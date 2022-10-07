Soho House Just Launched A Skincare Collection & It Is Chic AF

When it comes to escaping the realities of daily life, nothing lifts spirits like splurging on luxe skincare. If that level of escapism and retail therapy you are after, then Soho House’s new launch is the one for you. Introducing Soho Skin, the private members club’s new skincare range which draws on the brand’s luxe lifestyle and aspirational aesthetic; think outdoor bathtubs and dreamy spas.

“Our members are at the heart of everything we do,” explains Aalish Yorke-Long, Soho House Retail Managing Director of the new range, “so we involved them from day one.” Inspired by the way the group’s discerning members balance long working hours, frequent travel, partying, and family life, Yorke-Long says it was important that the skincare products “spoke to those needs.” Enter Soho Skin Concentrate, a power ingredient if you will, which is blended to boost cellular activity, regenerate skin structure, and protects the microbiome of skin.

Amongst ten genderless skincare essentials – all of which are housed in minimalist, apothecary-inspired packaging – you’ll find Soho House Cream Cleanser, which washes away make-up, dirt, and pollution without leaving skin feeling tight. And the Soho Skin Renewal Serum, a gossamer-textured formula which brings together Soho Skin Concentrate, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and melanin modulators to boosts radiance, dismantle pigmentation, and stimulates collagen. Best of all? No membership required for this one.

