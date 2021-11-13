42 Stylish Basics Under $35 That Can Be Go-Tos For Any Occasion

Do you ever find yourself staring at your closet, wondering what to wear? Or maybe you're looking for some affordable basics to round out your wardrobe? Look no further. Here’s a collection of inexpensive wardrobe basics that can be "go-to" options for any occasion. These Amazon picks can be dressed up or down and are great additions to any closet. You will find basic-but-stylish tops, easy-to-wear skirts, comfy shoes, the coziest pants, and a few other "must-haves" accessories for your closet.

These wardrobe essentials won't break the bank and will make your life so much easier. Whether you're looking for basic tops for work, a great go-to sweater for those chilly days or a stylish everyday cardigan, you'll find it all right here — and more. This is where your everyday wardrobe begins.

Keep scrolling to discover options for when you want to look put together but don't want to spend a your entire paycheck. Whether you're going to grab a coffee, go to dinner, or just need to look sharp for an afternoon meeting, you'll find something here that will be a welcome addition to your wardrobe. Some of these pieces are such workhorses, you may just want to buy multiples.

1 The Skinny Jeans With Over 31,000 Five-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amazon Over 31,000 Amazon shoppers have given this pair of cotton-blend skinny jeans a five-star rating. The soft, stretch denim is form-fitting from hip to thighs and has a skinny leg opening. The jeans have a mid-rise, so they’re ridiculously comfortable and stay up like a charm. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 12

2 A Classic Knit Sweater That Comes In Tons Of Colors Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon A stylish and timeless staple, a fisherman cable sweater like this one from Amazon Essentials will become one of your go-to tops in no time. The ribbed cuffs and hems keep the sweater from billowing, providing just the right amount of body-skimming: not too tight and not too loose. Even better? The top is made of super soft cotton yarn. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

3 A Stretchy Fit And Flare Dress That Comes In So Many Styles Nemidor Plus Size Fit and Flare Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This fit and flare dress is a modern take on the little black dress (but it comes in tons of other colors and patterns too). It's perfect for going out, but the pillowy soft polyester fabric makes it comfortable enough for running errands on weekends. The high neckline also serves as a just-right backdrop for your accessories. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 39

4 The Lightweight Long Cardigan That Comes In A Dozen Colors Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon Long cardigans have a reputation for being bulky, but not this one. The cotton blend piece is made with super soft yarn and has front patch pockets to carry your phone and wallet. Amazon shoppers love the longer length and say the cardigan is “perfect for layering.” To level up the look, add a belt and throw on a scarf. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 12

5 The $22 Bodysuit You Can Style So Many Different Ways MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Meet your new favorite bodysuit. The square neckline add a modern touch to a classic piece of clothing, while the thick, matte material offers zero see-through, even in white. Customers love the fit of the stretchy bodysuit with one happy shopper raving that the comfy material offered a “no wedgie” situation. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 36

6 These Canvas Sneakers That Add A Pop Of Cool To Every Outfit Adokoo White Platform Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Kick it around town with the Adokoo sneakers. The canvas sneaks come in your choice of solid or animal prints and have a rubber sole for a non-slip experience. The shoes have a soft insole and round toe box, which means you can wear them all day long without an ounce of discomfort. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

7 The Sweater Dress You Can Throw On And Go R.Vivimos Bodycon Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon A fun take on the sweater dress, this tie waist dress is just the right amount of slouchy cool. Tie the ends tight for a more form-fitting look, or keep it loose for a casual vibe. The high, round neckline of this cotton-blend dress is designed to showcase your favorite jewelry, so feel free to go as minimalist or maximalist as you like. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

8 An Elegant Take On A Pencil Skirt Kate Kasin Pencil Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon A pencil skirt is a wardrobe basic, but one that takes the classic silhouette to the next level can be hard to find. This Kate Kasin pencil skirt has an angled bottom and a twist detail which gives the old-school fave a modern vibe. The stretchy skirt is available in dozens of fun colors and prints and can go from office to a coffee run with your pals with ease. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 47

