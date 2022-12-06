New year, new ‘do. There’s something refreshing about changing up your hair once it hits January 1. It’s a blank slate of sorts and a fun way to welcome good energy in 2023. But don’t know where to start? No problem. That’s where the hair experts come in to give you a guiding hand.

The TL;DR: there’s a cut for you no matter what you’re looking for. If you’re seeking a drastic change, the consensus has it that bob haircuts and bangs will take over 2023. If there’s a haircut from 2022 that you’ve been eyeing but didn’t get a chance to try, you’re in luck. Many of those trendy styles will stay flooding your FYPs well into the new year. Curtain bangs, bobs, and classic ’90s layers — these are becoming classic looks that experts say will continue to be huge for years to come.

To break it all down for you, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Andrew Fitzsimons haircare Andrew Fitzsimons, and celebrity hairstylists Glenn Ellis and Sean Fears share what they think everyone will be wearing next year. Below are the eight haircuts that they say will be huge in 2023. You’ll want to save this and bring it to your next hair appointment in the new year.

1 The Butterfly Cut The butterfly cut, which Fitzsimons describes as long, feathery layers, is the 2023 haircut for those looking for something low-maintenance and a nice mix of both long and short layers. “This is the perfect effortless layered look that works on all hair textures,” he says. To style this cut, use a volumizing spray, like the Andrew Fitzsimons Body Volume Blowdry Spray, on damp strands and blow out your hair with a round brush to lift and add volume throughout.

2 Layers Both Ellis and Fears say that layers will never go out of style, so expect to still see layered looks in 2023. “Layers [are] flattering, face-framing, [and] add body,” says Fears. Ellis adds that layers are also super easy to maintain and recommends using mousse to style your layers to give it that added volume.

3 The Short Bob Fears says bob haircuts in general will be huge in 2023. But Fitzsimons predicts that the short bob in particular will take center stage and be all over people’s social feeds in the new year. “ The short bob is a look that will have its moment in 2023,” he says. “Not only do I love the fact that this is a great haircut for those with thick hair, but I love that you can style it with longer layers to keep the bob in the right length and shape.”

4 ’90s Mid-Length Long live ’90s beauty trends. Ellis predicts that the mid-length cut, which was huge in the 1990s, will continue to thrive in 2023. “Think Neve Campbell in Scream,” he says when looking for photo inspo. To add dimension to the cut, he recommends using something like MoroccanOil’s Dry Texture Spray.

5 The Blunt Bob Another haircut that Fitzsimons is loving for 2023 is the blunt bob. “The blunt bob will remain fiercely popular throughout 2023 as people have become more daring with their hair choices,” he says. “This is a style that requires a big chop, depending on your hair length, and really adds so much definition and structure to the face.” He recommends playing with your hair's natural texture and opting for undone, textured waves. He says to grab a curling iron to curl hair in one-inch sections. Once hair is curled, run your fingers through your hair to get that “undone” look and add some texture spray, like his Après Sexe Texture Spray or the classic Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, for added body and grit. He says this look should last all day (and all night).

6 Bottleneck Bangs Bottleneck bangs (which celebrity hairstylist and European creative director for evo hair Tom Smith once told Bustle “takes inspiration from the neck of a bottle, starting slim and short in the middle, curving longer around the eyes, and then is longest following the line of the cheekbone”) are the trend that Ellis says will be the go-to bangs for many. “I am loving this trend,” he says. “I’m seeing a lot of girls only want a blunt cut with bottleneck bangs and no interior layers.” Styling them is pretty easy and he just recommends using a no-crease clip to hold them in place after blow drying to keep them where you want them.

7 Curtain Bangs Curtain bangs are here to stay. “I absolutely adore curtain bangs and how chic, yet versatile they are,” says Fitzsimons. “Face-framing bangs like these are so complimentary to many face shapes so I look forward to seeing these continue to be super trendy in 2023.” He recommends using a medium-barrel round brush to blow dry the bangs away from the face to style them and give your fringe (and the rest of your hair) the classic blowout look.