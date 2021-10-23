The 50 Most Stylish Cheap Things On Amazon

If you spent your high school years flipping through the pages of Vogue, chances are you got the impression at some point that having really great style requires having boatloads of money. Luckily, that assumption has turned out to be false (thank goodness), and it turns out that scoring a good bargain is actually an extremely satisfying experience. So if you live for fashion that comes at a reasonable price, you’ll love these stylish cheap things on Amazon.

You’ll find plenty of basics on this list that’ll see you through season after season, like a little black dress with a boat neck that can be dressed up with heels and a statement necklace or dressed down with ballet flats, and an ultra-soft crew-neck sweater that’s perfect for layering. But you’ll also find some picks that’ll breathe some fresh life into your wardrobe, like this satin midi skirt with a leopard print and this romantic dress with smocking and ruffles that’ll make you feel like a modern-day Juliet.

While we’re thankful to Vogue for introducing us to the concept of high fashion, we’re equally thankful for these budget-friendly buys that make good style attainable. So if you’re looking for a closet refresh, check out some of our current favorite picks.

1 This Classic Square-Neck Tee Amazon Essentials Square-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a slim but comfortable fit, this classic T-shirt features a half sleeve and a chic square neck. The cotton-modal fabric is super soft, and it has a hint of stretch to it. Perfect with jeans or a skirt, it’s available in several appealing shades, like blue, coral, and dark green. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

2 A Shift Dress With Fluttery Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon You’ll be the belle of the ball when you wear this shift dress with flowy bell sleeves. Made from lightweight fabric, the loose-fitting garment has a V neck and a hemline that falls right above your knee. Available in a myriad of solids and florals, you can pair it with a statement necklace and heels for a night-out ensemble that is sure to turn heads. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

3 The Sleek Bodycon Dress That Comes In Tons Of Colors BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon The ruched bodice on this bodycon mini dress hugs your waist and hips, with the short hem reaching your mid-thigh. Long sleeves and a rounded neckline create a sleek silhouette that can be dressed up with jewelry and a clutch. This dress comes in a wide spectrum of colors — go for a more casual light gray, or jazz it up with bright blue or coral red. There are even several tie-dye patterns to choose from. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 35

4 These Face Masks With Built-In Neck Lanyards Copper Fit Never Lost Face Masks (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Face masks have become one of the most essential accessories of our modern age, and these ones are high quality and comfortable. The triple-layer polyester fabric is infused with copper to reduce odor, and there are adjustable ear loops on either side. There’s also a built-in lanyard in the back, so you can keep your mask around your neck when you’re not wearing it. You get two masks — one navy blue and one black — for an affordable price.

5 A Cozy Flannel Shirt Dress That’s Perfect For Chilly Weather Goodthreads Flannel Shirt Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon When the air gets crisp, it’s time to pull out the flannel — and I’m not just talking about flannel shirts. This cotton flannel shirt dress takes everything you love about the cozy staple and transforms it into something utterly chic. With a spread collar and rolled sleeves, this relaxed dress is equal parts casual and sophisticated. Pick one of the 17 cozy plaid prints, pull out your chunky boots and sweater tights, and start making some hot chocolate ASAP. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

6 This Bateau-Neck Dress That’s So Swingy Daily Ritual Jersey Bateau-Neck Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Here’s a swingy long-sleeve dress made from a soft viscose that’s elevated by its subtle bateau neckline and slightly flared fit. Perhaps the best thing about this dress? You can style it up with heels and statement earrings, or dress it down with sandals and a floppy hat. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

7 An Extra-Long Cardigan With A Lightweight Feel Amazon Essentials Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon Providing a lightweight layer of warmth on chilly days, this long-sleeve cardigan is a wardrobe staple you’ll be reaching for again and again. The cotton-modal-polyester blend fabric is soft against your skin, falling to the mid-thigh. It’s perfect for wearing over a T-shirt and jeans, a dress, or leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

8 This V-Neck Dress With Romantic Ruffles Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Feeling a little flirty? This V-neck mini dress is calling your name. With billowy balloon sleeves and a tiered skirt, it’s perfect for picnics, al fresco dinners, and brunch dates. An open-back detail gives this dress a breezy, peek-a-boo touch. It comes in several dainty floral patterns in a variety of colors, not to mention delicate polka dots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

