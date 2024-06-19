Sophie Turner, who opened up about her post-Jonas life in last month’s issue of British Vogue, is proving to be exactly as happy as she said she was.

On June 17th, the Game Of Thrones star was spotted enjoying a St. Germain spritz as she relaxed in the south of France, looking content as ever. And who wouldn’t be all smiles while sitting outside, brunching, on a beautiful day in the Cote d’Azur region?

For Turner’s coastal outing, she wore a matching two-piece blue and white set that looked like pajamas — but in this case, they were the kind that absolutely deserve to be seen outside the bedroom.

Sophie’s Effortless Striped Set

The set, from Greek brand Woera, featured a cropped collared button down and slit cuff pants. Both pieces are made from ‘luxurious cotton poplin,’ and feature a blue-and-white striped pattern that screams “European beach chic.” The actor wore the loose-fitting pants way down on her hip bones, which allowed her to show off her sculpted midriff.

She kept things casual with a pair of green and ivory OG Adidas Sambas (a fashion girlie favorite) on her feet, and added some pops of statement-making gold jewelry with hoop earrings, a dainty charm necklace, and a few chunky rings.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Turner finished her look with a pair of black and white rectangular sunglasses and a cream-colored slouchy bag — which was carefully placed on the floor to free up her hands so she could hold her refreshing cocktail.

Sophie’s Undone Look

The Joan actress recently cut her signature long locks and is now rocking a shoulder-skimming style. Her tousled, “just woke up like this” ‘do paired perfectly with her elevated PJs, and her brown-ish neutral lip color gave the look an effortlessly undone finish.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Sophie’s Joie de Vivre Outfit

Want to feel like you’re also vacationing in the south of France in your pajamas? Now you can shop Turner’s exact look below.