September 2020 Fashion Month looks quite different than it ever has before. While designers have struggled to keep their businesses afloat amid this global pandemic, many are also grappling with how to present their collections in a format that is cost-effective, creative, and — of course — socially-distanced.
With the coronavirus pandemic profoundly changing people's everyday lives the world over, designers are abandoning the traditional runway show format for safer alternatives. In London, Milan, and Paris, brands are drastically reducing the number of people present at their physical shows — or choosing to forgo them altogether.
Instead, designers are employing everything from virtual livestreams to flash mobs, socially-distanced outdoor runway shows, and video productions that feature their new apparel and accessories at the forefront — much like brands did at New York Fashion Week.
London Fashion Week is slated to include a balanced mix of physical and digital shows, while Milan and Paris will see the majority of brands opting for in-person presentations, that perhaps will host a smaller crowd than usual. Fashion houses like Fendi and Prada in Milan, as well as Chanel and Dior in Paris, are mostly planning live shows.
Ahead, find out what exactly Fashion Month looks like for the Spring 2021 season. These are unprecedented times, but designers have proved how resilient and creative they can be.