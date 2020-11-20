37 Cute, Comfortable Pieces Under $35 That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

Have you ever slipped into a piece of clothing and thought “wow, I wish I thought of this.” If not, you will soon, thanks to this list of 37 comfortable pieces under $35 that must have been designed by geniuses. From fleece-lined shoes and moisture-wicking leggings to jeggings that are so polished you can wear them to work, I’ve jam-packed this list with stylish pieces that boast innovative details that will keep you warm, comfortable, and looking chic.

Each of the fashion-forward picks on this list is designed with some smart feature that takes it to the next level. Whoever invented fleece-lined leggings deserves a standing ovation. Combining the comfort and flexibility of leggings with the warmth of fleece means you can wear your favorite legging-centered looks even through winter. The innovation continues with picks like a pair of faux fur slippers or a wrinkle-resistant cowl neck tunic that is both warm and low maintenance.

Other picks give credit to the geniuses who made some of our favorite clothes a bit more practical. At the top of this list you'll find a pair of moisture-wicking leggings that will have you ditching those sweaty clothes that stick to you for a pair of these novel alternatives. I’ve also included a wire-free bra that will make you feel like you're not wearing one at all and a small wallet that clips to your bra to keep valuables safe so you don’t have to carry a purse — both genius ideas that will make you look forward to getting dressed.

Get ready to slow clap for each of these pieces.These affordable pieces are smart, comfy, highly rated, and many boast tens of thousands of reviews.

1 The Fleece-Lined Leggings That Wick Moisture Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings with Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for workout gear that will keep you warm on those chilly mornings, these fleece-lined leggings are for you. They’re high-waisted and full-length with a soft lining that retains your body heat. They have four-way stretch and wick away moisture, plus they boast functional pockets on the sides — prefect for holding your phone. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 4

2 A Wire-Free Bra With Foam-Lined Cups Bali Wire Free Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This wire-free bra is a crowd favorite with more than 16,000 reviews and its price makes it a total steal. It’s made of mostly nylon and offers full support. It buckles in the back like a traditional bra and has a slight V-shaped neckline, with narrow straps and cups lined with foam. It’s available in a number of colors, including some with small patterned details. •Available Sizes: 32B — 42DD •Available Colors: 35

3 A Batwing Tunic That's A Perfect Match For Leggings LETSRUNWILD Batwing Oversized Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon This oversized tunic is oh so comfortable and perfect for layering. It has long batwing sleeves that are fitted from the wrist to the elbow and billow out from the elbow to the shoulder, with a wide boat neck and a hemline that is long enough to cover your backside. Wear it with leggings and knee-high boots for a classic cool-weather look that’s as comfy as it is cute. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 15

4 The Discreet Wallet That Snaps To Your Bra Eagle Creek Silk Undercover Bra Stash Amazon $14 See On Amazon This genius undercover bra wallet is discreet and keeps all of your valuables safe. The small silk wallet can hold money, cards, and IDs. It snaps shut around your bra strap to keep it in place. It can be worn in the center of your chest, around the strap, or off to the side. Plus it has a moisture-resistant lining to keep your valuables dry. But if it gets dirty, don’t worry — just toss the wallet in the wash to clean it. •Dimensions: 3x4 inches •Available Colors: 2

5 This Peplum Blouse That's Perfect For Zoom Calls Lark & Ro Georgette Blouse Amazon $34 See On Amazon This peplum blouse is so easy to throw on but packs major style and is ready for your Zoom calls or a day at the office. It has a V-neck, a smocked waist, and long sleeves that balloon out slightly and end in an elasticized wristband. You can wear it with jeans or add it to your favorite dress pants for an elegant look. It’s available in solid colors and floral prints. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 6

6 This Front-Knot Tee That Has 23K+ Reviews Yidarton Comfy Twist Knot Tunic Amazon $18 See On Amazon This ultra soft tee is style and comfort combined. It has a side knot with a twist detail that takes it from basic to basically your favorite shirt of all time. It’s a crowd favorite with more than 23,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. You can dress it up over slacks or keep it casual and pair it with distressed jeans. This stretchy top is tunic-length so it covers your backside. It’s also available in long sleeves. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 50

