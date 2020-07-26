My favorite summer accessory (or if we’re being honest, any accessory) is, and always will be, a chic hat. It just completes your look while shading you from the sun and keeping you cool. Stylish summer hats come in all shapes and sizes, from Insta-worthy beach hats to low-key baseball hats with whimsical touches. Whatever speaks to you, you'll want to make sure it's lightweight and provides some form of sun protection so that you actually look forward to wearing it.

Since you are shopping for a hat that will carry you through hot and sunny days, you want to make sure the pick you're considering can shield you from the sun. Important features to consider include UPF protection, which is a special coating that help to absorb UV rays, keeping them from reaching your skin. A hat with at least a 2- to 3-inch brim can help protect your most vulnerable skin: around the ears, eyes, nose, and scalp. Some of the summer hats on this list are conveniently designed with cooling features like mesh that allow airflow or materials that wick away moisture faster, which is a lifesaver when humidity is sky-high and you can't stop sweating.

If you want to be able to toss the hat into your bag or luggage and hit the road knowing it will retain its shape when you're ready to wear it, don't worry: There are a few picks below that reviewers rave about for their packability. Because when you're ready to don that perfect summer hat, you don't want it folded in the wrong places.

Whether you're looking for an effortlessly cool hat to pair with your athleisure wardrobe staples or you want something a little extra to channel French Riviera vibes, there's a sun hat for you below — and here's the even better part: They're all under $25.

1. A Cute Straw Hat With UPF 50+

Reviewers love this straw hat because it holds up against the sun, sand, and salt water from the beach. It offers UPF 50+ sun protection and is made of high-quality paper straw that is both durable and super cute paired with your favorite swimsuit. This hat has a generous 3.35-inch brim and comes in nine neutral colors, each featuring a wide black decorative band. There's another sweatband inside the hat that's moisture-wicking to keep you cool. This hat comes in two sizes, both of which offer an adjustable velcro strap inside to tighten to your size. There's an optional chin strap that helps keep the hat in place but can easily be removed if you're just lounging. A big bonus for reviewers is how easy it is to travel with — they say it rolls up easily and retains its shape.

Helpful Review: "I have taken hats to beach vacations before and left them behind to throw away. When they get wet or sandy they never would regain the shape. I have taken this hat to three beach destinations this year, and it looks the same as the day I purchased it. This includes a wipeout from a wave when it got drenched. Very happy withe the price and quality. It's not too big or too small. Great size and fit."

2. An Oversize Wide-Brimmed Hat You Can Roll Up

There's nothing worse than opening your suitcase at your dream destination to find your beloved hat squished past the point of repair. This roll-n-go hat is the solution. When you're traveling, roll the hat up and secure it with its braided leatherette roll strap to keep it in place. When you're ready to hit the beach or do some sightseeing, just unroll the hat to show off the stylish wide brim. The hat is made from a wrinkle-resistant synthetic woven material with an oversize 4.5 inch brim. It comes in eight colors, each featuring a braided band around the hat. Reviewers say that as soon as you unroll it, it regains its floppy structure as if it was never packed away.

Helpful Review: "I bought this hat for an upcoming trip. I love that it rolls up and is easy to pack. It will fit easily in a back pack or cross body bag for easy access. Since I’m going to a very hot and sunny destination, I am glad to have a wide brim for protection."

3. A '90s-Inspired Bucket Hat With A Cult Following

The '90s are back and this bucket hat has retro cred for days. This vintage-style hat is made of 100% cotton so it's soft, breathable, and easy to wash. It features ventilation eyelets that help keep air flowing and has a 2-inch brim. It comes in 36 colors including neutrals and brights like green and yellow. It comes in two sizes (small/medium or large/extra-large) for the perfect fit. Reviewers love how this hat pairs style and function, with more than 1,000 fans giving it a five-star review.

Helpful Review: "I wanted a bucket hat to keep the sun off my face while I'm hiking. I chose this one because it was 100% cotton, came in so many colors, and was a reasonable price. It fits perfectly (in l/xl) on my very average female head and keeps me cool while I'm wandering around the woods."

