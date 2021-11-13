42 Stylish Basics Under $35 That Can Be Go-Tos For Any Occasion

Do you ever find yourself staring at your closet, wondering what to wear? Or maybe you're looking for some affordable basics to round out your wardrobe? Look no further. Here’s a collection of inexpensive wardrobe basics that can be "go-to" options for any occasion. These Amazon picks can be dressed up or down and are great additions to any closet. You will find
basic-but-stylish tops, easy-to-wear skirts, comfy shoes, the coziest pants, and a few other "must-haves" accessories for your closet.
These wardrobe essentials won't break the bank and will make your life so much easier. Whether you're looking for
basic tops for work, a great go-to sweater for those chilly days or a stylish everyday cardigan, you'll find it all right here — and more. This is where your everyday wardrobe begins.
Keep scrolling to discover options for when you want to look put together but don't want to spend a your entire paycheck. Whether you're going to grab a coffee, go to dinner, or just need to look sharp for an afternoon meeting, you'll find something here that will be a welcome addition to your wardrobe. Some of these pieces are such workhorses, you may just want to buy multiples.
1 The Skinny Jeans With Over 31,000 Five-Star Reviews
Over 31,000 Amazon shoppers have given this pair of cotton-blend
skinny jeans a five-star rating. The soft, stretch denim is form-fitting from hip to thighs and has a skinny leg opening. The jeans have a mid-rise, so they’re ridiculously comfortable and stay up like a charm. Available sizes: 2 — 28 Available colors: 12 2 A Classic Knit Sweater That Comes In Tons Of Colors
A stylish and timeless staple, a fisherman cable sweater like
this one from Amazon Essentials will become one of your go-to tops in no time. The ribbed cuffs and hems keep the sweater from billowing, providing just the right amount of body-skimming: not too tight and not too loose. Even better? The top is made of super soft cotton yarn. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 21 3 A Stretchy Fit And Flare Dress That Comes In So Many Styles
This
fit and flare dress is a modern take on the little black dress (but it comes in tons of other colors and patterns too). It's perfect for going out, but the pillowy soft polyester fabric makes it comfortable enough for running errands on weekends. The high neckline also serves as a just-right backdrop for your accessories. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus Available colors: 39 4 The Lightweight Long Cardigan That Comes In A Dozen Colors
Long cardigans have a reputation for being bulky, but not
this one. The cotton blend piece is made with super soft yarn and has front patch pockets to carry your phone and wallet. Amazon shoppers love the longer length and say the cardigan is “perfect for layering.” To level up the look, add a belt and throw on a scarf. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 12 5 The $22 Bodysuit You Can Style So Many Different Ways
Meet your new favorite
bodysuit. The square neckline add a modern touch to a classic piece of clothing, while the thick, matte material offers zero see-through, even in white. Customers love the fit of the stretchy bodysuit with one happy shopper raving that the comfy material offered a “no wedgie” situation. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 36 6 These Canvas Sneakers That Add A Pop Of Cool To Every Outfit
Kick it around town with the
Adokoo sneakers. The canvas sneaks come in your choice of solid or animal prints and have a rubber sole for a non-slip experience. The shoes have a soft insole and round toe box, which means you can wear them all day long without an ounce of discomfort. Available sizes: 5 — 11 Available colors: 5 7 The Sweater Dress You Can Throw On And Go
A fun take on the sweater dress,
this tie waist dress is just the right amount of slouchy cool. Tie the ends tight for a more form-fitting look, or keep it loose for a casual vibe. The high, round neckline of this cotton-blend dress is designed to showcase your favorite jewelry, so feel free to go as minimalist or maximalist as you like. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 31 8 An Elegant Take On A Pencil Skirt
A pencil skirt is a wardrobe basic, but one that takes the classic silhouette to the next level can be hard to find. This Kate Kasin
pencil skirt has an angled bottom and a twist detail which gives the old-school fave a modern vibe. The stretchy skirt is available in dozens of fun colors and prints and can go from office to a coffee run with your pals with ease. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 47 9 This Short-Sleeved T-Shirt That’s Anything But Basic
A basic lightweight T-shirt doesn’t have to be boring. At least that’s what
this leopard print T-shirt brings to the table (or rather, your closet). Wear instead of a solid t-shirt and watch your wardrobe game go from beginner to advanced. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 16 10 The Convertible Bag You Won’t Believe Costs Only $24
This
leather bag can be worn in three different ways: a clutch, a wristlet, or over the shoulder. The bag, made in quality leather, comes in 39 different colors and patterns, including neutrals like brown, black, and gray as well as flashier patterns like color blocked stripes and zebra. 11 A Pack Of Two Classic, Neutral Belts
The double-O ring belt is a classic that you can wear with everything from shorts to shift dresses.
