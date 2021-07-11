42 Stylish Pieces On Amazon That — Thank God — Are Also Absurdly Practical

The best pieces of clothing — the ones we wear on repeat — exude style while fitting in with our daily routines. I’m talking about outfits that are not only fashion-forward, but ridiculously practical too. Luckily, there are so many cute, comfy clothing options on Amazon that will elevate your look without sacrificing functionality.

A lot of the cute clothing items on this list are ones you can quickly toss on minutes before heading out the door, like a flowy maxi dress or a pleated tie-front skirt, both of which can be dressed up or down. Plus, on those days where it’s chilly — but not too chilly — you can take along this lightweight cardigan for an extra layer of warmth.

And when it comes to shoes, comfort is the first thing you should consider (in my humble opinion). No matter how cute they are, if you can’t walk in them, they’ll just gather dust at the back of your closet. Luckily, these ballet flats are timeless and feel good, so you won’t be in pain after a day on your feet. Or for a day at the beach, pool, or lake, this pair of criss-cross sandals will come in clutch. And speaking of clutches, you can complete your outfit with this faux leather purse set that comes in a range of colors. Keep scrolling to discover some of Amazon’s most stylish, low-maintenance fashion items that come highly rated from thousands of smart shoppers.

1 A Crossbody Purse That’s Great For Traveling myfriday Lightweight Crossbody Phone Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your phone, credit cards, and cash close by with this faux leather crossbody pouch. Ideal for traveling, this little purse has multiple pockets for organizing your belongings, as well as a compartment that holds any smartphone up to 6.5 inches in length. If you express your personality through color, you’re in luck — this pouch comes in tons of different shades. Available colors and styles: 44

2 The Easygoing Swing Dress Available In Fun Patterns Amazon Essentials V-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon On those days you don’t feel like matching your top with your bottoms, this swing dress has got your back. The rayon jersey dress has short sleeves and a V-neck, with a hem that falls just above your knees. It comes in basic neutrals such as black, navy, and gray, or you can switch it up with a colorful stripe or flirty floral. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and styles: 10

3 A Pair Of Faux Leather Mules With Gold Buckles Amazon Essentials Buckle Mules Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a faux leather look and a slip-on fit, these classic mules strike the perfect balance between stylish and casual. The metal buckle ornament on the top of the shoe is subtle and understated, and you can choose between a traditional brown shade or a shimmery metallic gold. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 2

4 This Effortless Cami With A Built-In Bra 32 DEGREES Cool Shirred Cami with Built-In Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Cami tops keep you nice and cool in the summer, but their thin straps make it tricky to conceal your bra underneath. That’s why this shirred cami has a built-in shelf bra with molded cups. This way, you can go bra-less and still feel supported in the chest area. Once you experience the ultra-comfy fit for yourself, you’ll want one in every color. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

5 Another Shelf-Bra Tank With A Flowy Fit 32 DEGREES Shirred Lounge Tank Amazon $24 See On Amazon This tank top is the perfect thing to throw on in warm weather. In fact, with built-in molded cups, you don’t even need to wear a bra underneath. The polyester-spandex material is lightweight and stretchy, with a relaxed fit that hangs loosely off your body. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

6 These Best-Selling Bikini-Style Panties Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (10-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This 10-pack of bikini-style panties is one of Amazon’s best-selling options for women’s underwear. The moderate-coverage undergarments are made from a breathable jersey-knit cotton blend, with a hint of stretch for added comfort. “The cotton is so soft and breathable and are so comfortable,” one customer raved. “They fit exactly as expected and stay in place. No wedgies!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 25

7 A Long-Sleeve Shirt That Protects You From The Sun BALEAF Long-Sleeve Shirt with Face Cover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Offering UPF50+ protection, this long-sleeve shirt shields you from the sun’s rays. The moisture-wicking material keeps you cool and dry, while a built-in face cover and hood offers extra sun protection. Not to mention, the sleeves include thumb holes, so the backs of your hands won’t burn either. It’s great for all kinds of outdoor activities, like hiking, jogging, and fishing.

