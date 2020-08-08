Originally a practical way to go completely — and comfortably — hands-free while playing tourist on vacation, fanny packs have now officially entered the fashion mainstream. Beyond being chic accessories, though, this new generation of stylish fanny packs have plenty of functional details, like multiple compartments for storage, easily accessible pockets, and sleek, durable hardware. And if you're anything like me, once you discover just how many gorgeous shapes, styles, and sizes there are on the market, you'll be happy to embrace the trend.

So what will be the best fanny pack for you? Think about how you'll mostly wear it. If you plan to use your belt bag as more of an everyday purse, consider one in a neutral, goes-with-everything color that's roomy enough to fit all your essentials. Nylon and polyester are among the most durable and water-resistant materials, but supple faux leather is a great choice if you're going for a more elevated look.

To use your waist bag as more of an eye-catching fashion statement, go for a bold print, a rich color, or even an unexpected shape. Luxe touches like embellished straps and gold hardware can also help you find the sweet spot between dressy and casual.

With that in mind, it's time to shop for your perfect, fashionable fanny pack match. All of the picks below can be found on Amazon and worn multiple ways, like low on your hips or slung over your chest. Scroll on to see them all!

1 A Basic-In-A-Good-Way Fanny Pack With Tons Of Storage ZORFIN Fanny Pack Amazon $16 See On Amazon A nylon belt bag is a versatile accent piece because the material is soft and flexible, but also sturdy and streamlined. Amazon reviewers have praised it for its ability to lay flat against your hips and chest, making it look far less bulky when it's stuffed with all of your things. The fanny pack has two, roomy zippered compartments, as well as a smaller pocket on the front so you can easily reach for your most used items, like lip balm and hair ties. The nylon belt is adjustable and the gold hardware makes for the perfect final touch. Available colors: 9

2 A Gorgeous, Chevron-Stiched Waist Bag In A Cool Oval Shape Geestock Waist Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can pair this gorgeous oval-shaped belt bag with anything in your closet and you'll instantly look five times more put together. The minimalist, faux-leather design features a modern, chevron-quilted pattern, and one zippered compartment, which per Amazon reviewers, can hold all of your most vital items. In addition to the wine red color pictured here, there are nearly a dozen more, including bright yellow and cherry red, which are all perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit. The best thing about this bag, however, is that the strap is completely removable, which means you can mix and match it with your own belts to change up the look. Available colors: 11

3 A Convertible Belt Bag With A Sleek, Streamlined Silhouette The Lovely Tote Co. 2-Way Belt Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its saddle-style flap, faux leather construction, and subtle gold hardware, you may mistake this black fanny pack for something you'd find at a luxury price point. And even better than its quality materials (and wallet-friendly price tag) is just how versatile it is. Use the belt-buckle waist strap to wear it like a traditional fanny pack, or swap in the included, longer strap to turn it into real a crossbody purse. "This is well made! It's classy and can be 'dressed up' by wearing it with a suit, or 'dressed down,' by wearing it with jeans and a white blouse or t-shirt," noted one Amazon reviewer. Available colors: 10

4 A Faux Leather Fanny Pack With Durable Gold Hardware Fawn Design Fawny Pack Amazon $55 See On Amazon This elevated waist bag is a one-and-done piece that you can pair with everything from casual sneakers and jean shorts to flowy maxi dresses and faux leather leggings. It comes in five classic colors, each of which is constructed from a buttery-soft, faux leather material that's embellished with sleek, gold metal hardware. It has two compartments: The top one is deep enough to fit your phone, wallet, and even a pair of sunnies, while a zippered inner pocket allows you to keep your valuables extra secure. Available colors: 5

5 A Retro-Inspired Fanny Pack Made Of Acid-Washed Denim Funny Guy Mugs Acid Wash Jean Fanny Pack Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you're looking to get it on the '80s and '90s throwback trend, this denim fanny pack will get you there. In addition to the acid-washed denim material and sturdy metal hardware, there are two roomy zippered pockets, one hidden zippered slot in the back, and a white nylon belt that's adjustable and easy to snap on and off. Available colors: 2

6 A Classic, Quilted Belt Bag With A Turn-Key Clasp Goodbag Boutique Fashion Women Waist Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon A quilted bag with chainlink details will never go out of style, and this faux leather pick makes the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. Though it's compact, it's sized just right if you only need enough space to carry your keys, wallet, phone, and a lip gloss or two. Turn the metal clasp on the flap and you'll find two handy zippered pockets inside. Just note that the belt-style strap comes in multiple lengths, so before you click 'add to cart,' remember to choose the right size. Grab it in classic black or white, or go a bit bolder with cobalt blue. Available colors: 3

7 A Cute, Clear Fanny Pack For Less Than $10 Veckle Clear Fanny Pack Amazon $8 See On Amazon A clear fanny pack is a must-have for concerts, festivals, or any event where you'll be in a stadium, but beyond that, it's also a cute accessory for everyday use because it makes it so easy to find exactly what you need. And, with two roomy pockets, you have plenty of room to stash all the essentials and then some. It's made of waterproof, BPA-free, PVC plastic, and features an adjustable belt and a snap-in closure. Available colors: 6

8 A Stylish Snakeskin Belt Bag With A Decorative Tassel Badiya Snakeskin Fanny Pack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Trendy yet timeless, snakeskin print basically functions as a neutral, so why not add even more of it to your closet with this round waist purse? Inside the main compartment, you'll find a slim, zippered pocket for smaller valuables, while on the exterior, the faux leather bag is flanked by a matching tassel and adjustable belt strap. Not in the mood to sport a fanny pack? Remove the belt and carry it like a clutch or attach your own longer strap (there are hooks on the sides but no extra strap included) to turn it into a crossbody purse. Available colors: 2

9 A Faux Leather Fanny Pack With A Cool Geometric Look JECIMER Cute Fanny Pack Amazon $16 See On Amazon With cool iridescent zippers and a geode-inspired print, this water-resistant, faux leather fanny pack can lean sporty or glam depending on how you style it. Featuring an adjustable nylon belt, this bag has four zippered compartments: three on the outside and one on the inside. For even more of a futuristic look, pick this one up in gold, silver, or a number of other punchy colors. Available colors: 11

10 A Genuine Leather Belt Bag With A Utility-Style Pocket Loyofun Brown Genuine Leather Waist Bag Amazon $37 See On Amazon The only genuine leather pick on this list, this fanny pack has just the right amount of rugged-yet-sophisticated appeal. It features a unique, envelope-style front pocket with — wait for it — magnetic closures, and it's super slim. Plus, you'll get three zippered compartments (one is hidden in the back for extra security), matching leather pull-tabs, and a unique, seatbelt-inspired metal clasp. Available colors: 5

11 This Flashy Metallic Fanny Pack With Thousands Of Glowing Amazon Reviews SoJourner Holographic Rave Fanny Pack Amazon $14 See On Amazon This fan-favorite fanny pack has earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 1,700 Amazon shoppers, and that number is climbing at a pretty impressive rate. In fact, this SoJourner bag is one of the most spacious on this list, with room for more than just your essentials — even a water bottle will fit! But no matter how much you stuff inside, there are a few notable features, like a water-resistant nylon lining inside each of the three pockets, reinforced seams, and a sturdy clasp. Pictured here is the "silver lizard" color, but you can also opt for other showstoppers like copper glitter or holographic pink. Available colors: 21