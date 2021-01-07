A new season calls for new makeup (obviously). If you love switching your style as temperatures change, there are a few routes to take. You can opt for a new haircut or switch up your wardrobe. But perhaps the easiest thing you can do is swipe on one of the hottest spring lipstick colors for 2021.

Bustle reached out to experts like Urban Decay’s global makeup artist Steve Kassajikian, Sephora Collection’s national artist Helen Phillips, Beautycounter's chief artistic officer Christy Coleman, M.A.C. senior national artist Fatima Thomas, and Ulta Beauty pro team member Deney Adam to find out just what colors and finishes will be popular in the lipstick world as warmer weather returns. Their predictions? This spring will call for everything from classic reds to unexpected berries and glossy finishes — there's a shade for everyone's makeup preferences.

If you're looking to get a jump on your seasonal shopping list (or are simply craving a switch-up in your go-to pout pigment), here are the 11 spring lipstick colors for 2021 that pro makeup artists are buzzing about.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2 Coral Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss in Snitch Urban Decay $20 See On Urban Decay For a brighter option, Kassajikian also sees coral lipstick as a color trend this spring. He notes that the shade "adds brightness to the face," and that it's wearable for everything from Zoom meetings to happy hour. Options like The Lip Bar's As If is a great matte coral, or you can go glossy with Urban Decay's Snitch.

3 Fuchsia Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lip Cream in Ascend Sephora $20 See On Sephora Coleman is all about fuchsia for the upcoming season. "Spring is always a great time to mix up your makeup, and pops of color on the lips are showing up for 2021," she tells Bustle, pointing to playful fuchsia as the perfect color choice. Rare Beauty's Ascend shade is a deep, bold pink that's right on trend.

4 Red Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored Sephora $25 See On Sephora Phillips says red will continue to be a popular lip color in spring 2021. "Lip color is something that makes a polished statement on virtual platforms, and this season [the] lips will help bring some brightness," she tells Bustle. "We saw a lot of bold shades on the runways along with bare skin and brushed brows, and these trends complement each other perfectly."

5 Berry NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Rock With You Sephora $26 See On Sephora Another of Phillips' predictions? Berry shades. While the color is typically a colder-weather classic, she believes it'll continue into the spring this year. "Colors that we’ve seen on the runway for 2021 may seem unexpected for the season but are traditionally tried and true shades for the fall and winter," she says. If you prefer a darker pigment on your lips, berry hues like Rock With You by NARS is ideal.

6 Umber Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Last Night Sephora $25 See On Sephora Expect umber lipstick to be trending in the spring, too. Phillips predicts the red-toned brown hue to remain a staple in the warmer weather. If you're looking for a more moisturizing option, she recommends Sephora Collection’s Jelly Melt Glossy Lip Tint in Mambo, but Huda Beauty's Power Bullet Matte in Last Night is a vivid matte that gives a gorgeous oomph.

7 Natural Pink The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick in Curlfriend Target $15.99 See On Target According to Adam, you'll be seeing subtle and soft pops of color on the lip, along with "lip stains that give off just a hint of tint," he tells Bustle. To get the look, he recommends turning to natural shades of pink. The Lip Bar's matte Curlfriend is super flattering and lasts all day long.

8 Rosy Tones IT Cosmetics Pillow Lips Collagen-Infused Lipstick in Wistful Sephora $24 See On Sephora Adam also recommends rosy tones for this spring season. "It pairs nicely with the season's bolder, less neutral hair and makeup color trends," he tells Bustle. Look to dusty or soft reddish-pinks to get an on-trend pout.

9 Subtle Nudes Semi-Matte Lipsticks in Brand Nude Mented $16.50 See On Mented Thomas predicts subtle shades — especially nudes — to become popular. "Nudes will take undertones of honey, rosewood, and mauve, give a pleasing slightly-off effect [of your natural lip color]," she tells Bustle. Find a hue that matches the shade of your lips but that's just a bit darker for some definition.

10 Melon Orange Ultra Blotted Lip in Vitamin Sea ColourPop $7 $3.50 See On ColourPop For more of a vibrant color, Thomas also sees "garden fresh hues" as trending this spring. These bright shades will be bright, deep, and often inspired by florals, she says. One of her favorite variations of the trend? A bold, melon orange.