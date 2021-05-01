60 Stylish Things On Amazon You'll Love If You're Cheap AF

Whether you’re a religious trend-follower or prefer to stock your wardrobe with timeless, well-made staples, there’s no reason to blow a sizable portion of your paycheck on the bulk of your clothes, shoes, and accessories — not in the presence of all the stylish pieces you can get on Amazon for under $50, and oftentimes well under that.

As a savvy shopper who values style, you’ll understand that some things are worth saving up for, like that designer handbag or diamond studs you’ll probably wear for the rest of your life. But for day-to-day wear, or unapologetically trendy pieces, that’s not quite the case. Why not opt instead for a $21 three-pack of cropped, ribbed racerback tanks you’ll reach for every day, or a collection of 28 on-trend hair clips for just $12? Rest assured that quality has not been sacrificed in pursuit of a good deal here — just take a look at those shatter-proof, gold-framed sunnies for $18, or that impossibly sophisticated knit tunic that costs just $14.

Interested in looking chic and saving tons of money? (Same.) Then scroll on to shop 60 cheap, stylish things on Amazon, hand-picked for their stellar Amazon reviews, cult followings, and great quality.

1 These 14K Gold Hoop Earrings That Elevate Any Outfit PAVOI 14K Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Few accessories make an outfit look trendier and chicer at once than gold hoop earrings — and, as these $13 Pavoi earrings prove, you don’t need to pay a ton to get good-quality ones. These come in three sizes (the smallest are huggies) and three platings — white, rose, or yellow gold — so you can pick and choose what you like best. They’re hypoallergenic, too; so, unlike most inexpensive jewelry, they won’t irritate sensitive skin.

2 A Form-Fitting Tank In Soft, Stretchy Fabric The Drop Michelle Scoop Neck Fitted Tank Top Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tracking down a good-quality tank top that fits well can be surprisingly difficult — but Amazon reviewers rave about this one from The Drop, Amazon’s in-house brand that partners with influencers to design limited-edition pieces. The cotton-elastane blend feels soft, hugs your curves without feeling constrictive, and doesn’t shrink or lose its shape in the wash. Nothing not to love here. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

3 This Classic Crossbody Bag In Buttery-Soft Faux Leather FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Your search for the perfect crossbody bag ends here. This has a bit of a Mary Poppins bag thing going for it — it looks compact, but with its roomy interior pocket, two exterior zippered pockets, and two internal compartments, there’s ample room to fit all your must-haves, and more (it’s even big enough to fit a water bottle). The ultra-soft faux leather and quality construction look much pricier than its $18 price tag would suggest, according to its several thousand rave reviewers on Amazon. Available colors: 24

4 A Twist-Front Tee That One Reviewer Says Is “The Most Comfortable Crop Top Ever” Romwe Plus Size Front Twist Crop T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This Romwe T-shirt is the not-boring basic your wardrobe needs: The cinched front reveals just a hint of skin, and the cropped length is ideal for high-waisted pants and skirts. A bit of stretch softens up the fabric, too. “Absolutely love this shirt. I usually don’t wear crop tops but this one is very comfortable and not too short,” one Amazon customer reported.

5 A Cool Chain-Link Choker That’s Perfect For Layering Turandoss 14K Gold Chain Link Choker Amazon $12 See On Amazon The chain links on this 14K gold choker offer an edgier spin on a basic gold necklace. It’ll add some texture and interest to your stack if you’re layering with other necklaces, though it beautifully highlights your collarbone if you’re wearing it solo.

6 A Pair Of Wildly Popular Levi’s That Feel As Comfortable As Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon Denim truly does not get more classic than Levi’s — and with these skinnies from the brand’s diffusion line, you don’t need to spend a small fortune on a pair. Unlike OG Levi’s, these have a touch of stretch in them, so you won’t break a sweat when you pull them on (and, importantly, you’ll be able to take deep, full breaths in them). And with close to 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, they may very well be the most popular jeans on the site. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available inseams: 28 in., 30 in., 32 in.