9 This Short-Sleeved T-Shirt That’s Anything But Basic BMJL Leopard Print Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon A basic lightweight T-shirt doesn’t have to be boring. At least that’s what this leopard print T-shirt brings to the table (or rather, your closet). Wear instead of a solid t-shirt and watch your wardrobe game go from beginner to advanced. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 16

10 The Convertible Bag You Won’t Believe Costs Only $24 Befen Leather Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon This leather bag can be worn in three different ways: a clutch, a wristlet, or over the shoulder. The bag, made in quality leather, comes in 39 different colors and patterns, including neutrals like brown, black, and gray as well as flashier patterns like color blocked stripes and zebra. Available styles: 39

11 A Pack Of Two Classic, Neutral Belts 2-Pack Faux Leather Belts With Double O-Ring Amazon $16 See On Amazon The double-O ring belt is a classic that you can wear with everything from shorts to shift dresses. This version is available in packs that contain a black belt for a classic look and other neutrals like white, tan, and leopard for more of a statement. The faux leather is soft and stylish, and has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon from more than 14,000 shoppers. Available sizes: Small – XXX-Large

Available styles: 11

12 The Open Front Blazer That Levels Up Every Outfit Doublju 3/4 Sleeve Open Front Blazer Amazon $25 See On Amazon On the mornings when you need to get to the office in a hurry, you’ll want to have an open-front blazer in your closet. The lightweight blazer fits like a dream while the draped front makes it seem like you’re trying when all you did was put on a jacket. Wear the blazer. Take the win. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 25

13 The Hoops That Have The Perfect Amount Of Shine PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not to throw out any scientific facts or anything, but wearing hoops levels up your outfit by at least 74%. The Pavoi open hoops come in 3 different finishes, so you’ll get the exact look you want. Even better? The hoops come in four different sizes, so you can go as dainty or as showstopping, meeting you where your mood is at for the day. Available sizes: 20.0 Millimeters — 50.0 Millimeters

Available finishes: 3

14 The V-Neck Wrap Top You’ll Wear On Repeat IN'VOLAND Plus Size V Neck Wrap Short Sleeve Amazon $32 See On Amazon The best thing about this short sleeve wrap top? The timeless silhouette will take you from cocktails to the farmers market with only a change of accessories. Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers gave the top a five-star review, and they particularly praise the buttery soft fabric and fit that inspires confidence. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus

Available styles: 37

15 The Stretchy Bodycon Dress That Will Never Let You Down BTFBM Crew Neck Stretchy Bodycon Amazon $29 See On Amazon The wrap hem on this stretchy shift dress is an updated take on a dress you can wear to work or to the farmer’s market. The cotton-blend dress comes in dozens of fun colors and pulls on over your head — so you look really put together without having to put a single thing together. Over 13,000 Amazon reviewers gave this dress a perfect five-star rating, so you can be sure this dress has been real-life tested and approved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

16 A Minimalist Layered Necklace Set That’s A Total Vibe Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon The great thing about minimalist jewelry is that you can go as spare or as ornamental as you like. Want a super sleek vibe? Wear just one piece. Want your minimalism to be a bit more, well, maximalist? Layer all three. Over 8,000 Amazon reviewers gave the Turandoss layered necklace set a five-star review - and with 36 different varieties to choose from, you’ll find one to match your unique style. Available varieties: 36

17 The Cotton Work Pants That Won’t Break The Bank Marycrafts Pull On Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pants that are both comfortable and office-ready can be like trying to find a unicorn. Lucky for you, these Marycrafts pants are in the unicorn business. Made of a viscose-nylon blend, these pants will be just as comfortable at 5 p.m. as they were at 9 a.m. Available sizes: 0 — 22

Available colors: 11

18 The A-Line Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Herou Scoop Neck A-Line Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon An A-line dress is like a simple plate of mixed greens: put anything on it, and it’s pretty freaking fantastic. Wear this midi dress with cardigans, jean jackets, or even a lightweight turtleneck underneath when the temperatures drop. The sleeveless dress pulls over your head — no tugging at buttons or zippers. Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large-3X-Large

