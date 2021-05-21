The older I get, the more value I see in investing in classic wardrobe pieces that can evolve with me. Long gone are the days of buying the ultimate trendy look that will inevitably go out of style after a few wears; instead, I’ve started looking for pieces that can do double or triple duty in my wardrobe. These fundamental options are the building blocks of sustainable style, and when they’re well made, they’re super comfortable. Enter Amazon. Don’t look any further, check out these 39 stylish basics that are so comfortable you’ll wear the sh*t out of them.

On this list, I added closet staples that never go out of style and keep you feeling confident all day long. For example, you’ll find the ultimate plain white tee, because let’s be honest, your current t-shirt collection could probably use a refresh. I also included thong underwear that feels (and looks) invisible, because comfort begins with your undergarments. From slip-on shoes to a stretchy LBD, these are the pieces that you can repurpose and will last you for years.

Additionally, you’ll find a few good trends that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. From a striped sheath dress to a neutral-colored jumpsuit, these looks can be transformed for work, play, or vacation by simply adding a jacket, swapping sneakers for heels, or bring on the bold jewelry. Get more bang for your buck by purchasing items that can be taken from day to night and back again.

When clothing fits well and looks good, you feel more confident — which means you’re more likely to actually wear it. So toss anything in your closet that doesn’t make you feel like your best self, and sub in these fashionable basics that are cozy and versatile.

1 A Classic Crewneck T-Shirt That’s Ultra Comfy Hanes Women's Nano T-Shirt Amazon $7 See On Amazon With more than 31,000 reviews on Amazon, this breathable white T-shirt is a crowd favorite. It has a slightly narrow fit and is made from 100% ring-spun cotton, which makes it soft and comfortable, plus it's pre-shrunk, so you don’t have to worry about it shrinking in the laundry. It’s lightweight and has a classic, ribbed crew neck that never goes out of style. •Available Colors: 25 •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 These Essential Crop Tanks That Are Super Stretchy Boao Basic Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These basic cropped tanks are stretchy, sporty, and can be worn with either your workout clothes or your favorite jeans. The spandex material is soft on your skin and moves as you do. The cropped length hits above the belly button and is perfect for wearing with high-waisted jeans or leggings. The soft tanks come in packs of four and are available in seven assorted hues. •Available Colors: 4 •Available Sizes: Small — Large

3 The Seamless Thongs That You’ll Forget You Have On VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These seamless thongs are soft, stretchy, discreet — and they boast more than 17,000 reviews. The polyester-blend underwear is laser cut so that panty lines don't show under your clothing. They're designed for comfort, won't slip or ride up, and they fit true to size — plus: they're tag-less. The 5-packs are available in all black, prints, or neutral colors. •Available Colors: 6 •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 These On-Trend Sandals That Are Easy To Slip On CUSHIONAIRE Luna Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon Open toe shoe season doesn’t have to mean blisters and irritated feet. These trendy sandals are made with a 100% genuine suede insole that contours to your foot’s shape over time for extra comfort. They have a toe strap, as well as an additional foot strap — both made with vegan leather and lined with a soft material. The flexible cork footbed and slight platform keep your feet happy wherever the day takes you. Plus they’re so easy to slip on as you head out the door. Available Colors: 16 Available Sizes: 5 — 13, wide sizes available

5 The Stretchy Black Skinny Jeans For Any Occasion Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jean Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you're looking for a pair of comfortable skinny jeans that go with everything, look no further than these classic black skinny jeans. They have more than 36,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating and are super stretchy with a slightly retro worn-in look and a mid-rise waist. Just pull them on and add a T-shirt or sweater for an instantly polished, yet comfy look. •Available Colors: 11 •Available Sizes: 2 — 28, Regular or Plus fit, and 28, 30, and 32-inch inseams

