46 Stylish Things So Popular Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

In the era of Mean Girls and other early ‘00s flicks, being popular meant something entirely different than it does now. Back then, low-rise everything, graphic tanks, and frosty white eyeshadow were the determinants of social capital. Nowadays, the parameters of popularity are much more varied and thankfully less reliant on high school cliques. It’s easier to track what’s trending with the technology we have at our fingertips, and there are dozens of super stylish things on Amazon that are so popular they keep selling out.

These days, all you need to do to jump in on internet trends is, well, read a list like this. We’ve carefully combed through Amazon’s best-selling products to curate it, so every one has been selected with care. To paraphrase Kristen Chenowith in Wicked, these items are pop-u-lar. This list is jam-packed with clothing and accessories whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist. From a sleek maxi dress with flirty side slits to a pair of fashionable square tortoiseshell sunglasses, there’s something for everyone here. Make sure to keep reading for 46 of Amazon’s most stylish items, and add them to your cart before they sell out.

A Shift Dress With Statement Sleeves That’s Perfect For Your Next Evening Out BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This simple but elegant shift dress will become your new go-to for weddings, parties, dinners out, and more. It’s the perfect not-too-short but not-too-long semi-formal dress, and the bell sleeves give it personality without overwhelming the silhouette. Pair it with heels to dress it up, or pare it back a little with sandals or ballet flats. Available options: 41

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These High-Waisted Leggings Are An Inexpensive Dupe For Lululemons Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon These days, who among us isn’t living in leggings? Whether you’re wearing them for actual workouts or just for lounging around the house, you can’t go wrong with these high-waisted compression leggings. Made from brushed polyester and spandex, these stretchy leggings offer firm support but don’t sacrifice on comfort. With over 30,000 five-star reviews, it’s safe to say these leggings are a winner — and a much cheaper alternative to more expensive athletic wear. Available options: 28

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

A Pair Of Supportive Sandals That Contour To Your Feet CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon Comfort and affordability are the name of the game with these strappy cork footbed sandals. Not only do they bear a strong resemblance to a similar pair of Birkenstocks that are nearly quadruple the price, they’re just as supportive and snug. Vegan leather and suede insoles that contour to your feet are the cherry on top, and all the color choices don’t hurt either. Available options: 15

Available sizes: 5 – 13 wide

This Flowy Dress Is Breathable & Ideal For Summer DB MOON Casual Empire Waist Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon On some hot summer days, it’s hard to bear the thought of putting on actual clothes. You definitely want something in your wardrobe that makes getting dressed easy, like this empire waist dress. Soft, lightweight, and flowy, this casual dress is perfect for everyday occasions. Choose between a crew neck or v-neck style to suit your sensibilities, and also take note that it also has one of the best things a dress can have: pockets. Available options: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

This Workout Tank Has A Built-In Sports Bra For All Types Of Exercise Lemedy Yoga Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re into yoga, hiking, weight lifting, or HIIT, you could use this cropped yoga tank during your workouts. With a padded sports bra and removable pads lining the interior, this stylish top is also made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool. Some reviewers even like wearing it as a casual tank with jeans or shorts. Available options: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

These Slides Are So Comfortable You’ll Want To Wear Them Everywhere EQUICK Indoor & Outdoor Slipper Amazon $24 See On Amazon These indoor /outdoor slides come in handy when you’re lounging around the house and maybe need to step outside briefly and don’t want to bother with “real” shoes. The pillow-like shoes feature an extra-thick sole that’s soft, comfortable, and ergonomically designed to support your arches. The rubber-like EVA material is quick drying, non-slip, and easy to wash as needed. Available options: 12

Available sizes: 4 —13

These Distressed Skinny Jeans Will Take Your Outfit To The Next Level Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon Classic meets edgy in these high-rise distressed skinny jeans from Levi’s. With a slim fit through the hips and legs and a subtle flare at the ankle, you can pair these jeans with anything from a graphic tee to a blouse. Available options: 39