9 The Slouchy Corduroy Button-Down You Can Pair With Jeans Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This slouchy corduroy button-down looks great with any type of denim. With long, roomy sleeves and a spacious chest pocket, the shirt can be layered over a tee or worn on its own. Want that perfectly slouchy and oversized fit? Many reviewers have recommended ordering a size larger than your usual. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

10 Some Effortlessly Cool Square-Frame Sunglasses SOJOS Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Protect your eyes from UV rays — and look fabulous while doing it — by wearing these sunglasses with polarized lenses and timeless square frames that add a chic touch to any outfit. Available in sleek black, bold red, a classic tortoiseshell pattern, and more, these versatile frames allow you to express your own unique style. Available colors: 10

11 This Knit Cardigan With A Bold Leopard Print BTFBM Leopard Knit Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Unleash your wild side by wearing this oversized knit cardigan with a bold leopard print. The yarn is soft and warm, and the loose-fit sweater falls to the knees. Besides the traditional khaki-black combo, this sweater is also available in funky shades like red and army green. Wear it over jeans and a cami for a positively fierce look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

12 An On-Trend Faux Shearling Jacket Gzbinz Faux Shearling Jacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon With baggy sleeves and oversized front pockets, this faux shearling coat will make you feel a little bit like a glam, dressed-down celebrity. The zip-up jacket is made from a luxuriously fluffy polyester-spandex blend, with a slouchy fit throughout the garment. Pair it with ripped jeans, a graphic tee, and oversized sunglasses for an on-trend streetwear look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

13 These Cropped Pants With A Paper Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets Amazon $32 See On Amazon The “paper bag” waist trend is here to stay. These pocketed pants are comfy, chic, and fit for both professional and casual settings. With a high-waisted drawstring closure and a tapered fit throughout, these polyester-spandex pants run down to a cropped ankle-length hem. They come in nearly every color, from black to warm gold to teal. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

14 A Crew-Neck Sweater That’s Ultra-Soft Amazon Essentials Soft-Touch Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon This crew-neck sweater is seriously soft. Like, so soft you won’t want to stop touching it. It’s lightweight enough for layering, and it comes in plenty of neutral and vibrant color options, from creamy beige to rich burgundy. “I love this sweater! It is super comfy, fits well, washes well, and is the perfect weight. Not bulky and very soft,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

15 This Wide-Brim Hat That’s Social Media-Worthy Lisianthus Wide-Brim Wool Buckle Hat Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you wear this wide-brim hat to the beach, out on the town, or during an outdoorsy activity like apple picking, you’ll be Instagram-ready. Made of a sturdy wool-polyester blend, the classic hat makes any outfit instantly cooler. A faux leather band with a buckle sits on top of the brim, adding a slightly rustic touch. There are tons of neutral colors to choose from, including beige, oatmeal, gray, and black. Available colors: 24

16 The Lace Bralette With A Strappy Back TheMogan Cross-Strap Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s hard to decide which side of this bralette is prettier — the lacy front, or the strappy back. (Let’s just say, this bralette is all-around gorgeous.) This bralette top has a crocheted lace overlay that sits over the padded cups, and the smocked back has two sets of strapss: one straight across and one criss-cross. Wear it underneath a top or simply on its own, as it comes in every color of the rainbow. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 30

17 These Fluffy Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles FamilyFairy Fluffy Faux Fur Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from luxuriously fluffy faux fur, these slippers are the epitome of comfort. They have marshmallow-soft memory foam insoles that cushions your feet with every step. The double-strap design keeps the slipper securely on, while also providing ventilation so your skin doesn’t overheat. Choose from neutral beige, gray, black, or opt for a fun pink shade. Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

Available colors: 4

18 A Ribbed Button-Down Cardigan With A Slouchy Fit Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Wear this soft ribbed cardigan over a T-shirt or blouse, or simply by itself as a top. The cotton-blend material is thick and cozy, making it a great layering piece for those chilly mornings. It has blouson sleeves, a V neckline, and slightly boxy fit that brings to mind the best parts of ‘90s fashion. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

19 This Lightweight Mock-Neck Top That’s Great For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mock-Neck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Mock-neck sweaters are the perfect in-between wardrobe staple, and this one is made from a lightweight cotton-modal-polyester blend, with long sleeves and a slim fit throughout. The chic mock neckline looks great underneath sweaters, jackets, and cardigans — once you shed those layers, it also looks great on its own. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 26