6 A Seamless Yoga Set For Staying Cool At The Gym HZSN OQQ Seamless Leggings With Sport Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon This soft and comfy matching yoga outfit comes with a high-waisted pair of shorts and a sports bra that easily transitions from the gym to brunch. This set is made with a nylon and polyester blend that wicks moisture to keep you dry. The flatlock seams reduce chafing and the short’s compression can support your leg muscles during an intense workout. Go ahead and get those squats in without worrying — these shorts are thick and squat-proof. •Available Colors: 15 •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

7 The Lightweight Cover-Up That Every Beach-Lover Needs Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover U Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to the pool, beach, or lake, this lightweight cover-up is a closet must-have. This three-quarter length sleeve shirt is soft and breezy and the high-low cut makes sure you're completely covered but makes it versatile enough to tuck into your jeans or shorts — so you’ll get more use out of this one piece. It has a deep V-neck and comes in more than 30 colors and prints. •Available Colors: Small — 3X-Large •Available Sizes: 34

8 This Maxi Dress That’s A Key Piece In Any Closet Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This ultra-soft maxi dress should be a staple in your wardrobe. This full-length dress is effortlessly stylish and made for comfort. It has tank-style shoulder straps, a fixed waistband, and pleated skirt and is made of viscose, which feels like butter on your skin. Throw on a jean jacket and long necklace for a classic look that is equally as cozy as it is stylish. •Available Colors: 5 •Available Sizes: 1X — 6X

9 A Peplum Blouse That’s Available in 41 Colors Romwe Ruffle Hem Peplum Blouse Amazon $16 See On Amazon Way more interesting than your average T-shirt, this peplum top looks great with everything — jeans, leggings, shorts, or even a pencil skirt. It's available in 41 colors and patterns including tie-dye, florals, and stripes. The shirt is stretchy and lightweight and features a flared hem and round neck. The loose-fitting blouse can be dressed up or down for any occasion. •Available Colors: 41 •Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

10 The Basic Cami With Built-In Bra For All-Day Comfort Hanes Women's Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-in Shelf Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon Everyone needs a basic camisole tank like this one for wearing solo and layering beneath sweaters and cardigans. It has a built-in shelf bra that provides light support so you won't have to worry about your bra straps showing. The spaghetti straps are adjustable for the perfect fit and it pairs perfectly with jeans, skirts, or even workout clothes. •Available Color: 8 •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A 100% Cotton Button-Up To Dress Up Or Down Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in 11 colors and in various striped patterns, this 100% cotton button-down tee is a staple worth stocking up on. With its short sleeves and oversized fit, it looks especially great tucked in or tied at the waist. Dress it up with trousers or keep it casual with jean shorts. •Available Colors: 11 •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 These Slip-On Sneakers For The Gym And Beyond TIOSEBON Women's Walking Tennis Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of lightweight sneakers that are supportive enough for the gym, yet stylish enough for everyday life. This slip-on pair supports your feet whether you’re racing to a sale at the mall or strength training at the gym. They fit like socks with a soft and breathable knit mesh upper that keeps your feet ventilated. They’re available in a variety of neutral and muted shades that pair well with any look. •Available Colors: 19 •Available Sizes: 5 — 13

13 A Loose-Fitting Long Romper For Hot Summer Days BUENOS NINOS V-Neck Maxi Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon This versatile romper feels like you’re wrapped in your coziest pajamas, meanwhile, you’re actually turning heads at the beach, out to dinner, or around town. It has long pant legs and adjustable spaghetti straps so you can customize the fit. It’s lightweight and soft — perfect for a summer day. Just add a jacket and you’re all set for spring or fall. This flowy jumpsuit has two pockets and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. •Available Colors: 44 •Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

14 These Drawstring Shorts That Complete Your Wardrobe Goodthreads Heritage Fleece Drawstring Shorts Amazon $16 See On Amazon Drawstring shorts give you the flexibility to tighten or loosen your shorts to fit perfectly and this lightweight pair is no exception. Made of a polyester and cotton blend, these casual shorts have a plush, comfortable feel — plus they go with everything. The relaxed fit shorts have two front pockets, each accented with a detailed hem. Wear your favorite tee and sneakers with these shorts for a cozy look that never goes out of style. • Available Colors: 12 • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 A Stretchy Bodycon Dress For Night And Day BTFBM Ruched T Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This ruched bodycon dress is stretchy for all-day comfort and versatile enough to evolve with your style through the years. The crew neck, polyester-blend dress slips on easily and can be worn with sneakers, tights, and boots, or heels for a dressier look. The fabric is thick enough to cover you fully but won’t make you feel hot. Pair this one with chandelier earrings and ankle boots, a jean jacket and sneakers, or a blazer to create three completely different looks with this one simple dress. •Available Colors: 24 •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