Available washes: 34

7 These Minimalist Sunnies That Protect Against Glare WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Sunglasses Amazon $18 See On Amazon These round-framed sunglasses aren’t just an accessory that makes your outfit look instantly retro-cool (though they are that, too). The polarized frames also protect from light glare that can strain on your eyes, boast a UVA/UVB-protective coating, and they’re shatter-resistant. Choose from seven colors, from the classic black lenses above, to bold, blue mirrored lenses in a gold frame. Available colors: 7

8 This Packable Straw Hat With An Adjustable Brim Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This adjustable Panama hat is made of breathable paper straw to keep you cool under the sun, and offer an impressive UPF50+ protection. Since it’s so lightweight yet sturdy, you can roll it up and pack it in your beach bag — it’ll bounce right back to its original shape when you unfold it. Available colors: 31

9 This Versatile Tee In A Trendy, Tie-Dye Print SweatyRocks Tie Dye Crop Top T-Shirt See On Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re in it for the still-trending tie-dye print, the cropped length, or the loose-but-not-boxy fit, this T-shirt will be $15 very well spent. Pair it with high-waisted jeans and dad sneakers if you want to look like you *might* go to the gym, or leggings and running shoes if you’re *actually* working out — it’s made of breathable polyester, so you’ll stay cool when you sweat. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/patterns: 12

10 A Pair Of Jersey Bike Shorts That *Actually* Feel Comfortable Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you wear bike shorts to the gym, brunch, or for extra security under short dresses and skirts, these shorts from Hanes are some of the best you can get. They’re made of soft stretch jersey that gently hugs your curves without cutting into your waist or thighs; and the material is thin enough to wick away sweat, but thick enough that they’re not accidentally translucent. Pretty amazing that they’re only $8. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

11 These Plus-Size Bike Shorts With Over 7,500 Perfect Ratings On Amazon Just My Size Plus Size Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon Here’s another pair of failsafe bike shorts, this time in plus sizes — and with well over 7,500 five-star ratings, they’re among the most popular bike shorts on Amazon. Reviewers report that these have great stretch, remain totally opaque, and the waistband and legs don’t bunch or roll. “I literally bought a few dozen pairs of 'em because they've become an instant staple of my wardrobe,” one customer raved. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

12 A Comfy Sports Bra With Cute Cutout Details Core 10 Ballerina Sports Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its moisture-wicking fabric, light compression fit, and supportive cups, this sports bra is ideal for low-impact workouts like yoga or Pilates. But with its cutout design and multi-strap back, it’s looks great peeking out of a tank when you’re not working out, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors/patterns: 6

13 This Multipack Of Cropped Racerback Tanks Boao Sleeveless Racerback Crop Tank (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This three-pack of cropped tanks is the easiest way to stock up on basics (and the fastest, thanks to Prime Shipping). They’re made of cotton and spandex, so they’re both airy and stretchy — ideal for working out, or for layering. The size range is limited, but that hint of stretch can actually accommodate many sizes. Available sizes: S — L

Available colors: 4

14 This Expensive-Looking Shoulder Bag That Holds All Your Essentials — & It’s Just $15 Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stash your tablet, book, makeup case, water bottle, and pretty much everything else you need for the day in this roomy, lightweight shoulder bag, which comes in too many colors to count. The pebbled faux-leather material, tassel detail, and subtle gold hardware are all designer-inspired, but this everyday essential rings in at just $15. Looks extra-chic with a silk scarf tied around the strap. Available colors: 100+

15 A 2-Pack Of Chic, Faux-Leather Belts That Look So Expensive Double O-Ring Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Complement any outfit with these beautiful belts, made of soft, durable faux leather and bedecked in overlapping metal rings that could be mistaken for a designer logo. Each order comes with a belt hole puncher to ensure a perfect fit, though the six-size range is quite generous. Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

Available colors/patterns: 8

16 A Smocked Tank Top You’ll Wear All Summer Long CILKOO Frill Smocked Crop Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this tank top, which one customer wrote is “probably one of my favorite Amazon purchases of all time.” The stretchy smocked bodice and straps can accommodate so many sizes, and the frilled detail and slightly cropped fit are sweet touches. This comes in several sunny-weather-appropriate patterns, like the ditsy floral pictured above, as well as solids like black and white. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/patterns: 13

17 A Printed Wrap Blouse That’ll Make You Feel Instantly Put Together Romwe Plus Size Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I cannot express how much I adore this shirt [...] Instant confidence boost, and super comfortable,” wrote one happy Amazon reviewer of this peplum blouse. This deep-V, wrap-closure style is a tried-and-true classic, and lends itself well to both casual wear and dressier events, depending on how you style it. It comes in several prints, as well as long-sleeved styles, so you have tons of options here. Available sizes: 0X — 4X

