, it has double-layered cups and wide side panels that mold to your chest for a fit that moves with you. Mesh inserts and a delicate floral pattern give this bra an elegant vibe, while the front-adjustable straps allow you to create the most secure fit. Available sizes: 34B — 44DD

Available colors: 17

23 This Seamless Bra That’s Oh-So Soft & Flexible Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wire-Free Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fitting like a second skin, this wire-free bra is all but invisible under T-shirts and blouses. Hanes’ SmoothTec technology creates a sleek, seamless appearance, while the wide straps and under-chest band provide just the right amount of support. Choose from neutral beige, gray, and black, or go bold with a fierce red color. Available sizes: 34B — 44DD

Available colors: 8

24 Some Simple Hipster Panties That Don’t Show Under Clothes Areke Stretch Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sure, these hipster undies may be simple, but they have everything you need — a seamless waistband, smooth sides, and a stretchy fit. Made from moisture-wicking nylon blend, they’ll also keep you feeling cool and dry in hot weather. “These are awesome! I don't feel constricted, but I feel like I have good support and coverage,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 5

25 A Multipack Of Seamless Underwear That Are So Stretchy Fruit of the Loom Seamless Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These moisture-wicking nylon panties have stretchiness in spades, and their seamless design means they’re practically invisible under clothes. Each multipack comes with six pairs in a variety of colors, giving you plenty of options when picking out your underwear for the day. Choose from hipster, bikini, high-cut, and low-rise styles. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available multipacks: 5

26 This Flexible Bralette With A Made-For-You Fit Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from flexible, four-way stretch fabric, this wireless bralette from Bali has a fit that feels like it was made for you and you alone. With a V-neckline, wide shoulder straps, and smoothing side panels, it has all the comfort of a bralette combined with the support of a conventional bra. The material is also incredibly moisture-wicking, so you’ll stay cool and dry all day. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

27 These Seamless Briefs That Feel Like A “Second Skin” FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a low waistband and high-cut legs, these lightweight briefs are completely seamless — so you won’t be able to detect them under tight-fitting clothes. They’re so airy, in fact, that you’ll barely even notice they’re there at all. “They fit like a second skin. Comfy, no panty lines,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 9

28 Some Comfy Cotton Bralettes That Close In The Front Fruit of the Loom Front-Closure Cotton Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Forget about struggling to clasp your bralette in the back — these ones from Fruit of the Loom close in the front. Made out of a breathable, stretchy cotton blend, each unlined bra has a shirred front and soft shoulder straps. In this pack of three, you also get a set of removable foam pads, so you can add some extra coverage when needed. Available sizes: 34 — 48

Available options: 17

29 A Set Of Sporty Boyshorts You Can Wear Under Skirts & Dresses Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Seamless Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stretchy and moisture-wicking, these seamless boyshorts are perfect for wearing under dresses and skirts. Designed with an elastic waistband and leg openings that hit your upper thigh, these underwear provide full coverage without any bulkiness. Think of them as a lightweight, stretchy cousin to boxer briefs. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available options: Bikini, Boyshort