16 An Iconic And Comfy Bra And Underwear Set Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette and Bikini Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Who cares how comfy a dress or jeans are if the bra and underwear you have on underneath are bothering you all day? This iconic bralette and bikini set from Calvin Klein is made of a cotton blend that’s stretchy and soft. The bra has a racerback and thick elastic band that holds it in place all day. The bikini underwear has a similar elastic band and offers full coverage. One reviewer noted, “I have always wanted a set like this. I was scared it would fit too tight and squeeze me in but it is so soft and stretchy and comfy I am literally ordering another one in a different color. In love!” •Available Colors: 3 •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 These Stretchy Palazzo Pants With 17,000 Reviews Arolina Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re running errands or lounging at home, these palazzo pants are as comfy as it gets. They’re made of polyester and spandex and have a high waist, wide leg, and stretchy feel all over. The fake back pockets give them the look of professional trousers so you can wear these pajama-like pants to work, too. Snag a pair in a neutral tone for the office and a bold pattern to make a big impression on your next vacation. They’ve earned more than 17,000 reviews and a 4.1-star rating. •Available Colors: 23 •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

18 This One-Piece Swimsuit With A Ruffled Front CUPSHE V-Neck Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon As the temperatures start to climb, you’ll need a comfortable bathing suit that you can wear in the pool, on the boat, or while wrangling kids at the beach. This one-piece is stylish and stays in place. It laces up in the back so you can customize the fit, and has a ruched bodice with a plunging neckline and removable padded cups for extra support. The ruffled top is adorable and makes this do double duty as the perfect summer top to wear under shorts, skirts, or maxi dresses. •Available Colors: 16 •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 The Ultimate Comfy T-Shirt Sheath Dress With A Tie Waist MEROKEETY T-Shirt Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This sheath dress is a wardrobe staple because it can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Pair this striped, stretchy dress with white sneakers and a jean jacket for something a bit more casual, or throw on a leather jacket and heels for drinks with friends. It has two side pockets, a crew neck, and a self-tie belted waist that feels polished. The dress is knee-length and it’s available in long and short sleeves, as well as solids and patterns. •Available Colors: 16 •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

20 These Classic-Fit V-Necks To Refresh Your Tee Collection Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can never have too many T-shirts and this Amazon brand V-neck is as comfy as it gets. The cotton-blend shirts are a must-have for casual comfort any day of the week. The classic fit and V-neck look great tucked into jeans or paired with your favorite leggings. Odds are your T-shirt collection could use a refresh — and this set is perfect and comes in a number of colors and prints like stripes and camo. Better still: it’s available in a money-saving pack of two. •Available Colors: 31 •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 This Versatile Jumpsuit With A Drawstring Waist PRETTYGARDEN Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $14 See On Amazon This stretchy, wide-leg jumpsuit is made from a polyester-spandex blend and features long pants that are loose-fitting in the leg with a comfortable, adjustable drawstring waist. The scoop neck and tank top straps are perfect for warm weather or for layering under a cardigan when the temperature cools down. It’s available in several colors and styles, including an off-the-shoulder or button-up neckline. Add this staple to your closet for just $14 and you’ll find yourself pulling it out over and over again. •Available Colors: 21 •Available Sizes: S — XXL

22 These Colorful Slides With Double Buckles FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Slides Amazon $16 See On Amazon These brightly-colored slides have a cult following (with more than 28,000 reviews) for their combination of trendiness and comfort. One reviewer noted, “I’m pretty sure I just found my favorite summer shoe! These are insanely comfy and pretty darn cute too!” They’re made of smooth and flexible foam that contours to your foot — and makes them waterproof and washable. •Available Colors: 43 •Available Sizes: 6—11