This version is available in packs that contain a black belt for a classic look and other neutrals like white, tan, and leopard for more of a statement. The faux leather is soft and stylish, and has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon from more than 14,000 shoppers. Available sizes: Small – XXX-Large Available styles: 11 12 The Open Front Blazer That Levels Up Every Outfit
On the mornings when you need to get to the office in a hurry, you’ll want to have an
open-front blazer in your closet. The lightweight blazer fits like a dream while the draped front makes it seem like you’re trying when all you did was put on a jacket. Wear the blazer. Take the win. Available sizes: Small — 3X Available colors: 25 13 The Hoops That Have The Perfect Amount Of Shine
Not to throw out any scientific facts or anything, but wearing hoops levels up your outfit by at least 74%.
The Pavoi open hoops come in 3 different finishes, so you’ll get the exact look you want. Even better? The hoops come in four different sizes, so you can go as dainty or as showstopping, meeting you where your mood is at for the day. Available sizes: 20.0 Millimeters — 50.0 Millimeters Available finishes: 3 14 The V-Neck Wrap Top You’ll Wear On Repeat
The best thing about this
short sleeve wrap top? The timeless silhouette will take you from cocktails to the farmers market with only a change of accessories. Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers gave the top a five-star review, and they particularly praise the buttery soft fabric and fit that inspires confidence. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus Available styles: 37 15 The Stretchy Bodycon Dress That Will Never Let You Down
The wrap hem on this
stretchy shift dress is an updated take on a dress you can wear to work or to the farmer’s market. The cotton-blend dress comes in dozens of fun colors and pulls on over your head — so you look really put together without having to put a single thing together. Over 13,000 Amazon reviewers gave this dress a perfect five-star rating, so you can be sure this dress has been real-life tested and approved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 32 16 A Minimalist Layered Necklace Set That’s A Total Vibe
The great thing about minimalist jewelry is that you can go as spare or as ornamental as you like. Want a super sleek vibe? Wear just one piece. Want your minimalism to be a bit more, well, maximalist? Layer all three. Over 8,000 Amazon reviewers gave the
Turandoss layered necklace set a five-star review - and with 36 different varieties to choose from, you’ll find one to match your unique style. 17 The Cotton Work Pants That Won’t Break The Bank
Pants that are both comfortable and office-ready can be like trying to find a unicorn. Lucky for you, these
Marycrafts pants are in the unicorn business. Made of a viscose-nylon blend, these pants will be just as comfortable at 5 p.m. as they were at 9 a.m. Available sizes: 0 — 22 Available colors: 11 18 The A-Line Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down
An A-line dress is like a simple plate of mixed greens: put anything on it, and it’s pretty freaking fantastic. Wear this
midi dress with cardigans, jean jackets, or even a lightweight turtleneck underneath when the temperatures drop. The sleeveless dress pulls over your head — no tugging at buttons or zippers. Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large-3X-Large Available colors: 21 19 The Stylish Pointed Toe Flat That Comes In Neutral Shades
This pair of