Available sizes: 24 Short – 46 Regular

This Plus-Size Swing Dress Moves Like A Dream (And Has Pockets!) Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This swing dress with ruffle sleeves, movement, and tons of color and pattern options is a recipe for sophisticated style. The jersey material is soft and stretchy, and reviewers report that it’s easy to dress up or down for whatever occasion you’d like. With a high neckline, pockets, and a hem that hits mid-thigh, you’ll find yourself reaching for this piece all the time. Available options: 12

Available sizes: 14 Plus – 26 Plus

This Versatile Sweatshirt With Elevated Details Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Crew Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Some of the pieces that get the most traction in my wardrobe are not the statement pieces I spent more money on, but the basics that can be dressed up or down, like this soft and cozy crew neck sweatshirt. Two side slits, pockets, and the flexible cotton modal fabric means that it looks just as good with leggings as it does with a skirt. One reviewer wrote “It’s a nice upgrade from your standard sweatshirt, as it’s easier to dress up, and looks more feminine on the body.” Available options: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Fashionable & Practical Mask Chain Perfect For Essential Workers HappiBox Face Mask Chain Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your friends close but your mask even closer with this face mask chain. Hook each of the lobster claw clasps onto either strap of your mask so that it can hang from your neck when you’re not wearing it. The 24-inch chain is made from resilient materials and is comfortable to wear even for long periods of time. It’s not only practical, but sanitary: You can easily avoid touching the outside of your mask when taking it on and off and keep it from touching unsanitary surfaces like tabletops or the inside of your bag. Available options: 9

This Button-Up Bodysuit Is Stretchy, Comfortable & Your New Favorite Top REORIA Racerback Tank Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon This racerback tank bodysuit is a sleek, basic piece to wear under high waisted shorts or jeans, a skirt, or overalls. A scooped neckline and button closure make it adaptable for different occasions with a stretchy cotton blend fabric for comfort and breathability. This is definitely a new wardrobe staple. Available options: 14

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Satin Midi Skirt In A Fun Cheetah Print Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Midi skirts are the underrated, unsung hero of semi-formal wear. Stay cool and on-trend at your next cocktail party or dinner in this silky leopard print number. Pair it with a graphic tee, a dramatic blouse, or a leather jacket to dress this piece up or down: You’re sure to get complimented on it wherever you go. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

These Tiny Hoop Earrings Are Lightweight & Gold-Plated Mevecco Huggie Hoop Earring (1 Pair) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These sparkly gold hoops look way pricier than they actually are. You’ll want to pair the dainty ball style with every outfit, and the 18K gold plating is actually durable enough to make that possible. One reviewer wrote “I have worn these ear huggers non stop day and night for a month now. I love them! They are comfortable to sleep in, never fall out, and have not tarnished.” Available options: 21

This Ruffled Romper Is Perfect For Warm Weather Occasions Relipop Ruffle Hem Romper Amazon $24 See On Amazon A cinched waist, ruffle hem, and a subtle bell sleeve: What’s not to love about this patterned romper? There are several patterns and colors to choose from, and it has overwhelmingly positive reviews. If the sun is out, you’ll want to don this breathable and easy-to-wear romper. Available options: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A High-Waisted Ruffle Skirt With Feminine Details Alelly High Waist Ruffle Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This high-waisted ruffle skirt has a chic, boho-inspired silhouette that you can just as easily wear to the office as the beach with its elastic tie waist. Partner it with a crop top or swimsuit for a casual look, or tuck in a button down to keep things SFW. Available options: 35

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

These Adorable Heart Masks You Won’t Mind Wearing All Day Yiiza Heart Face Cover (2 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These black masks with tiny red hearts are not only adorable, but extremely comfortable, even for all-day wear. The masks are made of a mostly cotton blend for breathability. This two-pack means you can keep an extra on you at all times or have a backup for when one is in the wash.

