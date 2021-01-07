Beauty

Melon Orange & 10 Other Must-Try Lipstick Colors For Spring

Makeup artists spill their predictions.

Rare Beauty/Fenty Beauty/M.A.C. Cosmetics
By Shea Simmons

A new season calls for new makeup (obviously). If you love switching your style as temperatures change, there are a few routes to take. You can opt for a new haircut or switch up your wardrobe. But perhaps the easiest thing you can do is swipe on one of the hottest spring lipstick colors for 2021.

Bustle reached out to experts like Urban Decay’s global makeup artist Steve Kassajikian, Sephora Collection’s national artist Helen Phillips, Beautycounter's chief artistic officer Christy Coleman, M.A.C. senior national artist Fatima Thomas, and Ulta Beauty pro team member Deney Adam to find out just what colors and finishes will be popular in the lipstick world as warmer weather returns. Their predictions? This spring will call for everything from classic reds to unexpected berries and glossy finishes — there's a shade for everyone's makeup preferences.

If you're looking to get a jump on your seasonal shopping list (or are simply craving a switch-up in your go-to pout pigment), here are the 11 spring lipstick colors for 2021 that pro makeup artists are buzzing about.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1
Peach

Kassajikian says that peachy shades will be big this spring. According to him, the color is "soft yet still makes a statement." He specifically loves Urban Decay's Vice Lipstick in the shade Fuel, which is a warm, neutral hue.

2
Coral

For a brighter option, Kassajikian also sees coral lipstick as a color trend this spring. He notes that the shade "adds brightness to the face," and that it's wearable for everything from Zoom meetings to happy hour. Options like The Lip Bar's As If is a great matte coral, or you can go glossy with Urban Decay's Snitch.

3
Fuchsia

Coleman is all about fuchsia for the upcoming season. "Spring is always a great time to mix up your makeup, and pops of color on the lips are showing up for 2021," she tells Bustle, pointing to playful fuchsia as the perfect color choice. Rare Beauty's Ascend shade is a deep, bold pink that's right on trend.

4
Red

Phillips says red will continue to be a popular lip color in spring 2021. "Lip color is something that makes a polished statement on virtual platforms, and this season [the] lips will help bring some brightness," she tells Bustle. "We saw a lot of bold shades on the runways along with bare skin and brushed brows, and these trends complement each other perfectly."

5
Berry

Another of Phillips' predictions? Berry shades. While the color is typically a colder-weather classic, she believes it'll continue into the spring this year. "Colors that we’ve seen on the runway for 2021 may seem unexpected for the season but are traditionally tried and true shades for the fall and winter," she says. If you prefer a darker pigment on your lips, berry hues like Rock With You by NARS is ideal.

6
Umber

Expect umber lipstick to be trending in the spring, too. Phillips predicts the red-toned brown hue to remain a staple in the warmer weather. If you're looking for a more moisturizing option, she recommends Sephora Collection’s Jelly Melt Glossy Lip Tint in Mambo, but Huda Beauty's Power Bullet Matte in Last Night is a vivid matte that gives a gorgeous oomph.

7
Natural Pink

According to Adam, you'll be seeing subtle and soft pops of color on the lip, along with "lip stains that give off just a hint of tint," he tells Bustle. To get the look, he recommends turning to natural shades of pink. The Lip Bar's matte Curlfriend is super flattering and lasts all day long.

8
Rosy Tones

Adam also recommends rosy tones for this spring season. "It pairs nicely with the season's bolder, less neutral hair and makeup color trends," he tells Bustle. Look to dusty or soft reddish-pinks to get an on-trend pout.

9
Subtle Nudes

Thomas predicts subtle shades — especially nudes — to become popular. "Nudes will take undertones of honey, rosewood, and mauve, give a pleasing slightly-off effect [of your natural lip color]," she tells Bustle. Find a hue that matches the shade of your lips but that's just a bit darker for some definition.

10
Melon Orange

For more of a vibrant color, Thomas also sees "garden fresh hues" as trending this spring. These bright shades will be bright, deep, and often inspired by florals, she says. One of her favorite variations of the trend? A bold, melon orange.

11
Cherry Pink

In addition to bold oranges, Thomas also points to bright, cherry-based pinks. "Coming out of winter’s deep, muted palette, everyone craves the freshness of brighter, warmer tones by the start of spring," she tells Bustle. She loves M.A.C.'s Like Candy lip stain, but shades like Fenty Beauty's Mattemoiselle Plush Matte in Candy Venom is another great option.