7 These Fuzzy Slippers That Have Memory Foam Insoles LongBay Fuzzy Leopard Print Slipper Amazon $19 See On Amazon These fuzzy slippers will make you feel like you're walking on a cloud. They have a high-density memory foam insole and a plush faux fur upper for ultimate comfort. These slippers also feature a crisscross band across the top so your feet slide into them, keeping your toes exposed. They have a non-slip sole that is safe to wear on slippery wood floors or outside when you're grabbing the mail. They come in a variety of colored cheetah print patterns. •Available Sizes: 5 — 12 •Available Colors: 6

8 A Long-Sleeve Tunic With A Rounded Hem JomeDesign Side Split Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon This long-sleeve T-shirt is loose-fitting and made with a super-soft cotton-blend. It’s tunic length and has a rounded hem — perfect for pairing with leggings or jeans. Its O-neckline, side split, and contrasting seams add to its flair and it's available in nine colors and patterns including animal print. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 9

9 A Pair Of Ultra-Cozy Jogger Pants LA12ST Soft Jogger Pants Amazon $14 See On Amazon These pull-on jogger pants are the loungewear you can wear anywhere. They’re soft and have an adjustable drawstring and side pockets. The waistband is elasticized and stretches as you move. The polyester blend material is opaque so you can wear these around the house, to the gym, or around town. And they come in eight colors and prints like camo and side stripes. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 8

10 The Tunic Tee With Side Buttons Yincro Side Button Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This cotton-blend long-sleeve tee feels like pajamas, but looks polished and chic. The tunic-length tee is made of a cotton-blend and features three buttons on the side. It has a wide hem across the bottom of the shirt and looks great with jeans or leggings. It’s available in 30 colors or patterns including stripes and animal prints — it also comes in a design with shoulder buttons. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 20

11 These High-Waisted Leggings That Aren't See-Through Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft Yoga Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon More than 11,000 reviewers gives these high-waisted leggings 4.3 stars. The nylon and spandex combination is soft and features four-way stretch, plus they always stay opaque, no matter how many squats you do. They have a wide waistband that’s seamless and are moisture wicking so you feel comfortable and dry. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 14

12 This Stretchy Pair of Jeggings With 28K Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon This pair of jeggings has more than 28,000 reviews and a 4.3 star rating. They're super stretchy and have a worn-in look and a mid-rise waist. Just pull them on and add a T-shirt or sweater for an instantly adorable, yet comfy look. They're available in three inseams — 27, 29, and 31 inches — and have two functional back pockets and an elastic waistband. •Available Sizes: 2 — 28 •Available Colors: 7

13 An Elegant Long-Sleeve Bodysuit With a Mock Neck MANGOPOP Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon This mock neck body suit is effortlessly chic and the perfect layering piece. It’s fitted, with long sleeves and snap closures between your legs so you can easily tuck it into jeans. The material is modal and spandex so it’s super soft and stretchy and it's available in a variety of colors and patterns including tie dye, animal print, and bold solid colors. It’s also available in sleeveless options. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 40

14 These Winter-Themed Socks Made Of A Wool Blend Packo Socks Cozy Wool Socks Amazon $10 See On Amazon These vintage-looking wool socks are cozy and perfect for the holiday season. This pack comes with five pairs of socks in a variety of colors, and you can choose among three additional packs of bright and festive socks. These crew socks wick moisture and fight odor to keep you dry and smelling fresh. Wear them when you're out to keep your toes warm or curl up by the fire in a pair of these snuggly socks. •Available Sizes: One size (fits sizes 6—10) •Available Colors: 4

15 A Faux Fur Lined Pair Of Clogs With Optional Ankle Strap Hysooes Fleece Lined Clogs Amazon $27 See On Amazon Trade in your summer clogs for a pair of these faux fur lined clogs. They have a plush fleece lining throughout to keep your toes warm indoors or out. They also feature an anti-skid sole and non-slip rubber to keep you safe, while protecting your floors. An adjustable ankle strap can be tucked up against the shoe and out of the way. •Available Sizes: 5 — 14.5 (some half sizes available) •Available Colors: 19