4. A UPF 50+ Floppy Hat With Fun Phrases

This floppy embroidered hat makes a statement to the world while also offering summer sun protection. The hat has SFP 50+ and an extra-wide 4-inch brim. These hats are made of 100 percent paper so they're lightweight, foldable, and oh-so soft. Inside the hat there is an adjustable string to get the perfect fit as well as a sweatband to keep sweat away from your eyes. The embroidered details are available in more than 30 cute phrases that will get you in a vacationing mood — like "hello sunshine," "talk to the sand," and "you had me at aloha." Each hat has a natural weave color with black cursive letters. Reviewers say this hat is big — and meant to be, so if you're looking to turn heads, this is the style for you.

Helpful Review: "I ordered these hats for a beach bachelorette party weekend, and they were a HUGE hit with all the girls in our group. I got a custom one for each person, and the coordinating white "bride" hat. They were much nicer quality than I expected for the price. They shook out perfectly and had no creases from shipping by the second day. Made for some really cute pictures! Would order again just to have a nice sunhat!"

5. This Whimsical Distressed Baseball Cap

This classic baseball hat (lovingly referred to as a "dad hat") is made from soft 100% cotton and is perfect for throwing on to cover up your fourth day of dry shampoo or your salty beach hair. Although it lacks UPF, It's lightweight and meant to fit close on your head and the curved 2.5-inch brim is stylish and offers protection from the sun. This vintaged washed hat features six panels, like the traditional polo style hats, and has an adjustable metal closure. It can be adjusted to fit a range of head sizes. The hat is available in more than 50 colors and prints that include a handful of fun quotes and cute illustrations like tacos and cacti.

Helpful Review: "I am OBSESSED with this hat and have worn it both hiking and just casually around town. It’s cute and keeps my hair out of my face or covers the fact that I skipped washing my hair."

6. The Straw Cowgirl Hat Of Your Dreams

Channel your country roots in this paper straw cowboy hat. The 4-inch brim is bowed to make an adorable crown to complement your flowing summer dress or jeans and boots. It is one-size-fits-most, however, it features an elastic band on the inside that keeps the hat in place. It has ventilated holes for cooling and the decorative small glass beads add a little glam to this rodeo-ready hat. Reviewers say this is the cutest accessory for hot summer days. It comes in five colors: lime green, pink, white, brown, and black. Some reviewers even mention that they originally bought the hat for a theme party, but ended up keeping it and loving it for everyday use.

Helpful Review: "Bought the hat for our recent vacay. It’s lightweight, cool and traveled well. Excellent sun protection for face and neck."

7. A Fedora You Can Wear Through Fall

For a hat you'll wear all summer and into fall, this wide-brimmed fedora hat is stylish and comfortable. Even though it's made with wool, reviewers say the hat is lightweight and breathable, with a 2.9-inch brim, perfect for working in the garden and then meeting friends for dinner. Reviewers rave about the quality of this hat for its price, saying they've bought similar hats that are four or five times more expensive. But many are split when it comes to this hat's portability, with some advising against packing it in a suitcase and others saying it traveled great. This hat can be dressed up or down, and comes in 12 colors like camel, army green, and bright red.

Helpful Review: "Ok so I’ve never written a review but I had to for this one. I got this in black. My boyfriend and I joke around all the time because I’ve ordered so many hats in the mail looking for the right wide brim Panama hat and every time I get it I ask 'is this the hat?' And I always end up sending it back. THIS IS THE HAT. I’m obsessed. It fits so perfectly. I’ve ordered LAC hats and been way less impressed. I can’t even believe it. THE HAT, People."

8. A Fast-Drying Hat With Room For Your Ponytail

Protecting your skin from the sun is very much in style. This adorable outdoor hat will do just with a 3.35-inch brim to cover your face and neck from the sun and a breathable mesh layer on each side that provides ventilation to keep you cool. The light polyester material of the hat dries quickly, no matter how much you sweat. The brand claims it has UPF protection, but does not specify the percentage. One of the best details is the opening for your ponytail and the chin drawstring that keeps it in place on your head. It can easily be rolled up, ideal for traveling or carrying with you after a long, sunny day. It's available in eight colors and has more than 2,000 reviewers, may of whom say this is such a versatile hat, perfect for hiking, fishing, and camping or just enjoying some shade at the beach.

Helpful Review: "I absolutely love this hat! I'm not typically a hat person but given my father's recent [bouts] with skin cancer, I am even more protective of my skin. This hat was stylish, AND it provided great coverage for my face, ears, head and neck! The chin strap was definitely great to have for windy days at the beach. The ponytail hole was a great addition. Highly recommend!"