suede pointed-toe flats comes in seven neutral shades, so you can find the perfect pair for your wardrobe needs. The rubber outsole provides gives the flats an anti-slip edge over similar shoes while maintaining a chef’s kiss level of style. Wear to work or for running errands around town — these shoes go with literally everything. Available sizes: 5 – 11 Available colors: 7 20 The Joggers That You’ll Wear All Weekend Long
These
joggers are super comfortable, according to Amazon shoppers. The pants have deep pockets to store your phone or your snacks (no judgment, just saying). Available in 19 different colors and patterns (including a fab faux leather version) you can wear these all around town or all around your living room. The choice is yours. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 19 21 A Peplum Blouse You Can Wear From Work To Weekend
This
peplum blouse plays well with your closet faves. Wear the lacy short sleeve sleeve top with skinny jeans or leggings to take your look to the next level. The waist provides just the right amount of cinching, while the asymmetrical hemline flares give your look just the right amount of sass. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Available colors: 5 22 These Yoga Pants With Lots Of Pockets
Scoot around town (and leave your handbag at home) in this pair of
leggings with pockets both on the inner waistband and side. These lightweight leggings come with an easy-to-wear high-rise waistband and are buttery soft. The gentle compression offers a smidge of support whether you’re going to yoga or to the living room. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large Available styles: 34 23 The Poncho Shawl That’s Ready Whenever You Are
This versatile
plaid wrap is made of a soft, lightweight viscose/polyester blend. The classic check pattern looks lovely with denim and booties. Wrap it around your shoulders or think of it as a cardigan and belt it over a dress or leggings. It’s the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. 24 A Pleated Skirt That Will Never Go Out Of Style
Add a bit of whimsy to your wardrobe of basics with this
pleated skirt. An elastic waist makes the skirt comfortable to wear, and the silhouette will never, ever go out of style. Over 6,000 happy Amazon shoppers gave the skirt a perfect five-star rating, so you can feel confident that this is a winner. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available styles: 45 25 The Camisole That Can Be Worn In Two Different Ways
The
Wantchun silky camisole has a double V-neck, with one neckline lower than the other, making it easy to match your top to your vibe. Wear this silky top with jeans and leggings for a casual look, or with jeans for a date night. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Available colors and styles: 33 26 The Rain Boots That Will Make You Wish For Storms
Keep it cute and keep it dry with these
rain boots. These shoes are lined with a super soft cotton fabric for all-day comfort. Taking your new fab boots off at the end of the day is easy peasy as well, since they have elastic-goring on sides and back pull-up loops that allow your feet to easily slip in and out. Plus, the super grippy and anti-slip outsole mean heavy rain or snow won’t ruin your outfit plans again. Available sizes: 6 — 11 Available colors: 8 27 A Cable Knit Cardigan That Gives Off Cool English Teacher Vibes
Go old school with this
knit cardigan sweater from Woman Within. The cardi is a respectable 32 inches long, which is long enough to cover your bum but short enough to wear with a belt without your sweater bunching up. The cardigan is available in both fruit-punch colors or subtle neutrals like navy, gray, and black. Available sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus Available colors: 14 28 The Obi-Style Belt That Only Looks Expensive
Obi belts can take an everyday outfit and make it look like it’s something special.