8 These Biker Shorts With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings BALEAF Women's High-Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Over 35,000 Amazon customers have given these biker shorts a perfect five-star rating, and for good reason. The high-waisted shorts are made with a polyester-spandex blend that hugs your hips and thighs, and with two side pockets and a hidden front pocket, you can keep your phone and keys close to you while running. They’re available in a ton of vibrant shades, so you can add a pop of color to your workout wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 44

9 A Pair Of Dress Pants That Feel Like Leggings Bamans Skinny Leg Dress Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dreamed about wearing leggings to your office job, these pants are for you. The skinny-leg dress pants have an elasticized waist for a comfortable fit, and the incredibly stretchy fabric runs all the way down to your ankle for a sleek look that’s formal enough for the workplace. There are also two deep front pockets for holding your phone and other small essentials. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

10 This Chic Cross-Front Swimsuit Hilor One-Piece Criss-Cross Swimsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This cross-front suit is anything but ordinary. With elastic striped bands around the waist and criss-crossed bands at the neck, this monokini creates an elegant silhouette that looks great poolside or at the beach. Choose from sleek solid colors, bright florals, and bold tropical prints. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 44

11 This Leakproof Underwear With A High Waistline INNERSY High-Waisted Leakproof Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sometimes, we don’t need our underwear to look cute — we just need it to do its job. This high-waisted underwear is made with three layers of fabric, including an absorbent cotton layer and one that’s waterproof. Pair it with a pad or tampon for ultimate leakproof protection. The stretchy band fits over your natural waistline for a skin-hugging fit that makes you feel secure. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 4

12 The Ballet Flats That Come In Every Color Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes you gotta stick to the basics — these faux leather ballet flats are simple and elegant, with a slightly elastic top line that gently hugs your foot. With a faux suede microfiber interior lining, these shoes are soft, flexible, and incredibly easy to walk around in. With so many colors to choose from, you might want to invest in more than one pair. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide options available)

Available colors: 37

13 A Soft Jersey Dress With An Empire Waist Daily Ritual Empire-Waist Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from rayon jersey, this super soft midi dress has an empire waistline and a scoop neck. It’s so versatile — you can dress it up with heels and a jacket, or down with sandals and a tote bag. The lightweight fabric drapes around your body, creating a classic silhouette that has an elegant, timeless feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

14 Your Next Favorite Summer Shoe FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Amazon $18 See On Amazon These slide-on sandals make for an updated twist on a classic fashion statement. Made from lightweight padded foam, they have adjustable buckle straps for a perfect fit, and they’re molded for support. “For what I paid for these shoes, I did not expect much beyond the fun style,” one reviewer wrote. “Instead, I’m pretty sure I just found my favorite summer shoe! These are insanely comfy and pretty darn cute too!” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors and styles: 49

15 This Lightweight Cardigan With Generous Pockets Amazon Essentials Lightweight Longline Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon Here’s a cardigan sweater that’s perfect for those days when it’s not too hot or too cold. Made with a cotton-blend yarn, this lightweight piece offers a thin layer of warmth, and lengthy sides that extend past the thighs for a streamlined look. Perhaps the best part? It has two generously sized front pockets for holding your essentials. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

16 The Tennis Skirt With Built-In Shorts BLEVONH Tennis Skirt with Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon Hit the tennis court in this athletic skirt that has a built-in pair of shorts underneath. The polyester-spandex material is stretchy and formfitting, wicking away sweat as you work out and play. There’s even a concealed pocket located on the side of the shorts, which is perfect for stashing an extra tennis ball or even your smartphone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

17 A Soft Maxi Dress With Pockets GRECERELLE Maxi Dress with Split Amazon $23 See On Amazon This slinky short-sleeve maxi dress features a loose V-neck and a backless design, and there’s a strategically placed side-slit for showing off a little skin. Rayon and spandex are the key materials that make this dress so stretchy and soft, and whether you go with a punchy floral, retro tie-dye, or a subtle neutral color, you really can’t go wrong. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

18 This Affordable 3-Piece Handbag Set LOVEVOOK Leather Handbag (3 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from faux leather, this cost-effective three-piece handbag set includes a large tote bag, a medium-sized satchel, and a small clutch. With a timeless aesthetic, this set gives you lots of options, so you can bring the right bag whether you’re out to dinner, running to the store, or sightseeing around town. There are more than a few color options to choose from— anything from classic brown and tan to soft pink and royal blue. Available colors: 27

19 Some Strappy Ankle Sandals With Plenty Of Stretch DREAM PAIRS Strappy Low Wedge Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon No matter your foot size, it can be a struggle to find sandals that fit snugly but don’t cut into your skin. Luckily, these sandals have elastic straps that form to your foot’s shape, relieving pressure and ensuring a flexible fit. The zipper closures on the back keep the shoes from sliding around your feet, and with 1-inch heels, these sandals give you just the tiniest bit of lift. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 9