Available colors: 21

19 The Stylish Pointed Toe Flat That Comes In Neutral Shades hash bubbie Ballet Flats Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pair of suede pointed-toe flats comes in seven neutral shades, so you can find the perfect pair for your wardrobe needs. The rubber outsole provides gives the flats an anti-slip edge over similar shoes while maintaining a chef’s kiss level of style. Wear to work or for running errands around town — these shoes go with literally everything. Available sizes: 5 – 11

Available colors: 7

20 The Joggers That You’ll Wear All Weekend Long Dragon Fit Joggers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These joggers are super comfortable, according to Amazon shoppers. The pants have deep pockets to store your phone or your snacks (no judgment, just saying). Available in 19 different colors and patterns (including a fab faux leather version) you can wear these all around town or all around your living room. The choice is yours. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

21 A Peplum Blouse You Can Wear From Work To Weekend Chvity Asymmetric Short Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $0 See On Amazon This peplum blouse plays well with your closet faves. Wear the lacy short sleeve sleeve top with skinny jeans or leggings to take your look to the next level. The waist provides just the right amount of cinching, while the asymmetrical hemline flares give your look just the right amount of sass. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 5

22 These Yoga Pants With Lots Of Pockets Dragon Fit High Waist Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon Scoot around town (and leave your handbag at home) in this pair of leggings with pockets both on the inner waistband and side. These lightweight leggings come with an easy-to-wear high-rise waistband and are buttery soft. The gentle compression offers a smidge of support whether you’re going to yoga or to the living room. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 34

23 The Poncho Shawl That’s Ready Whenever You Are Moss Rose Shawl Wrap Amazon $34 See On Amazon This versatile plaid wrap is made of a soft, lightweight viscose/polyester blend. The classic check pattern looks lovely with denim and booties. Wrap it around your shoulders or think of it as a cardigan and belt it over a dress or leggings. It’s the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. Available colors: 26

24 A Pleated Skirt That Will Never Go Out Of Style Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Add a bit of whimsy to your wardrobe of basics with this pleated skirt. An elastic waist makes the skirt comfortable to wear, and the silhouette will never, ever go out of style. Over 6,000 happy Amazon shoppers gave the skirt a perfect five-star rating, so you can feel confident that this is a winner. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 45

25 The Camisole That Can Be Worn In Two Different Ways Wantschun Silk Satin Camisole Amazon $17 See On Amazon The Wantchun silky camisole has a double V-neck, with one neckline lower than the other, making it easy to match your top to your vibe. Wear this silky top with jeans and leggings for a casual look, or with jeans for a date night. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors and styles: 33

26 The Rain Boots That Will Make You Wish For Storms DKSUKO Rain Boots Amazon $35 See On Amazon Keep it cute and keep it dry with these rain boots. These shoes are lined with a super soft cotton fabric for all-day comfort. Taking your new fab boots off at the end of the day is easy peasy as well, since they have elastic-goring on sides and back pull-up loops that allow your feet to easily slip in and out. Plus, the super grippy and anti-slip outsole mean heavy rain or snow won’t ruin your outfit plans again. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 8

27 A Cable Knit Cardigan That Gives Off Cool English Teacher Vibes Woman Within Long-Sleeve Shaker Cardigan Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon Go old school with this knit cardigan sweater from Woman Within. The cardi is a respectable 32 inches long, which is long enough to cover your bum but short enough to wear with a belt without your sweater bunching up. The cardigan is available in both fruit-punch colors or subtle neutrals like navy, gray, and black. Available sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus

Available colors: 14

28 The Obi-Style Belt That Only Looks Expensive Colorful House Faux Leather Obi Style Waist Band Belt Amazon $12 See On Amazon Obi belts can take an everyday outfit and make it look like it’s something special. This one comes in a variety of styles, from a statement-making lace to a sleek faux-leather finish. Wear with your favorite shift dress or over a colorful cardigan. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available styles: 20

29 The Lightweight Scarf You’ll Want For Every Zoom Meeting Tapp Collections Chiffon Scarf Amazon $11 See On Amazon Go for the old-school Hollywood vibe with this lightweight chiffon scarf. The polyester silk fabric gives a weightless but dramatic touch to your outfits. Keep this close to your laptop for days that you have an unexpected Zoom meeting — it will give your outfit a new meaning to power dressing. Available styles: 30