16 These High-Rise Tights To Keep Your Legs Warm CozyWow Soft Footed Tights Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pair of semi-opaque tights are perfect for wearing under your favorite dress or skirt. They’re made of a fine microfiber that makes them super soft and extra stretchy. They’re full length and have a high-rise waist that won't roll down. They’re available in single packs and packs of two, three, or six. They come in a variety of fun, bright colors like orange and red to add a little personality to any look. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 24

17 The Waffle Knit Top That Ties In The Front IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This waffle knit shirt is soft and simple to throw on for any occasion. It has a functional button-down front, a V-neckline, and a front tie detail. The lightweight material, dropped shoulders, and oversized fit keep it casual and cool. It’s also available in short sleeves and comes in 39 colors and prints that include tie dye and camo. Just toss it on with your favorite jeans for the perfect pulled-together look. • Available Sizes: XS — XXL • Available Colors: 42

18 A Turtleneck Sweater With Batwing Sleeves ANRABESS Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This waffle knit tunic has so many stylish details that elevate it from a basic piece that will keep you warm. It is a turtleneck and has wide batwing sleeves, which make for a cozy fit. The waffle material is warm and classic for cooler weather months. This sweater also has large side slits and a high-low hem that makes it ideal to pair with leggings. You’re going to want one in every color. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 20

19 This Sweet Blouse With Puff Sleeves SheIn Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon The puff sleeves on this blouse give this piece a high fashion feel at an affordable price. The slightly stretchy top has a crew neck and large puffy sleeves that gather at a wide hem at the elbow. There’s a small keyhole button on the back of the top that makes it easier to get on and off. Nearly 5,000 reviewers give this blouse a 4-star rating. •Available Sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 37

20 This Long-Sleeve Tee That Will Become A Staple Amazon Essentials Plus Size Crewneck Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This long-sleeve tee is a staple everyone should have in their wardrobe. The cotton-blend tee is lightweight yet cozy. It has elasticized ribbing at the cuffs, hem, and crew neckline. This tee makes for the perfect base layer if you’re trying to stay warm, but it's just as cozy to throw on for lounging around the house. •Available Sizes: 1X — 6X •Available Colors: 5

21 The Cozy Turtleneck Tunic Sweater With Side Slits PrinStory Chunky Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon When the temperature drops, it’s chunky sweater time. This oversized knit sweater pulls over your head and keeps you warm all day. It has a thick turtleneck and extra long sleeves. It also has small side slits that add shape to the look. Wear it with jeans or leggings or belt it for a high-fashion look. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 14

22 A Crew Neck Tee With Dramatic Sleeves Floerns Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This puff sleeve crew neck is stylish and stretchy. The solid color tee is made with a ribbed knit that’s fitted through the arms and body. Tuck this shirt into your favorite jeans or a patterned skirt for a fashion-forward look that’s both easy and affordable. It’s available in a variety of colors including light green and sparkling black. There are also a few options with turtlenecks. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 16

23 The Comfy Sweatshirt That Comes in 44 Colors levaca Side Split Tunic Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cozy sweatshirt that can be dressed up, this tunic is for you. The long sleeve top has two side slits and dropped shoulders for an oversized fit. It has more than 8,000 reviews and a 4.4 rating. The cotton-blend is soft and stretchy and comes in a variety of colors and patterns (44 to be exact!) including plaid, color block, and animal print. It’s long enough to cover your backside, too. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 44

24 A Cowl Neck Tunic With An Asymmetrical Hem Bulotus Cowl Neck Tunic with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This asymmetrical tunic is the ultimate cozy look that is still work appropriate. It has a cowl neck and a drawstring cord that keeps your body heat in so you’re warm all day long. It also has fitted, long-sleeves, front pockets, and a unique hem. The material itself is wrinkle resistant so just toss it on and go. It has a 4.6-star rating and comes in a variety of colors. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 15

25 The Color Block Tunic That Won’t Ride Up Aleegrace Plus Size Knit Tunic Amazon $29 See On Amazon This extra soft tunic tee is lightweight and brightly colored, plus it features an elasticized hem that keeps the tunic in place so you don't have to worry about it riding up. The striped sleeves add a fun contrast to the all black top and it also comes in animal print options. This top can be worn all year and is long enough to cover your backside. •Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus •Available Colors: 7