23 This Bikini Cottom Underwear That’s So Comfy Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon A comfortable look starts with a good pair of underwear and these cotton picks are highly rated and incredibly comfy. This pack of six comes in a classic bikini fit that offers medium coverage. The material is made with a small amount of elastic that stretches for your comfort, without losing its shape. They’re available in a variety of neutral and bright colors or patterns. They're tag-free and are available in packs of 10 as well. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 23

24 A Relaxed Sleeveless Jumpsuit With Relaxed Legs Daily Ritual Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This cozy jumpsuit is as soft as can be and goes with everything. It’s made of viscose and has wide, roomy legs for extra comfort — whether you’re lounging at home, at work, or running errands all day. The jumpsuit features a scoop neck and an adjustable drawstring at the waist. The thicker straps hide your bra straps and the lightweight material is comfortable year-round. •Available Colors: 5 •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 This Seamless And Wire-Free Bralette Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This seamless bra offers the right amount of support to keep you comfortable all day. It’s made of a stretchy nylon and elastane blend and pulls on easily, but also has adjustable spaghetti straps for the perfect fit. It comes with removable pads and has a cotton lining that offers some support without the annoying clasps or wires of traditional bras. It’s invisible under clothing and soft you’ll forget you’re wearing it. •Available Colors: 13 •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 The High-Waisted Bike Shorts For Summer Conceited High Waisted Leggings Amazon $10 See On Amazon As hot weather approaches, swap your favorite long leggings for these on-trend bike shorts. The ultra-soft material is stretchy and 100% opaque so you can feel comfortable working out or running errands. The waistband sits at your belly button and looks cute paired with a crop top or sports bra. These shorts pair easily with so many items in your closet like T-shirts, jean jackets, and sneakers — you can even wear them under dresses for extra coverage. They’re also available in capri and full-length leggings. •Available Colors: 26 •Available Sizes: One size (sizes 0-10), plus size (sizes 12-07)

27 A Basic Cropped Tank That’s Trendy AF Meladyan Round Neck Basic Racerback Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cropped tank to wear with your favorite jeans, this high-neck racerback tank is stylish and versatile. The high neckline is complemented by thick straps and this tank has a ribbed texture that goes from day to night and can be worn by itself or under a jacket. It comes in tons of colors and patterns including basic white, brights like red and orange, and chic subdued shades. •Available Colors: 25 •Available Sizes: X-Small — Large

28 The LBD For Day, Night, Work, Or Play Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This surplice dress is a wardrobe staple that looks good on everyone. The V-neck dress features an empire waistline and a flowing skirt that ends at the knee The fit-and-flare style won't cling to your body and the length hits just above the knee. It’s casual enough to wear to the beach but can be dressed up for the office. What more could you ask for? •Available Colors: 7 •Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X

29 These Comfy Slides That Never Go Out Of Style adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal Amazon $22 See On Amazon These classic adidas slides continue to be the go-to slip-on shoe for athletes and adventurers alike. They’re easy to put on and offer the perfect place for sore or tired feet to rest. Wear them from the gym to lunch or from the pool to carpool pick up. This classic black pair with white stripes never goes out of style and has earned more than 27,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. •Available Colors: 51 •Available Sizes: 2—11

30 The Form-Fitting Leggings With Ultimate Stretch SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings went viral on TikTok for their backside-enhancing silhouette — but these stretchy leggings are as comfy as they are stylish. The textured leggings are perfect for a busy day of errands, an intense workout, or a lazy weekend on the couch. They have a four-way stretch that passes the squat test. They’re lightweight and wick moisture to keep you comfortable all day. And they have a major cult following with more than 60,000 reviews. •Available Colors: 87 •Available Sizes: Small — 4X-Large