20 A Fast-Drying V-Neck Tee For Working Out Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance V-Neck Tee Amazon $7 See On Amazon First and foremost, your workout clothes should keep you cool and dry, and this V-neck tee from Hanes does just that, thanks to rapid-drying technology that wicks moisture away from your body. Plus, the lightweight jersey material also has UPF 50+ sun protection, so you can take your exercise routine outside while protecting your skin from UV rays. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

21 These On-Trend Trousers With A Paper Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hop on the paper bag waist trend with these sleek pants that are stretchy and effortlessly chic. The cropped length elevates these trousers from your typical workwear, and depending on how you style them, they’d also fit right in at a cocktail party or a fancy dinner date. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 32

22 The Cooling Tank Top With Sun Protection Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Cooldri Tank Amazon $8 See On Amazon Polyester is known for its powerful moisture-wicking properties, which is why this tank top keeps you nice and dry while exercising. With a scoop neck and a relaxed fit, the wrinkle-resistant top is perfect for an outdoor yoga session or a scenic hike. You’ll also be protected from harmful UV rays — the material has a UPF rating of 50+. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 8

23 A Wide-Brim Hat With Total Vacation Vibes Lanzom Wide-Brim Straw Fedora Amazon $27 See On Amazon This wide-brim straw fedora is the perfect accessory for a tropical vacation, cruise, or beach day. The best part? You can fold it up and pack it in a suitcase. “I was looking for a cute beach hat for a trip to Cabo. Ran across this & it was decently priced,” one reviewer noted. “I was pleasantly surprised with this one! Can't wear to wear it with summer rompers.” Available colors: 26

24 These Foam Sandals That Are Great For Walking MEGBYA Criss-Cross Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon When exploring a new place on foot, it’s important that your footwear can go the distance. These waterproof foam sandals have braided nylon straps that criss-cross over your feet and behind your ankles for a secure fit. “My feet feel like I'm walking on clouds,” wrote one happy customer. “I CANNOT believe how comfortable they are for the price.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 21

25 These Dress Pants That Feel Like Yoga Pants Yogipace Straight-Leg Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $37 See On Amazon In these straight leg pants, you can work at the office all day, but feel as comfortable as if you were wearing yoga pants at home. With belt loops and four functional pockets, the trousers are made from moisture-wicking nylon and flexible spandex, so you can stretch in them however you please. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

26 This Striped Midi Dress That’s So Charming MEROKEETY High-Waisted Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not too long and not too short, this dress fits just right. With a hemline that hits right below your knees and a tasteful 3/4- length sleeve, it’s perfect for a range of events. With heels and a necklace, you can wear it to a wedding or baby shower, or — if you pair it with ballet flats— you’re ready for a casual Sunday brunch. Plus, it has pockets, and who doesn’t love pockets? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 19

27 A Breezy Tie-Front Shirt Dress That’s Perfect For Warm Weather MEROKEETY Summer Striped T-Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Cinching at the waist with a tie belt, this striped shirt dress is great for warmer weather. The rayon-polyester material is lightweight but not see-through, so you can feel confident wearing it all day long. With a crew neck and short sleeves, this garment provides all the comfort of your favorite tee — in dress form. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

28 These Budget-Friendly Sandals That Are So Comfy Mtzyoa Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of throw-on sandals for poolside lounging and running errands, and this pair is a cute option that won’t break the bank. They come in several different styles, including a braided cross-front and a whimsical bow-front. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors and styles: 39

29 The Sleeveless Romper You’ll Wear All Summer Long REORIA Sleeveless Romper Amazon $27 See On Amazon With sleeveless straps and a scoop neck, this romper just about screams “summer.” The lightweight material is super stretchy, cinching in at your mid-section with an adjustable drawstring tie. Throw it on over a swimsuit for an easy-breezy beach ensemble, or dress it up for a late-night luau — the possibilities are endless. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

30 This Clever Sports Bra With A Hidden Back Pocket Tfscloin High-Impact Sports Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This genius sports bra has a hidden pocket on the back that’s designed to hold your smartphone in place while working out. It’s great for listening to music or taking a phone call, all while remaining hands-free. The nylon-spandex bra has a wide lower hem that conforms to your body, keeping your chest area secure. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

