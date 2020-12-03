"Blue-Pink" & 13 Other Must-Have Winter Lipstick Colors

Sure, 2021's winter makeup trends are focused on the eyes. But for lipstick lovers, that doesn't mean you can't play around with your favorite pout pigments. From classic reds to wine tones and unexpected blues, these 14 winter lipstick colors are worth trying this season.
To find out which lip colors will be all over the red carpet and your Instagram feeds, Bustle reached out to experts like celebrity makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty Patrick Ta, celebrity makeup artist and global director of artistry and education for Tatcha Daniel Martin (he works with Meghan Markle, BTW), celebrity makeup artist and product and content creator at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Sofia Tilbury, Ulta Beauty pro team member Deney Adam, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier Gucci Westman, Sephora Collection's national makeup artist Helen Phillips, and M.A.C. director of makeup artistry, Gregory Arlt. If anyone's going to know what color lipstick tubes should be in your shopping cart, it's this group of pros.
For help in your quest for this season's hottest hues, these are the 14 winter lipstick colors you've got to try.