30 The Bracelet Set That Looks Like Heirloom Pieces fxmimior Dainty Boho Gold Silver Chain Bracelets Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon You’ll have people asking you for directions to the vintage boutique where you bought this bracelet set. With four different styles: chain, rope, bangle, and paper clip, you can mix and match the textures for the perfect bracelet stack. Wear with everything from your work ‘fit to your favorite joggers. Available colors: 2

31 A Modern Take On A Classic Button-Down Dress KILIG Button Down Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon A button-down dress is an instant classic, and this dress is the one you’ll want to wear to brunch or to the bistro. Made from a soft, breathable, and slightly stretchy cotton, this garment is soft and breathable, culminating in over 9,000 reviewers giving this a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

32 A Plaid Mini Skirt That’s So Cute You’ll Want To Cry Floerns Plaid High Waist Bodycon Mini Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon The dream of the ‘90s is alive in this plaid high waist mini skirt. The 100% cotton skirt closes with a zipper, so there’s no worry about slippage here. Pair with a sweater or T-shirt for a great casual vibe or dress it up for work with a collared shirt and tights, then slip on your favorite boots. Outfit = done. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 9

33 The Tied-Waist Top That Looks Effortlessly Cool Romwe Long Sleeve Tie Waist Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This lightweight wrap top is the perfect combination of retro and modern. The removable drawstring belt allows you to wear the top exactly the way you want: cinch it tight, or keep it flowing and loose. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

34 The Cardigan That Goes With Everything ZESICA Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Cooler weather means it’s time for lattes and cozy knits, and this open-front cardigan is ready whenever you are. Available in just over two dozen colors and prints, this is a cardigan you can pair to wear with your favorite leggings or jeans. Amazon shoppers rave that this sweater is so soft and easy to match with any number of outfits. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

35 The Set Of Rings That You Can Stack Or Wear Solo 17 Mile Gold Chunky Dome Rings (4-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some days call for a little bling and other days call for a lot. Wear this set of four rings one at a time for your little bling days or all at once on days that you want more sparkle. The rings come in a range of sizes and your choice of finishes, so you can get the fit and shine that works for you. Available sizes: 4.75-5 – 9.5-10

Available colors: 2

36 A Simple, Chic Wrap Dress You Can Accessorize Lark & Ro Crepe Knit Cross-Over Empire Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Everyone needs a dress in their closet that works for those last-minute events when you have no idea what to wear. This empire waist dress has 3/4-length sleeves and a pretty wrap bodice, making it perfect for work, weddings, and weekends. The simplicity of the dress is also its secret weapon: switch out your accessories and you can change your look any time you’d like. Available sizes: 0 — 16

Available colors: 5

37 A Floral Sweatshirt You Can Wear Every Day Romwe Floral Print Long Sleeve Pullover Amazon $21 See On Amazon Looking for a new sweatshirt? Then you'll love this comfy sweatshirt from Romwe. With its round neckline and retro-cool floral print, the lightweight pullover will add an upscale look to even the most casual outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 39

38 The Scrunchies That Hug Your Hair TOBATOBA Leopard Print Big Scrunchies (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Scrunchies: they’re not just an accessory, they’re a lifestyle. This six-pack of hair ties is available in packs of neutrals and prints. Tie the ends in a bow for a pretty and polished effect, or keep it loose and let your inner flower child show. Available colors: 5

39 These Plaid Flats That Are Anything But Basic Meeshine Slip On Plaid Dress Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon When you want a pair of flats that take your look to the next level, consider a pair of plaid flats: they have a grippy rubber sole to prevent slippage, and, get this ... they fold up. Yep, you can slip these babies into your backpack or gym bag and still have room for your other essentials. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available styles: 4

40 The $18 Wool Cardigan That Will Become A Closet Staple MERAKI Merino V Neck Cardigan Amazon $18 See On Amazon Where else but Amazon can you find a 100% merino wool cardigan for under $20? The soft, breathable fabric buttons stop mid-chest, allowing your shirt to share the center stage. Wear with leggings, with dresses, with jeans, heck, you can even throw this cute little cardi on over a mini skirt. Available sizes: 0 — 18

Available colors: 6