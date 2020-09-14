Here's What NYFW Shows Look Like After Coronavirus

The last time the world saw New York Fashion Week, it was back in February 2020. Buyers, editors, and influencers sat shoulder-to-shoulder, watching models walk the runway in the latest collections. Less than two weeks later, Fashion Week attendees were forgoing Milan and Paris shows in fear of catching the new coronavirus. And less than a week after Fashion Month concluded, New York City was nearing full lockdown.
As the world eases out of quarantine and into new restrictions that will guide everyone's everyday lives, New York Fashion Week is back, but it looks quite different.
For the Spring 2021 season, only a few designers are hosting in-person shows and presentations, like Jason Wu, and they are strictly adhering to the guidelines put in place by the New York governor. Others are opting for pre-recorded, pre-shot, or even live virtual presentations.
There is hardly any street style, there is no backstage footage, and there are very few catwalks. Is this the new normal? Only time will tell. But for now, this is what New York Fashion Week looks like.
Taking a cue from European Menswear Fashion Weeks back in July, when designers such as Jacquemus and Etro found new and different ways to present their collection in person, the fashion world is relentlessly adapting.
Ahead, see the Spring 2021 season of New York Fashion Week in pictures.