31 These Cotton Sports Bras With Soft Spaghetti Straps Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a full-coverage sports bra that’s soft on your skin, this pack of cotton bras is for you. It comes with three pull-on bras that each have spaghetti straps and are made from a stretchy and breathable cotton and spandex blend, so you can feel confident at the gym, in yoga class, or just doing work in the yard. A set of pads is included and they are completely free of scratchy tags. •Available Colors: 13 •Available Sizes: 32 — 44

32 These Roomy Drawstring Shorts With Pockets Dokotoo Drawstring Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for ultimate comfort, adjustable sizing, a classic style — and pockets — these drawstring shorts are for you. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, these casual shorts have a 4.5-inch inseam and both front and back pockets, with a cuffed, sewn hem that makes them look polished. The relaxed fit shorts are available in solid colors, as well as patterns like tie-dye and floral prints. They’re the warm-weather staple you’ve been looking for. •Available Colors: 20 •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 A Stretchy, Ruched Dress With Drawstring Sides MYHEAT MH Drawstring Side Ruched Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sexy number is more comfortable than you might expect — making it a date night closet staple. The ruched dress is sleeveless with a trendy high neckline. The side of the dress have drawstring cords that can be tightened for a looser or more bodycon fit, depending on the look you’re trying to achieve. A few reviewers noted that it’s an affordable alternative for a trendy Princess Polly dress that’s much more expensive. •Available Colors: 18 •Available Sizes: 0—18

34 This Neutral Jumpsuit With An Unique Tie Back Wild Meadow Tie Back Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon A neutral jumpsuit is a closet must-have, and you’ll love the unique details on this low-back option that make it stand out from others. The stretchy one-piece is loose-fitting in the hips and thighs and has a cropped ankle length. The top of the jumpsuit features a square neckline and the back has two eye-catching tie-back details. The luxurious fabric drapes beautifully and can be worn with heels or sneakers, depending on where you’re headed. •Available Colors: 3 •Available Sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

35 A Short Sleeve Button-Down For Summer Comfort Beautife Short Sleeve Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This relaxed button-down shirt is roomy yet sophisticated. The "boyfriend-style" shirt is designed to be loose and breathable. It has cuffed drop sleeves and is longer in the back than in the front. The polyester blend is soft and lightweight, keeping you cool all day. It's available in a variety of neutrals or bold colors and patterns and you can wear it tied in a front knot with jean shorts or tucked into the top of your favorite jeans. •Available Colors: 23 •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

36 The Cropped Denim Pant With A Wide Leg Daily Ritual Wide-Leg Crop Jean Amazon $40 See On Amazon These cropped wide-leg jeans have a slightly more narrow leg than most wide-leg options on the market but are perfect for anyone who wants to dip their toe in this trend. They are made of a cotton blend with elastane that provides a comfortable stretch. The mid-rise pair is versatile whether you’re working, playing, or dressing to impress. They have a button fly and a raw-edge hem that adds a casual detail, and the come in three denim shades: bleach wash, authentic blue, or deep blue (shown here). •Available Colors: 3 •Available Sizes: 0 — 24

37 A Short Sleeve Bodysuit That’s Sleek And Stylish IN'VOLAND Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This short-sleeve bodysuit is equal parts trendy and classic, plus it goes with everything. Made of stretchy and smooth cotton and spandex, it has a V-neckline and is fitted throughout the sleeves and the body. Wear it with a skirt or pants without worrying about it coming untucked. It snaps between the legs with two buttons and is available in solid colors and funky patterns like tie-dye and animal prints. •Available Colors: 22 •Available Sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

38 This Flowy Button-Up Midi Dress With Pockets Angashion Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon If swapping your leggings for a dress sounds uncomfortable (and unlikely), you haven’t tried this dress yet. The midi-style dress features elegant buttons down the front and a loose-fitting skirt that floats away from the body. The bodice of the dress is fitted with a sweetheart neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps — and, the cherry on top: it features two roomy front pockets. It comes in a variety of patterns that will stun at the next family BBQ, brunch with friends, or baby shower. •Available Colors: 35 •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large