Available colors: 27

18 This Romantic Mini Dress That Comes In 34 Colors & Patterns Dokotoo Mini Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Slip on this tiered, ruffled mini dress with a pair of sandals or dressy sneakers in the summer, or knee-high boots in the fall, for the easiest day or night outfit ever. It’s available in a wealth of patterns and styles, including sleeveless, short-sleeved, and open-backed variations (as the sage-green, animal-print style linked above is). Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/patterns: 34

19 A Pair Of Drawstring Shorts In A Fun Leopard Print Kafeimali Leopard Beach Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon These leopard-print dolphin shorts will make you feel a bit more pulled-together when you’re lounging around, but they’re totally appropriate to wear out of the house, too — or, if you’re lucky enough to be near a beach or pool, to wear over your swimsuit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 These Effortlessly Cool Slide Sandals That Come In 21 Colors H2K Lightweight Comfort Soft Slides Amazon $14 See on Amazon I’m not quite sure when Birkenstocks and their orthopedically inclined alternatives became fashion-girl staples, but I’m so glad they did. And if you value optionality, in addition to looking cool-without-trying, consider these slide sandals — they come in 21 shades, from neon yellow to bubblegum pink to basic black. They only cost $14, so you can pick up a pair to suit every outfit without totally destroying your budget. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 21

21 A Racerback Tank With An Extra-Low Back Core 10 Jacquard Mesh Racerback Tank Amazon $11 See On Amazon With its airy, moisture-wicking mesh construction, this racerback tank is designed to keep you cool and dry, no matter how sweaty your workout session gets. The low back offers extra ventilation, and an opportunity to show off your favorite sports bra — or your favorite cami or bandeau if you want to wear this outside the gym, which you absolutely could. Available sizes: X-Small — 1X

Available colors: 6

22 This Figure-Hugging Monokini With Over 4,000 Stellar Ratings CUPSHE V-Neck Monokini Amazon $29 See On Amazon Buying a swimsuit online can be kind of intimidating — but with well over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, picking up this monokini (aka, a one-piece that shows more skin) is as close to foolproof as you can get. According to Amazon reviewers, the deep V, ruffled neckline, lace-up back, and ruched midsection look gorgeous on so many figures. The bottom shows a bit of cheek, but it doesn’t ride up — and lots of reviewers specifically call out how comfortable this is. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

23 A Workout Top With A Built-In Strappy Bra icyzone Workout Tank Top With Built-In Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here’s another incredibly easy piece that’ll make you feel cute while you’re sweating it out: This moisture-wicking top with a built-in, strappy-backed bra that one reviewer called “comfy af.” The bra is super supportive (though maybe not enough for very high impact workouts), and the bra pads are removable and machine washable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

24 A Pack Of Instagram-Approved Hair Clips Cehomi Pearls Hair Clips (28 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Take a cue from Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and every cool girl you follow with these hair clips. From chunky pearls to tortoiseshell resin barrettes to strings of stones, this pack of 28 clips has all your ’90s-inspired (and extremely on-trend) styles covered.

25 These Cool & Classic Cropped Chinos You’ll Reach For Every Week Daily Ritual Washed Chino Wide Leg Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re sick of wearing jeans every day, pick up these Daily Ritual chinos as an equally versatile alternative. Since they have some stretch in them, they might be more comfortable than denim, too. I like the utilitarian olive green variation pictured above, but they come in four other classic, fresh colors as well, like khaki and white. Available sizes: 2 — 16

Available colors: 5

26 This Classically Chic Satin Scarf You Can Style In So Many Ways FONYVE Medium Square Satin Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon Silk scarves are synonymous with sophistication (but they’re certainly not stuffy — ever tried wearing one as a top?). And while you’re welcome to spend several hundred dollars on aN Hermes scarf, you could also spend $8 on this satin one. It’s made of polyester, but it feels soft, buttery, and moves fluidly like pure silk. The square, medium size is suitable for so many styles, from headscarves to neckerchiefs to the aforementioned top, depending on your bust size. Available patterns: 42

27 A Luxuriously Soft Cardigan For Under $30 Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon You truly don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on a good-quality cardigan. This one from Amazon Essentials costs just $27, and Amazon reviewers are universally impressed with its softness, fit, and “perfect” weight for year-round wear. It’s built to last, too: One reviewer reported that they’ve “washed and worn [it] multiple times and there are no signs of fading, shrinkage or piling.” Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 6

28 This Delicate Gold Choker Engraved With Your Initial Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon This dainty necklace is a sweet way to show your love for someone (including yourself). You can choose to engrave the heart with just an initial, or opt for an engraving on one side, and have the opposite side encrusted in CZ stones. At just $15, this would be an incredibly thoughtful gift that won’t strain your budget.