20 The Basic Tee With A Cutout Shoulder Detail SheIn Slim-Fit Cutout Tee Amazon $17 See On Amazon A unique shoulder cutout elevates transforms this basic slim-fit tee into something bold and eye-catching. The rayon material has a bit of spandex, giving it a stretchy, formfitting quality. Tuck it into jeans and throw on some heels, and you’ve got yourself an effortlessly cool outfit that’s ready for a night out on the town. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 4

21 A Bodysuit That’s Off The Shoulder REORIA One-Shoulder Ribbed Bodysuit Amazon $15 See On Amazon This top plays off the traditional bodysuit concept by only having one long sleeve — the other shoulder is completely exposed. The ribbed cotton fabric has a bit of stretch to it, hugging your body down to the snap closure between the legs. A slanted off-the-shoulder neckline gives this bodysuit a distinct look that can be dressed both up and down. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

22 This Chunky Cable-Knit Sweater Vest That’s So Classic HOTAPEI Cable-Knit Sweater Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slouchy and oversized, this smart-looking sweater vest will have you dreaming of chilly mornings at an idyllic New England prep school. The chunky knit tunic top is sleeveless, with a deep V neck that makes layering oh-so easy. It comes in a sea of colors, from light brown to deep burgundy. Pair this sweater vest with a button-down shirt or turtleneck for a chic Gilmore Girls-esque ensemble. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

23 A 3-Pack Of Stylish Blue Light-Blocking Glasses ousudela Blue Light-Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you have a job that requires you to look at a computer screen all day, these glasses can greatly reduce eyestrain by filtering out blue light. Not to mention, they’re like, really cute. The rounded frames have a vintage feel to them, and you get three different styles in a pack — black, tortoiseshell, and clear. You’ll not only be protecting your eyes, but chances are, you’ll feel a teeny bit smarter while wearing them.

24 An Elegant Satin Robe With A Gingko Leaf Pattern EORUBE Kimono Robe Amazon $25 See On Amazon This kimono robe has a distinctly sophisticated look and feel, thanks to the striking golden gingko leaf design that runs down the body and sleeves. Made from a silky satin, it has roomy sleeves and tie closure at the waist. This is the perfect way to feel chic while lounging around at home.

25 This Matching 2-Piece Workout Set HAODIAN 2-Piece Yoga Outfit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Complete with a sports bra and flexible high-waisted leggings, this workout set is great for yoga, running, weightlifting, or even just hanging out at home. The nylon-spandex material is both elastic and moisture-wicking, moving with your body as you stretch. It’s available in several cool shades, including a deep teal, brick red, and light purple. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 9

26 A French-Inspired Beret That’s Très Chic Hat To Socks Wool-Blend French Beret Amazon $10 See On Amazon While a last-minute trip to Paris might not be in the cards anytime soon, you can still capture the essence of French fashion with this wool beret. Available in a wide palette of shades — from camel to lilac to fuchsia — this beret looks so chic when paired with mock-neck tops, dresses, and blouses. As an accessory, it can be styled to complement both casual and semi-formal looks. Available colors: 22

27 The Off-The-Shoulder Sweater With High Ratings Lacozy Off-Shoulder Pullover Amazon $23 See On Amazon Boasting over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this off-the-shoulder pullover sweater is the wardrobe essential you didn’t know you needed. Available in a sea of rich solid colors and vibrant prints, the cotton-polyester top looks great with jeans, leggings, or shorts. The off-the-shoulder design can be paired with a tank top, or worn by itself with a strapless bra. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

28 This Delicate Monogrammed Necklace Plated In Gold M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon This necklace’s brass paperclip-style chain is plated in 14-karat gold, and the hexagon-shaped charm is engraved with a single letter — all 26 letters of the alphabet are available. Besides being a cute accessory for yourself, the monogrammed necklace makes for a nice, personalized gift for anyone in your life. Available styles: 26

29 A Laid-Back Pullover With A Frayed Hem LEANI V-Neck Ripped Pullover Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon While some clothes can take years to develop a worn-in look, this pre-distressed sweater has that well-loved look and feel straight out of the bag, thanks to the frayed hem and neckline. Pair it with ripped jeans or shorts for a beachy ensemble that looks effortlessly cool. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