26 A Cable Knit Sweater That Comes In Extensive Sizes Woman Within Plus Size Cable Knit Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon Cable knit sweaters are classic and cozy. This V-neck option is made with cotton so it’s soft and breathable. It has a ribbed neckline, cuffs, and hems that help bring out the cable knit pattern of the sweater itself. It's slightly oversized and covers your backside. Wear it with jeans or add a button-down underneath for a preppy yet professional look. •Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 40 Plus •Available Colors: 10

27 A Long-Sleeve T-Shirt With Button Details Unidear High Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This solid-colored tee is the ultimate casual look with a twist. It has buttons off to the side to add a little something to this already adorable long-sleeve turtleneck tee. Made of a cotton blend, it’s soft, stretchy, and warm. The style options are endless with a basic tee like this pick and it’s also available in a design that has a kangaroo pocket. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

28 This Super-Long And Slouchy Knit Cardigan BTFBM Slouchy Knit Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon This slouchy cardigan just screams comfy. It has an open front and two large pockets. Plus, the shoulders are dropped, adding to the oversized, cozy nature of the sweater. It’s super soft and lightweight enough to wear year round and is available in a variety of color block or solid color options. Wear it over a graphic tee or tank top for a casual fit that’s super comfortable. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 18

29 A Cozy Long-Sleeve Tee With Side Pockets VISLILY Plus Size Shirt with Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon This long-sleeve casual shirt is a cozy addition to any wardrobe. It’s soft and stretchy and even has two large side pockets to keep your hands warm. The round neck is accented with three buttons along the side. It is hip-length and will cover your backside. More than 1,000 reviewers gave this tee a 4.2-star rating. •Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus •Available Colors: 13

30 This Bold Leopard Sweater That's Perfectly Oversized Allegrace Plus Size Leopard Print Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon This leopard print sweater is bold and trendy. It pulls over your head and is a tunic-length style so you can wear it with leggings or jeans. The chunky material is warm, yet it’s soft and stretchy. It has a ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem that complete the sweater. It’s purposely oversized so you can feel cozy all day. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large •Available Colors: 3

31 This Statement-Making Hooded Cardigan MEROKEETY Leopard Print Knit Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon This hooded cardigan is comfortable and chic all at the same time. It’s made of a cotton blend and woven into a textured pattern, which adds to its coziness. It has an open front and reaches about mid-thigh. It has two front pockets for keeping your hands warm or holding your phone and it’s lightweight enough to wear in the summer over a tank or in the winter, layered with your cold weather favorites. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 23

33 The Softest Popcorn-Style Sherpa Cardigan MEROKEETY Sherpa Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon This cardigan somehow managed to combine every trend into one cozy sweater. It has a fuzzy popcorn texture that’s chunky yet soft, with oversized batwing sleeves that feel like you’re wrapped in a blanket. The sherpa material is comfy and casual and the dropped shoulders add to the relaxed look. It’s available in solid colors, plaid, camo, stripes, and animal prints. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 23

34 A Classic Sweatshirt For Everyday Errands NSQTBA Crew Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This crewneck sweatshirt, which is polished yet casual, deserves to be seen outside of the house. It has a loose fit and is made of a lightweight material that feels good against your skin. It’s slightly oversized, but not quite tunic length, so you can tuck the front into a pair of jeans. It won’t shrink over time and comes in a wide variety of colors. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 15

35 A Hooded Sweater With A Color-Block Design Biucly Knit Hooded Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon This knit hoodie is so unique and comfortable you’ll never want to take it off. It has a color block design that is on trend and looks great with jeans. It has long sleeves, however, it’s fairly lightweight and as a ventilated knit, it is ultra breathable. Toss on some jeans and booties and you have a go-to look for three seasons. It has a V-neck and a hood for extra style and warmth. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 13

36 A Pair Of Relaxed-Fit French Terry Pants Hanes French Terry Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon These French terry pants are soft and have a relaxed fit that just feels good when you slip them on. They’re made of a cotton-blend and have a drawstring closure at the waist. The tagless waistband is thick and comfortable, plus these pants have off-seam side pockets. Nearly 6,000 reviewers give these pants a 4.3 star rating. They’re available in solid and space dye colors. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 8