29 This Slouchy, Grungey Flannel For A Lived-In Look HOTOUCH Flannel Plaid Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Speaking of ’90s-inspired: Throw this soft, slouchy plaid flannel shirt over your outfit, layered under a jacket, or tied around your waist as an accessory. It’s made to fit long, so depending on your height, you may be able to get away with wearing it as a dress with tights or bike shorts underneath. The more worn-in it gets, the better it looks. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

30 A Belted Mini Dress You Can Wear All Year Round PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Knit Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This mini dress features elasticated lantern sleeves and a sewn-in belt that wraps around your waist, sweater-style (but without the extra fabric hanging off your butt) for a perfect mix of slouchy and tailored. You’ll want to snag this year-round staple in several colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

31 This Ballerina-Inspired Top You Can Buy In Packs Of 2 VETIOR Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon With its deep V, cross-wrapped bodice, and stretchy modal material, this elegant long-sleeved top is an easy way to add some interest to a basic white T-shirt. (Just note that it’s fitted and cropped, so it won’t fit like the T-shirt you might be replacing it with.) In addition to purchasing singles, you can order two-packs of these best-selling tops on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

32 A Tie-Dye Pajama Set That’ll Get You Excited For Bed Milumia Plus-Size Pajama Sets Amazon $26 See On Amazon Buying new pajama sets always feels like a simple, special way to treat yourself — and if you’re dedicated to the tie-dye trend both in and out of bed, you’ll feel extra-special in these boxer-and-tee pajama sets, which come in seven psychedelic colorways. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X Large Plus

Available colors: 7

33 These Slippers Made Of Heavenly-Soft Faux Fur & Memory Foam Crazy Lady Crossband Furry Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These boudoir-inspired slippers are made of plush faux fur and boast cushy, memory foam soles that mold to the shape of your feet — truly, they couldn’t get more comfortable. They’re available in ten colors and patterns, from the (relatively) subdued black pictured above, to vampy wine red and playful leopard print. Available sizes: 4.5-5 — 10-10.5

Available colors: 10

34 This Floaty Miniskirt That Comes In 24 Playful Prints Alelly High Waist Ruffle Mini Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This ruffle mini skirt is a “super cute and versatile” (according to one rave Amazon reviewer) addition to your warm-weather rotation. The length somehow works for most heights, according to those Amazon reviewers; but if you’re petite, or you just prefer a micro-mini, you can roll the waistband once or twice. This floaty fabric will still drape seamlessly, even with the adjustment. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/patterns: 24

35 A Cropped Sweatsuit That’s Equal Parts Cute & Comfortable SYZRI 2 Piece Puff Sleeve Crop Top Sweatsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Next, consider this sweatsuit, because we will never tire of the “sweatsuits, but make it fashion” trend. It comes with a pair of shorts and a cropped, lantern-sleeved top with ribbed cuffs (there’s the fashion), and it’s made of pre-softened sweatshirt material. Some Amazon customers say this runs slightly large (there’s the sweatsuit), so size down if you prefer a snugger fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/patterns: 15

36 This Sleeveless, Form-Fitting Dress You Can Style In A Million Ways BTFBM Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This bodycon minidress will become one of your closet’s most versatile pieces: You can style it with sneakers, sandals, combat boots, leather, denim, backpacks, clutches... you name it. And with 20 colors and one striped print to choose from, you can pick one for every season (and mood). Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

37 A Pair Of Street Style-Ready, Block-Heel Mules find. Block Heel Mule Open-Toe Sandals Amazon $31 See On Amazon Slip on these block-heel mules with any ankle-bearing bottom you own (like cropped, wide-leg pants or billowy midi skirts) for an editorial look. The creamy white shade above is especially Scandi-minimalist. Or, opt for the pepper-red or leopard variations to work some color into your closet. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors/patterns: 4

38 A Machine-Washable, Crewneck Cardi That Goes With Everything Meraki Lightweight Cotton Crew Neck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $19 See On Amazon There’s no wrong way to style this crewneck cardigan, which will add some instant polish and sophistication to whatever you wear it with. (It looks really good with high-waisted Mom jeans or a faux-leather mini skirt.) This one’s made of 100% cotton, so it strikes the right balance between warm and breathable to feel comfortable in all kinds of weather. And since it’s machine washable, you can easily wear this every week. Available sizes: 00-0 — 12-14

