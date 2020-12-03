"Blue-Pink" & 13 Other Must-Have Winter Lipstick Colors

Sure, 2021's winter makeup trends are focused on the eyes. But for lipstick lovers, that doesn't mean you can't play around with your favorite pout pigments. From classic reds to wine tones and unexpected blues, these 14 winter lipstick colors are worth trying this season.

To find out which lip colors will be all over the red carpet and your Instagram feeds, Bustle reached out to experts like celebrity makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty Patrick Ta, celebrity makeup artist and global director of artistry and education for Tatcha Daniel Martin (he works with Meghan Markle, BTW), celebrity makeup artist and product and content creator at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Sofia Tilbury, Ulta Beauty pro team member Deney Adam, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier Gucci Westman, Sephora Collection's national makeup artist Helen Phillips, and M.A.C. director of makeup artistry, Gregory Arlt. If anyone's going to know what color lipstick tubes should be in your shopping cart, it's this group of pros.

For help in your quest for this season's hottest hues, these are the 14 winter lipstick colors you've got to try.

1 Monochromatic Nudes Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Precision Lip Crayon in She's Proud Sephora $26 See On Sephora For makeup artist and brand founder Patrick Ta, monochromatic looks will be big in 2021. He recommends grabbing shades that can coordinate with an overall nude makeup look. "I’m loving keeping the lips classic and monochrome for winter, [which gives] an understated glamour," he tells Bustle. "My favorite shades to achieve this look are ones that are similar to skin tones."

2 Glossy Finishes Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow Sephora $19 See On Sephora Ta also sees glosses as part of a trending look this year, noting that he likes to pair them with monochromatic shades for added moisture and a sexy effect. "I add a dab in the middle of lips, and [the lip gloss] makes the lips look sexy and glossy," he tells Bustle. "This same application technique can also work for darker shades as well that are popular for winter."

3 Blue Pink Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick in Motivate Sephora $20 See On Sephora Ta doesn't just see nude shades as trending this winter — he also calls out blue-toned pinks as a color that'll pop as the temperatures cool. He adds that this hue will also pair well with a glossy finish.

5 Shimmery Jewel Tones Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in Daisy Plum Sephora $38 See On Sephora Daniel Martin, makeup artist to Meghan Markle (yes, he did the royal wedding makeup) and Tatcha's global director of artistry and education, loves shimmery jewel tones for this winter. "Women are now wearing lipstick for themselves, rather than someone else, and in these times of wearing masks, makeup provides a sense of liberation and self-expression — especially in the comforts of your own home," he tells Bustle. So why not go bold and shiny?

6 Tomato Red Kyoto Red Silk Lipstick Tatcha $55 See On Tatcha Martin also sees a classic holiday shade trending this season: true red. But he notes that it's more of a tomato-red shade than the berry reds Tilbury recommends. According to him, this color is an "easy, unexpected way to add in an elevated pop of color to your look."

7 Matte Burgundy Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Ladies Night Sephora $25 See On Sephora Martin also predicts the more sultry shade of burgundy as big this winter — specifically in a matte finish. Like his other predictions, the shade is slated to become popular because it "provides a bit of depth and contrast that translates well on and off Zoom," he tells Bustle.

8 Plum Gloss Gloss in Berry Me Mented Cosmetics $15 See On Mented Cosmetics While Ta see a clear gloss as a 2021 lipstick trend, Martin is opting for a more pigmented option. He says plum-hued gloss is what people will be wearing this season, which offers sheer coverage with a touch of purple.

9 Metallics UOMA Beauty Black Magic Metallic Shine Lipstick in Mother Ulta Beauty $26 See On Ulta Beauty Ulta Beauty pro team member Deney Adam adds another finish to the lipstick lineup: metallics. "Metallics will be back in trend in 2021," he tells Bustle, pointing to metallic reds, nudes, gray taupes, and purples as must-haves this season. "Metallics are a great way to liven up your look and make a bold statement."

10 Magenta MatteTrance Lipstick in Antidote Pat McGrath Labs $38 $19 See On Pat McGrath Another favorite from Adam is magenta shades. He predicts that bold colors will be the move in 2021 and believes people will want to experiment more with bright lipsticks like this magenta hue by Pat McGrath.

11 Blue Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Cobalt Nordstrom $18 See On Nordstrom Another vibrant lipstick color trend? Blue. Adam says that "unexpected blues" will rise in popularity this season. "After a year of wearing masks, I think we’ll see beauty enthusiasts experiment more with their lipstick shades and express themselves, even if for a Zoom call," he tells Bustle. "They’ll want to make a statement."

12 Deep Lip Stains Lip Suede Westman Atelier $85 See On Westman Atelier Gucci Westman, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier, sees lip stains in deep reds and Bordeauxs as huge for 2021. "They make every other feature pop: your eyes, skin and even your hair color," she tells Bustle. "There's a perfect shade for everyone too. Most of us have really been playing up our eyes since we're wearing masks, but when you're spending the holidays at home, a bold lip is such a fun way to switch things up." Lip stains like Urban Decay's Vice Lip Chemistry Lip Stain in Third Base and Benefit Cosmetics' Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain are also great choices.