31 A Compact Crossbody Bag With Rave Reviews FashionPuzzle Triple-Zip Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Here’s a faux leather purse with an adjustable shoulder strap, so you can wear it across your body or just over one arm. It’s the perfect size for your daily essentials, such as your phone, sunglasses, keys, and wallet. This bag has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon after over 8,000 reviews, with customers complimenting it’s non-bulky style and the variety of fun color options. Available colors: 21

32 This Pleated Midi Skirt With A Casual Tie-Waist SweatyRocks Pleated A-Line Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Throw on this skirt with a pair of flats and a tank top, and you’ve got a casual but put-together outfit you can wear anywhere. The elastic waistband closes with a tie-belt that adds to this skirt’s relaxed feel, and there are two spacious pockets on either side, so you can keep your smartphone, wallet, or keys by your side. Choose from over 40 colors and patterns, ranging from neutrals to gingham to stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 44

33 This Swing Dress That’s A Wardrobe Staple Tralilbee Plus-Size Dress with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon A short-sleeve swing dress is a wardrobe staple you can wear year-round. Pair it with sandals and a floppy hat in the summer, or add knit tights and a scarf during the colder months. This dress is soft and stretchy, with a crew neck and a pleated waistline. It even has a set of pockets for stashing a few small belongings. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 29

34 The Petite Wallet With Tons Of Storage Space Travelambo Multi-Card Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon Measuring just 8 inches long and 4 inches wide, this compact wallet can hold more than meets the eye. Thanks to its bi-fold design, the genuine leather wallet has 16 individual card slots and two zippered pockets for cash. The top has a snap buckle that fastens the two sides together, so you can be confident that everything will remain safely inside. Available colors: 27

35 A Beach Cover-Up That Protects You From UV Rays Willit Cover-Up Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Protect yourself from the sun’s UV rays (and look cute doing it) in this long-sleeve cover-up dress made with UPF 50+ fabric. With a V-neckline and a drawstring hood, this dress offers plenty of ventilation while also providing coverage for your ears and neck. Two front pockets on the front of the garment allow you to stash a couple small essentials. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

36 The Supportive Sports Bra Tank That Fits “Like A Glove” Lemedy Sports Bra Tanks Amazon $21 See On Amazon This sports bra top is made with nylon and spandex for a secure fit, with removable bra cups for extra reinforcement. “This top fits me LIKE A GLOVE!” one reviewer raved. “The cami top is VERY supportive with an elastic band all of the way around the top, right under the bust, and the padding is actually very thick, unlike traditional like swimsuit padding.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

37 A Fit & Flare Skirt With A Retro Vibe Tandisk Vintage A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add a bit of vintage flair to your wardrobe with this A-line skirt that comes in solids as well as bright florals, tropical patterns, and even a cute lemon print. With a fit-and-flare silhouette, the skirt swings all the way down to your knees and looks great with fitted tops. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 22

38 This Drapey Short-Sleeve Henley Top Allegrace Plus-Size Henley Amazon $22 See On Amazon Loose-fitting and flowy, this short-sleeve rayon top has a Henley neckline and front pleats. The relaxed cut provides plenty of airflow, making this shirt great for warmer weather. It pairs nicely with your favorite denim and comes in several bold shades, including royal blue, emerald green, and bright pink. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 20

39 A Unique T-Shirt With A Square Neckline Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking to switch up your typical T-shirt and jeans combo, you should check out this half-sleeve tee with a square neckline. Made from a cotton-modal blend, this shirt has a slim fit with just a bit of stretch. “The color is stunning!” wrote one happy customer. “The square neck and half sleeves are nice details that you don't usually see, so it makes the shirt stand out.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

40 This Versatile Faux Leather Backpack CLUCI Leather Backpack Purse Amazon $44 See On Amazon The detachable shoulder strap on this faux leather bag allows you to use it multiple ways. You can wear it on your back like a traditional backpack, or you can swing the longer strap over your shoulder and carry it like a purse. For convenience, there are several zippered pouches for your laptop, water bottle, electronics, and more. It comes in a wide array of hues, from gray to pink to yellow. Available colors: 30

41 These Tevas That Nail The ‘90s Trend Teva Ankle-Strap Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Since 1984, the Teva brand has made a name for itself by creating functional, comfortable footwear that still looks great, so it’s no wonder they’ve made a comeback. These waterproof ankle-strap sandals are made of EVA foam, a lightweight but sturdy material that’s perfect for outdoor adventures to the beach, lake, or river. Besides the standard black and white, these sandals also come in fiery red, sunflower yellow, mango, and more. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 12