30 The Mock-Neck Bodysuit That Comes In Fun Patterns MANGOPOP Mock-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Besides vibrant solid shades, this long-sleeve bodysuit comes in unique animal prints, tie-dye patterns, and florals. It has a mock-turtleneck collar, with a body-hugging fit that runs all the way down to the snap closure between your legs. The modal fabric has a generous amount of spandex to it, creating a stretchy fit that allows for a full range of movement. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

31 This Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress MiiVoo Ruched Mini Bodycon Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Unlike constricting bodycon dresses with no wiggle room, this long-sleeve dress gives you the freedom to dance all night long. The ruched bodice is formfitting and stretchy, creating a secure fit that still allows you to feel comfortable. Adjustable drawstring closures on either side allow you to tighten the rayon-spandex dress to your liking. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

32 A Compact Backpack With A Minimalist Vibe Nevenka Faux Leather Zipper Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perfect for traveling or just roaming around town, this faux leather backpack is compact but still quite roomy — big enough to hold essentials like your smartphone, wallet, keys, and more. There are individual zippered pouches located inside the bag as well as on the exterior, so you can keep your small items organized for easy to access. Available colors: 12

33 This Budget-Friendly Faux Leather Tote Bag Nodykka Leather Tassel Shoulder Purse Amazon $14 See On Amazon For just a fraction of the price of genuine leather, you can get this faux leather tote bag that looks just like the real thing. It has room to stash a laptop, water bottle, books, and more, plus it has a small interior pouch that’s perfect for holding your phone and wallet. A magnetic closure at the top allows you to easily access the contents of your bag. It’s available in over 100 colors and styles, so you can find the one that fits your style best. Available colors and styles: 100+

34 The Leopard Print Midi Skirt That’ll Energize Your Closet Soowalaoo High-Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon The leopard-print midi skirt looks like it cost a million bucks, but it actually rings up at a budget-friendly price. Made from a silky satin material, this skirt is fitted at the waist and falls just past the knees. “I decided to take a chance on this skirt and I'm so glad I did! It looks exactly like the picture (and all the ones on social media!)” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 A Pair Of Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings With Rave Reviews PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plated in 14-karat gold, these tasteful hoop earrings come in several different sizes, and the stainless steel posts are safe for sensitive ears. They’ll go with just about everything and are lightweight enough to wear every day. With an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon after over 29,000 reviews, these earrings have become many customers’ go-to accessory. “I’ve been wearing these several times a week since I bought them a couple months ago, and I love them. They look super chic,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 20 millimeters, 30 millimeters, 40 millimeter, 50 millimeters

Available colors: rose gold, white gold, yellow gold

36 This Value Pack Of Cropped Racerback Tanks Boao Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon You get four cropped tank tops in this value pack, which is honestly an amazing deal — especially since you get four different shades per pack. The light racerback tops are made from a cotton-spandex material that’s stretchy and breathable, so you can wear them while working out or while running errands. Over 22,000 customers have given these tanks a five-star review on Amazon, complimenting the slim fit and wide, comfy straps. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 7

37 The Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit That Transitions From Day To Night PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Elastic Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Featuring a wide O-neckline, this long-sleeve jumpsuit sits off your shoulders for a laid-back look that can transition from day to night — just swap your sandals for heels and your floppy hat for statement earrings. The polyester-cotton garment fits loosely up top, cinching in at your waist with a drawstring closure. Besides sleek black, this one-piece is available in bold shades including royal blue, vibrant plum, and army green. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

38 A Romantic Midi Dress With Ruffled Sleeves R.YIposha Ruffled Half-Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This airy cotton midi dress has a ruched bodice and ruffled half-sleeves that will make you feel like a princess. The fit-and-flare garment flows out to your calves, gently draping around your body. Ideal for dinner dates, beachside vacations, and weddings, this vintage-inspired dress is available in beautiful pastel pinks, greens, and blues. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

39 This Flirty Mini Dress With A Wrap-Front Detail Relipop V-Neck Wrap-Front Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon With short ruffled sleeves and a wrap-front detail, this V-neck dress is utterly charming. Wear it when you want to feel a little flirty on a date, or when you have weekend brunch plans with your pals. Falling right above the knees, this mini dress is perfect for spring and summer, but you can pair it with tights and boots once cooler weather arrives. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

