A new season calls for new makeup (obviously). If you love switching your style as temperatures change, there are a few routes to take. You can opt for a new haircut or switch up your wardrobe. But perhaps the easiest thing you can do is swipe on one of the hottest spring lipstick colors for 2021.
Bustle reached out to experts like Urban Decay’s global makeup artist Steve Kassajikian, Sephora Collection’s national artist Helen Phillips, Beautycounter's chief artistic officer Christy Coleman, M.A.C. senior national artist Fatima Thomas, and Ulta Beauty pro team member Deney Adam to find out just what colors and finishes will be popular in the lipstick world as warmer weather returns. Their predictions? This spring will call for everything from classic reds to unexpected berries and glossy finishes — there's a shade for everyone's makeup preferences.
If you're looking to get a jump on your seasonal shopping list (or are simply craving a switch-up in your go-to pout pigment), here are the 11 spring lipstick colors for 2021 that pro makeup artists are buzzing about.