This one comes in a variety of styles, from a statement-making lace to a sleek faux-leather finish. Wear with your favorite shift dress or over a colorful cardigan. Available sizes: Small — Large Available styles: 20 29 The Lightweight Scarf You’ll Want For Every Zoom Meeting
Go for the old-school Hollywood vibe with this lightweight
chiffon scarf. The polyester silk fabric gives a weightless but dramatic touch to your outfits. Keep this close to your laptop for days that you have an unexpected Zoom meeting — it will give your outfit a new meaning to power dressing. 30 The Bracelet Set That Looks Like Heirloom Pieces
You’ll have people asking you for directions to the vintage boutique where you bought this
bracelet set. With four different styles: chain, rope, bangle, and paper clip, you can mix and match the textures for the perfect bracelet stack. Wear with everything from your work ‘fit to your favorite joggers. 31 A Modern Take On A Classic Button-Down Dress
A button-down dress is an instant classic, and this
dress is the one you’ll want to wear to brunch or to the bistro. Made from a soft, breathable, and slightly stretchy cotton, this garment is soft and breathable, culminating in over 9,000 reviewers giving this a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 18 32 A Plaid Mini Skirt That’s So Cute You’ll Want To Cry
The dream of the ‘90s is alive in this
plaid high waist mini skirt. The 100% cotton skirt closes with a zipper, so there’s no worry about slippage here. Pair with a sweater or T-shirt for a great casual vibe or dress it up for work with a collared shirt and tights, then slip on your favorite boots. Outfit = done. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus Available colors: 9 33 The Tied-Waist Top That Looks Effortlessly Cool
This lightweight
wrap top is the perfect combination of retro and modern. The removable drawstring belt allows you to wear the top exactly the way you want: cinch it tight, or keep it flowing and loose. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 16 34 The Cardigan That Goes With Everything
Cooler weather means it’s time for lattes and cozy knits, and this
open-front cardigan is ready whenever you are. Available in just over two dozen colors and prints, this is a cardigan you can pair to wear with your favorite leggings or jeans. Amazon shoppers rave that this sweater is so soft and easy to match with any number of outfits. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 28 35 The Set Of Rings That You Can Stack Or Wear Solo
Some days call for a little bling and other days call for a lot. Wear this
set of four rings one at a time for your little bling days or all at once on days that you want more sparkle. The rings come in a range of sizes and your choice of finishes, so you can get the fit and shine that works for you. Available sizes: 4.75-5 – 9.5-10 Available colors: 2 36 A Simple, Chic Wrap Dress You Can Accessorize
Everyone needs a dress in their closet that works for those last-minute events when you have no idea what to wear. This
empire waist dress has 3/4-length sleeves and a pretty wrap bodice, making it perfect for work, weddings, and weekends. The simplicity of the dress is also its secret weapon: switch out your accessories and you can change your look any time you’d like. Available sizes: 0 — 16 Available colors: 5 37 A Floral Sweatshirt You Can Wear Every Day
Looking for a new sweatshirt? Then you'll love
this comfy sweatshirt from Romwe. With its round neckline and retro-cool floral print, the lightweight pullover will add an upscale look to even the most casual outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 39 38 The Scrunchies That Hug Your Hair
Scrunchies: they’re not just an accessory, they’re a lifestyle. This
six-pack of hair ties is available in packs of neutrals and prints. Tie the ends in a bow for a pretty and polished effect, or keep it loose and let your inner flower child show. 39 These Plaid Flats That Are Anything But Basic
When you want a pair of flats that take your look to the next level,
consider a pair of plaid flats: they have a grippy rubber sole to prevent slippage, and, get this ... they fold up. Yep, you can slip these babies into your backpack or gym bag and still have room for your other essentials. Available sizes: 6 — 10 Available styles: 4 40 The $18 Wool Cardigan That Will Become A Closet Staple
Where else but Amazon can you find a
100% merino wool cardigan for under $20? The soft, breathable fabric buttons stop mid-chest, allowing your shirt to share the center stage. Wear with leggings, with dresses, with jeans, heck, you can even throw this cute little cardi on over a mini skirt. Available sizes: 0 — 18 Available colors: 6 41 The Velvet Baseball Hat That’s *So* Lux
It’s like the design gods said, “a baseball hat, but make it fashion.” This Zowya
velvet baseball cap takes a standard hat and made it a lux experience. The hoop and loop closure makes sure it stays put, while the wrinkle-resistant fabric makes sure everyone takes note. Wear with your casual, running-around-town clothes for a super lush look.