A Two-Pack Of Classic V-Necks In Fun Mix ‘N Match Prints Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt(2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This two-pack of V-neck shirts is a closet essential. This pair comes with your choice of two different patterns or solid colors. With a comfortable, not-too-fitted but not-too-loose shape, you’ll find yourself reaching for these tees all the time, like over 14,000 other Amazon reviewers have. Available options: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Versatile Maxi Dress With Fun Details GRECERELL Split Maxi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add a few colors of this split maxi dress to your wardrobe, and you’ll be all set for nights out, patio dinners, summer parties, and more. Made from soft rayon, it features two side slits, a V-neckline, and pockets. Pair with heels and jewelry for a fancier event or dress comfortably in low-top sneakers and a leather jacket for travel, lounging, or errands. Available options: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A 3-Pack Of Reusable Masks That Go With Everything EnerPlex 3-Ply Reusable Face Mask (3 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your favorite reusable masks are looking a little worse for the wear, it’s time to replace them with this three-pack of solid black ones. Keep one in your car, in your bag, and in your house so you’re never caught without: The all-black design goes with everything, though there are several other colors to choose from as well. These have over 70,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers report that they’re comfortable and breathable yet thick enough to feel protected while out and about. Available options: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

These Jersey Bike Shorts Have Come Back Like Only A ‘90s Trend Can Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $8 See On Amazon Channel your inner Princess Diana and pair these classic black jersey bike shorts with an oversized sweatshirt and chunky sneakers. You’ll look on-trend, comfortable, and cute — what’s not to love? Oh, and the sub-$10 price tag looks pretty good, too. Available options: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Ruffled Sundress Has Plenty Of Pretty Details To Love Dokotoo Long Sleeve Print Mini Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This long sleeved, ruffled mini dress’s boho-inspired tiers, playful print, and lightweight fabric really bring this summery piece to life. Don’t forget about the peekaboo keyhole cutout in the back and balloon sleeves that make it look and feel dainty and airy. Available options: 14

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

A Workout Tank With An Exposed Back & Sweat-Wicking Fabric icyzone Yoga Built in Bra Tank Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This yoga tank with a built in bra is the definition of “business in the front, party in the back.” With an open back that exposes the straps of the sports bra, this tank looks as good as it performs. The quick-drying material wicks sweat away from your body, so it’s perfect for any type of workout. Downward Dog has never looked better. Available options: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Dainty Heart Pendant Makes A Charming Gift Fettero Initial Heart Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon Wear your heart on your sleeve – er, your neck? This teeny tiny heart pendant necklace is personalized with an initial. Wear your own initial or give it as a gift to a partner or loved one. The gold-plated necklace rests right at the base of the neck and is made to last with proper care. Available options: 52

These Plus-Size Bike Shorts Are Super Soft & Your New Favorite Shorts Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t need to be a cycler to enjoy wearing these jersey bike shorts. They’re a versatile, comfortable, and trendy piece that can be paired with nearly anything in your wardrobe. Go for the athleisure look with a sweatshirt and sneakers, or dress it up with a statement blouse: The choice is yours! Available options: 2

Available sizes: 1X – 5X

This Wide Brim Hat Will Take Your Outfits To The Next Level Lanzom Wide Brim Panama Hat Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s nothing like a wide brim hat to bring your outfit to the next level. This one looks way more expensive than it actually is, and over 6,000 five-star ratings speak to its quality and chic look. One reviewer wrote: “This hat is seriously amazing quality for the price. I'm holding back from ordering it in like every color [...]” Available options: 41

A T-Shirt Dress Is Super Comfortable & Should Be A Staple In Your Wardrobe Amazon Essentials Scoopneck A-line Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Everyone needs a T-shirt dress like this one in their closet. It’s comfortable and easy to throw on when you simply can’t be bothered with picking out an outfit, and it’s ridiculously easy to style. Elevate the scoop neck dress and swingy skirt with bold accessories and dressy sandals, or stick to sneakers for a sportier look. Available options: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Compact Crossbody Purse Ideal For Travel Or Everyday Use myfriday Crossbody Cell Phone Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Traveling with the right purse is of the utmost importance: You want something slim but with plenty of internal storage, that sits close to your body and has secure fastenings to deter thieves. This crossbody bag checks every one of those boxes and more. Large enough to hold a phone, credit cards, mobile charger, a few cosmetic products, and a couple other small items, you’ll be glad to have it with you on your next adventure. Available options: 42

