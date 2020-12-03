Beauty

"Blue-Pink" & 13 Other Must-Have Winter Lipstick Colors

According to celebrity makeup artists.

Courtesy of Tatcha, Westman Atelier, & Fenty Beauty
By Shea Simmons

Sure, 2021's winter makeup trends are focused on the eyes. But for lipstick lovers, that doesn't mean you can't play around with your favorite pout pigments. From classic reds to wine tones and unexpected blues, these 14 winter lipstick colors are worth trying this season.

To find out which lip colors will be all over the red carpet and your Instagram feeds, Bustle reached out to experts like celebrity makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty Patrick Ta, celebrity makeup artist and global director of artistry and education for Tatcha Daniel Martin (he works with Meghan Markle, BTW), celebrity makeup artist and product and content creator at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Sofia Tilbury, Ulta Beauty pro team member Deney Adam, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier Gucci Westman, Sephora Collection's national makeup artist Helen Phillips, and M.A.C. director of makeup artistry, Gregory Arlt. If anyone's going to know what color lipstick tubes should be in your shopping cart, it's this group of pros.

For help in your quest for this season's hottest hues, these are the 14 winter lipstick colors you've got to try.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1
Monochromatic Nudes

For makeup artist and brand founder Patrick Ta, monochromatic looks will be big in 2021. He recommends grabbing shades that can coordinate with an overall nude makeup look. "I’m loving keeping the lips classic and monochrome for winter, [which gives] an understated glamour," he tells Bustle. "My favorite shades to achieve this look are ones that are similar to skin tones."

2
Glossy Finishes

Ta also sees glosses as part of a trending look this year, noting that he likes to pair them with monochromatic shades for added moisture and a sexy effect. "I add a dab in the middle of lips, and [the lip gloss] makes the lips look sexy and glossy," he tells Bustle. "This same application technique can also work for darker shades as well that are popular for winter."

3
Blue Pink

Ta doesn't just see nude shades as trending this winter — he also calls out blue-toned pinks as a color that'll pop as the temperatures cool. He adds that this hue will also pair well with a glossy finish.

4
Berry Red

Sofia Tilbury, celebrity makeup artist and product and content creator at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty sees berry-toned reds as winter 2021's it-lipstick color. "Sultry, rich berry-reds are everywhere this winter," she tells Bustle. "These are the ultimate shades to add an instant touch of glamour to your makeup for all of your holiday celebrations." Shades like Bite Beauty's Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon in Red Velvet and Nars Lipstick in Immortal Red are both great choices for this look.

5
Shimmery Jewel Tones

Daniel Martin, makeup artist to Meghan Markle (yes, he did the royal wedding makeup) and Tatcha's global director of artistry and education, loves shimmery jewel tones for this winter. "Women are now wearing lipstick for themselves, rather than someone else, and in these times of wearing masks, makeup provides a sense of liberation and self-expression — especially in the comforts of your own home," he tells Bustle. So why not go bold and shiny?

6
Tomato Red

Martin also sees a classic holiday shade trending this season: true red. But he notes that it's more of a tomato-red shade than the berry reds Tilbury recommends. According to him, this color is an "easy, unexpected way to add in an elevated pop of color to your look."

7
Matte Burgundy

Martin also predicts the more sultry shade of burgundy as big this winter — specifically in a matte finish. Like his other predictions, the shade is slated to become popular because it "provides a bit of depth and contrast that translates well on and off Zoom," he tells Bustle.

8
Plum Gloss

While Ta see a clear gloss as a 2021 lipstick trend, Martin is opting for a more pigmented option. He says plum-hued gloss is what people will be wearing this season, which offers sheer coverage with a touch of purple.

9
Metallics

Ulta Beauty pro team member Deney Adam adds another finish to the lipstick lineup: metallics. "Metallics will be back in trend in 2021," he tells Bustle, pointing to metallic reds, nudes, gray taupes, and purples as must-haves this season. "Metallics are a great way to liven up your look and make a bold statement."

10
Magenta

Another favorite from Adam is magenta shades. He predicts that bold colors will be the move in 2021 and believes people will want to experiment more with bright lipsticks like this magenta hue by Pat McGrath.

11
Blue

Another vibrant lipstick color trend? Blue. Adam says that "unexpected blues" will rise in popularity this season. "After a year of wearing masks, I think we’ll see beauty enthusiasts experiment more with their lipstick shades and express themselves, even if for a Zoom call," he tells Bustle. "They’ll want to make a statement."

12
Deep Lip Stains

Gucci Westman, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier, sees lip stains in deep reds and Bordeauxs as huge for 2021. "They make every other feature pop: your eyes, skin and even your hair color," she tells Bustle. "There's a perfect shade for everyone too. Most of us have really been playing up our eyes since we're wearing masks, but when you're spending the holidays at home, a bold lip is such a fun way to switch things up." Lip stains like Urban Decay's Vice Lip Chemistry Lip Stain in Third Base and Benefit Cosmetics' Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain are also great choices.

13
Retro Red

Gregory Arlt, director of makeup artistry for M.A.C. Cosmetics, sees an iconic, retro shade returning as a trend: classic red. "I think a vibrant red like the iconic Ruby Woo Retro Matte Lipstick is the perfect shade for the season as it works on every skin ton and truly pops on your virtual holiday parties," he tells Bustle. Sephora's Helen Phillips also predicts this lip color to be a winter staple, nodding to Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain 01 Always Red as a tried and true option.

14
Beige Nudes

Another classic Arlt sees trending? Nudes. He says that finding the nude that matches your skin tone makes for the perfect pairing with a smoky eye.