40 The Crisp Button-Down Shirt That Doesn’t Wrinkle Riders by Lee Wrinkle-Free Tunic Amazon $25 See On Amazon Love the crisp look of a button-down shirt, but hate hauling out the ironing board every time you want to wear it? Then it’s worth investing in this cotton-polyester button-down top that’s wrinkle-resistant. You read that right — this tunic looks fresh right off the hanger, no ironing required. Pair it with slacks for an office-ready ensemble, or add jeans and hoop earrings for a casual weekend look. Available sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large

Available colors: 3

41 These Skinny Jeans With A Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Levi Strauss has designed a pair of skinny jeans that are super stretchy, while maintaining their denim look and feel, and they boast a 4.4-star overall rating after 43,000 reviews. The cotton-polyester pants have a hint of elastane that gives them an extra-flexible fit, with a mid-rise waistband. “They are my favorite jeans and go with everything. I don’t even wear my high end expensive jeans, I always reach for these Levi’s!” raved one loyal customer. “They can be dressed up with heels or down with sneakers.” Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 14

42 A Fluttery Dress In Fun Patterns UGUEST Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from a silky polyester material, this long-sleeve mini dress has an A-line silhouette with a fluttery skirt. The deep V-neck has a subtle wrap detail, with a discreet closure in the back. There are several unique floral prints to choose from, and you can also pick from other fun patterns such as leopard print, snakeskin, and polka dots. Available sizes: 4 — 22

Available colors: 17

43 This Sophisticated V-Neck Dress With A Tie-Waist Verdusa V-Neck Belted Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon Lantern sleeves and a deep V neckline give this midi dress its elegant silhouette. The garment has a slightly relaxed fit throughout, with a tie-belt that hits your waistline, while a touch of spandex gives the dress just the right amount of stretch, so you can feel comfy all night long. Wear it to a cocktail party, a formal dinner, a work event — anywhere you want to feel chic and refined. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

44 A Slinky Cocktail Dress With A Leg Slit Detail Vivicastle Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This maxi dress is the ultimate cocktail getup, and a fun spin on the little black dress. This slinky long-sleeve garment is made out of rayon, with a touch of spandex for a slightly stretchy fit. The dramatic design features a deep V neckline and a sky-high side slit that runs nearly all the way up your leg. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 6

45 This Pair Of On-Trend Faux Leather Belts SANSTHS Faux Leather O-Buckle Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a wallet-friendly price, you get two different faux leather belts that can be worn with a variety of jeans, skirts, shorts, and dresses. Each belt has a chic double-O metal detail that elevates any outfit. Besides neutral brown and black, they’re are also available in beige, white, and even a funky leopard print. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

46 The Skirt & Top Set That Comes In Tie-Dye & Solids Lexiart Skirt and Top Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon When you don’t feel like going through the hassle of assembling an outfit, this skirt and top set has you covered. The formfitting crop top has long sleeves and a scoop neck, while the matching pencil skirt has a cute tie-front detail and a hem that falls to the knees. Pick a classic solid color, or go bold with one of several vibrant tie-dye prints. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 34

47 These Plush Slippers With A Criss-Cross Design Parlovable Plush Cross-Band Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Working from home just got comfier with these plush slippers made of faux fur. Layered with memory foam cushions, these slippers will make you feel like you’re walking on your own personal cloud. The cross-band design keeps the slipper on your foot, while the thick rubber sole gives you firm footing on hard-surface floors. Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

Available colors: 9

48 A Ruched Mini Dress That Sits Off Your Shoulders XXTAXN Ruched Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Make a bold statement by wearing this ruched off-the-shoulder dress during your next night out on the town. With long sleeves and a plunging V neckline, the polyester-spandex mini dress hugs your frame throughout the bodice and down to the above-the-knee hem. As an added bonus, a drawstring in front allows you to adjust how ruched the front of the dress is. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

49 This Satin Dress That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow xxxiticat Satin Midi Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Available in every color of the rainbow, this midi dress looks stunning paired with heels and a delicate chain necklace. The slinky garment is made out of a polyester satin that has a lustrous sheen to it, whether it’s a rich emerald green or deep merlot hue. A zipper closure on the back makes this sleeveless dress easy to step in and out of. Just a heads up — the straps aren’t adjustable, so you want to be careful to follow the measurement guide closely. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 38