Available colors: 6

39 These Statement Enamel Earrings In Assorted Finishes KELMAL Geometric Dangle Earrings Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a bold finishing touch to your outfit, pick up these geometric drop earrings, which come in a mix of metallics and solids. (Get the neon orange or bright purple if you’re feeling really bold.) The posts and backs are lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic, so they’re safe for sensitive skin. Available colors: 14

40 A $14 Bracelet Set With Every Type Of Chain You Could Want IF ME 9 PCS Chain Bracelets Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Stock up your bracelet arsenal — or build it from scratch — with this nine-piece bracelet set, which costs just $14. This covers all your chain bases, with snakes, paperclips, boxes, cables, anchors, balls, and more. Wear them solo, mix and match, or stack them all at once for a statement moment. The same collection comes in silver, too. Available colors: 2

41 These Strappy Sandals That Give You A Bit Of Height (& No Foot Pain) find. Block Heel Open-Toe Sandals With Strap Amazon $20 See On Amazon These block-heel sandals come highly recommended by Amazon customers, who report that the quality is excellent, and that they’re appropriate for so many occasions — one customer bought these for their wedding, and others wear them daily during the warmer months. Almost everyone reports that they’re incredibly comfortable, thanks to that approachable heel height and cushioned insole. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 5

42 A Drapey Sweater That Reveals A Hint Of Shoulder INFITTY Off Shoulder Loose Pullover Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon This loose, off-the-shoulder sweater is made of stretchy rayon for an easy, drapey fit. Leggings are the natural pairing here, but of course you can wear this cozy piece with anything you want, including with (or in lieu of) your pajamas at night. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

43 This Leopard-Print Lanyard With A Durable Metal Clasp For Your Keys NQL Key Lanyard Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re of the belief that your keychain should be as chic as your actual outfit, pick up this leopard-print lanyard, made of ribbon, genuine leather, and a sturdy metal clasp. It’s long enough to sling around your neck, but it also looks cute hanging out of your pocket or purse. Not into leopard? This comes in 10 other prints, like pink cheetah and black plaid. Available colors: 11

44 These Studded Huggies That’ve Garnered Over 17,000 Perfect Ratings PAVOI 14K White Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These cuff earrings are encrusted in cubic zirconia for just a hint of sparkle, so they’re subtle enough for every day wear, but special enough for occasions. Plus, they won’t irritate very sensitive skin, according to Amazon reviewers, and they’re available in white, yellow, and rose gold plating. No wonder these $14 steals are so wildly popular. Available colors: 3

45 An Elegant One-Piece Sheathed In Sheer Mesh Tempt Me One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon This one-piece is another, more conservative way to get in on the monokini trend. This features a plunging neckline wrapped in sheer mesh for more coverage, while the keyhole back shows a little skin. The hook-and-eye closure and high neck are sophisticated touches, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

Available colors: 37

46 These Classic Slides That Lend An Athletic Edge To Any Outfit Adidas Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon No athleisure-accented closet would be complete without a pair of these classic Adidas slides, detailed in the brand’s signature, graphic stripes that work surprisingly well with so many styles. The sole is outfitted with Adidas’ Cloudfoam technology that molds to your feet, and the waterproof construction is ideal for wearing to the pool, beach, gym, or otherwise rinsing off easily. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

47 These T-Shirts Illustrated In Minimalist Line Drawings Romwe Graphic Printed Cartoon Portrait Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon These graphic tees are printed with a collection of understated line drawings, like the minimalist faces on the white tee linked above, or this one’s Picasso-esque profile. You just might get some inspiration for your next tattoo when you wear it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 24

48 An Elegant Solitaire Necklace That Looks So Expensive, But Costs Just $13 PAVOI 14K Rose Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Choker Amazon $13 See On Amazon This solitaire necklace is an elegant addition to your layering necklaces, though it’s a classic piece on its own. Despite its incredibly low price point, Amazon reviewers are impressed with the quality. One customer wrote that they’ve worn theirs “practically every day for almost a year now (sleep, workout, & shower with it on),” and it’s still as “shiny and pretty” as the day they got it. Choose from white, yellow, or rose gold platings — or pick up all three, as several Amazon reviewers have done. Available colors: 3

