If a new haircut isn’t appealing to you for the new year, but you want to do something to change up your look, debuting a new hair color is the next best thing to try. Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean you have to go drastic with a bright platinum blonde or neon highlighter green (though, you should go for it if that’s your vibe). Instead, the spring 2023 hair color trends that you’ll most likely see everywhere are some tried and true classic shades — just with a slight twist.

First, red is going to have its moment. Copper, auburn, tangerine — many experts say that these are the hair colors that will stand out this spring. The beloved “expensive brunette” will be getting a warmer update and on the other side of the spectrum, gothic chic raven black hair will continue to be big as the weather starts to get warmer. Also, is it spring if I don’t mention sun-kissed gold strands? Expect that classic hue to also heat up this upcoming season.

Below are eight hair color trends that the experts predict will be huge for spring 2023. Keep this handy to show your colorist at your next hair appointment.

1 Rusty Copper Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebrity hairstylist and founder of Mydentity Guy Tang says that copper hair, which is already trending, will continue to be big in the spring because it’s the perfect bright hue to come out of dark and moody winter. To keep that cooper shade vibrant, he recommends a color-safe shampoo like the Mydentity MyConfidant Color Securing Shampoo and Conditioner, which will infuse hair with moisture and prolong your new hue as long as possible.

2 Cool-Toned Brunette Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images L’Oréal Paris celebrity hairstylist and colorist Jonathan Colombini predicts cooler dark brunettes will be trending. “I get clients that stress ‘I don’t want to see any warmth or red.’ This has become such a trend since it‘s minimal, can showcase healthy hair very well, and is extremely low maintenance,’” Colombini says. His advice for maintaining this (and really every newly-colored shade) is to use the right shampoo and conditioner. Something like the L’Oréal Paris EverPure Glossing Shampoo and Conditioner are paraben- and sulfate-free, which he says ensures color longevity and optimal hair health.

3 Caramelized Shades Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tang says that natural-looking caramel blonde and brunette are shades you’ll want to consider this spring. “I see clients leaning towards more natural tones, and caramel gives you the perfect balance of a cool and warm tone,” he explains. To keep hair healthy, he suggests asking your colorist for an in-salon deep conditioning treatment after you dye job.

4 Warm Chestnut Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images “Expensive brunette” is getting an upgrade. If cooler-toned brunette isn’t your thing, Colombini says that a warm chestnut shade that’s a level or two darker at the base and gradually gets lighter in a few spots to add more dimension is the way to go.

5 Soft Tangerine Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Matrix brand ambassador Rachel Bodt says redheads will have their moment for Spring 2023. Bold reds will definitely be trending, but also keep an eye out for a softer tangerine shade.

6 Bright Auburn Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Matrix global artistic director Michelle O’Connor says bright hair, especially within the red color family, is going to be big for spring 2023. Look for bright auburn to flood your social feeds. Pro-tip: Be sure to use a conditioning and heat protectant spray like the Matrix Instacure Anti-Breakage Porosity Spray. O’Connor says it will help your strands keep their vibrancy and — most importantly — moisture.

7 Sun-Kissed Gold Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Celebrity colorist Rita Hazan says to go gold. Hazan predicts sun-kissed and buttery gold tones will be huge for spring as they reflect light and can give skin a natural glow. She says to make sure not to over-color your hair and to wait at least four to six weeks for a single process treatment, and three months between any highlighting. She recommends using an at-home gloss, like the Rita Hazan True Color Ultimate Shine Gloss, to keep your hair color looking super fresh.