49 This Tiered Mini Skirt With An Adjustable Drawstring Waist Relipop Flared Short Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon “LOVE THIS SKIRT! I already repurchased in another color!” one Amazon reviewer wrote of this best-selling skirt. The tiered construction and slight flare offer tons of movement, and the drawstring waist makes it more adjustable than your typical waistband. You have so many shades and prints to choose from here — animal prints, florals, neutrals, brights — so there’s something to suit every style and mood. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 28

50 A Peplum Top With A Unique, High-Low Hem Romwe Plus-Size Belted Peplum Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon This soft, stretchy belted blouse is just as easy to wear as a basic T-shirt, though this is much more elevated, thanks to thoughtful details like the peplum, flutter sleeves, and high-low hem. With a simple swap of your accessories and shoes, this is appropriate for both the office and the weekend. Available sizes: 0X — 4X

Available colors/prints: 11

51 This Color-Blocked Cardigan That Feels Like A Cozy Blanket Lovaru Open Front Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Throw this longline, open-front cardigan over jeans and a tee for a relaxed daytime look, over your pajamas when you’re lounging at home, or drape it over your shoulders to stave off your office’s cranking A/C. It looks much more polished than a throw blanket, but doesn’t feel any less cozy. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 17

52 A Sleek, Sophisticated Longline Tunic At A Great Price Daily Ritual Tape Yarn Sleeveless Tunic Sweater Amazon $14 See On Amazon This open-knit tunic looks effortlessly chic with a pair of wide-leg chinos and flat sandals, like the model wears above, though the minimalist, sleeveless design and neutral shades are ideal for layering, too. It’s a key piece for transitional dressing, and looks so much pricier than its $14 price tag. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 7

53 This Pair Of Low-Top Sneakers In A Timelessly Cool Style ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon These low-top sneakers make everything they’re worn with that much cooler, whether that’s ripped jeans or a sundress. The black color pictured above is iconic, though it comes in several other colorways, as well, like cheeky red and low-key white. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors/prints: 10

54 The Leopard-Print Skirt That Fashion Girls Love, For Under $30 Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ve likely seen influencers donning a version of this leopard-print skirt over the past year or so, but those versions likely didn’t cost under $30. Still, this features the same silky material, elasticated waistband, mid-calf length, and slinky cut as its costlier counterparts. It’s so neutral and versatile, you can wear it with everything from chunky knits to sleek bodysuits to band tees. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

55 A One-Shoulder Crop Top That Doubles As A Lounge Bra Verdusa One Shoulder Sleeveless Ribbed Knit Crop Top Amazon $12 See On Amazon Wear this stretchy, one-shoulder crop top as an interesting alternative to a ribbed tank top, or as a lounge bra, if you don’t want or need tons of support. You can always wear a strapless bra underneath it for support, though, or to keep your nipples covered — Amazon reviewers report that the material is thin (which also makes it really comfortable). You’ll be reaching for this constantly over the summer, then as a layering piece when the weather gets cold. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 17

56 This Long, Open-Front Cardigan With Pockets (!) Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon With its open-front and lightweight, cotton-blend construction, this longline cardigan works well for layering, or as a light outer layer when it’s warm out. This also has pockets and it’s machine washable — two rare and precious features in a good-quality cardigan. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 5

57 A Ribbed Tank Top In A Sporty Racerback Cut Meladyan Basic Racerback Crop Tank Amazon $12 See On Amazon Just like white T-shirts and black sweaters, every ribbed tank top is unique in its own, special way (and you can never have too many of them). This is a great one to add to your ever-growing collection. The high neck, racerback cut, and cropped fit make it unique, and the stretch-cotton material and huge shade selection make it worthy of your wardrobe’s regular rotation. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 26

58 This Drapey Boucle Cardigan With Roomy Pockets Goodthreads Boucle Shaker Stitch Cardigan Sweater See On Amaozn $44 See On Amazon This boucle cardigan has some nice cushiness and heft to it, so it’ll keep you warm (but not sweaty) during the fall and winter. There’s some spandex in here, as well, so it hangs elegantly and doesn’t look bulky. Love those deep pockets, too, which offers this an even more relaxed look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

59 These Faux-Leather Shorts That Go With Everything, Day Or Night SCHHJZPJ High Waisted Faux Leather Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon These high-waisted, faux-leather shorts are an unexpected basic: Just wear them in lieu of your denim shorts to make your outfit feel a lot cooler. These would look great paired with that one-shoulder bra top and chunky sneakers or sandals over the summer months, then styled with black tights and booties for the fall and winter. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large