A Work-Appropriate Blouse With Bell Sleeves That Makes A Splash luvamia Tiered Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Once you have it on, you’ll never want to take off this bell-sleeved blouse. With a high neckline and looser fit, this fashion forward top works for the office and is also chic enough to wear to after-work happy hour. The bell sleeves add personality and flair, so you’ll make a statement in your next all-staff meeting. Available options: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

These Lounge Pants Look Way Fancier Than Your Sweats & Feel Just As Good Made By Johnny Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon After a year and a half of working from home, my jean collection has dwindled and my collection of what I call “soft pants” has quadrupled. These palazzo pants would be an amazing addition: With a stretchy waistband and flared silhouette, they’re slightly more elevated than your average loungewear. The rayon fabric is soft and cozy, and with the right outfit, you might even be able to get away with wearing them at work. Available options: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

This Glimmery Ear Cuff Looks Just Like A Cartilage Piercing PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Huggie Ear Cuff Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fake a cartilage piercing with this cubic zirconia ear cuff. Available in a few types of metals, the ear cuff rests snugly on the outside edge of your ear. They’re just 12 millimeters in length and add subtle sparkle when they peek through your hair. Available options: 10

A Lightweight Tunic Top For Tons Of Occasions BELAROI Plus Size Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a tunic top. This V-neck version is loose fitting with a front pocket and a slightly longer length than your average T-shirt to fully cover your torso and behind. You could easily elevate this piece with slacks or a skirt for work, or keep it cute and casual with leggings. Available options: 31

Available sizes: Small — 5X

A Fiery Red Dress That Doesn’t Sacrifice On Comfort POPYOUNG Tshirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon A little black dress is classic, but this little red dress is a showstopper. It’s eye-catching despite being a casual T-shirt dress that’s soft, flowy, and easy to throw on. Made from stretchy, smooth rayon, this dress has great movement and feels comfortable against the skin, even on a hot summer day. Available options: 40

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

A Pair Of Classic Tortoiseshell Sunglasses That Are A Fan Favorite SOJOS Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Pop on these tortoiseshell shades, and you’ll be shielded from the sun in style. The polarized lenses protect your precious eyes from extra-bright reflections, and the square shape looks good on everyone. These sunglasses are timeless, and come with a glasses box, cleaning cloth, and microfiber pouch so you can treasure them for years to come. And they’re backed by over 14,000 five-star reviews. Available options: 10

This Sweater Dress Is Made For Transitional Fall Weather R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll be ready for fall weather after stocking up on a few shades of this tie-waist sweater dress. The tie gives a customizable cinching effect at the waist, and the slightly puffed bell sleeves offer texture and dimension. Pair it with your favorite booties and get ready to bust out the pumpkin spice lattes. Available options: 31

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Cropped Tank Top Has A Built-In Bra & Is Perfect For Workouts THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get ready for this longline sports bra to become your new gym buddy. The cropped tank top has a built-in, supportive sports bra with removable pads and a racerback cut. Made from sweat-wicking and breathable fabric, it’s comfortable even during hot outdoor workouts. And you’re not just limited to exercising in it: Try it with biker shorts or joggers for an athleisure-inspired look. Available options: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

A Pair Of Pull-On Skinny Jeans Appropriate For Professional Settings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to denim, you can always count on Levi’s for a good fit, great quality, and stylish look. These pull-on skinny jeans are no exception, and the classic, non-distressed cut is sleek, professional, and comfortable enough to wear all day because of the super stretch fabric. Similar to the look of compressive workout leggings, these jeans will hold you in place without digging in. Available options: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28

These Blue-Light Blocking Glasses Look Great & Could Help You Sleep Better TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you stare at a screen all day, you may want to start protecting your eyeballs from the harsh blue light they emanate. There’s an easy (and affordable) solution: These rounded blue light blocking glasses cast a warm tint onto the screen in front of you. They come in many different frame styles, so you can wear them while you’re working or scrolling and take note of the difference in your quality of sleep, eye strain, and reduced headaches. Available options: 14

This Long Sleeve Casual Dress With Pockets Unbranded Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Your favorite T-shirt dress just got an upgrade with long sleeves and pockets. Autumn is coming, and once you pair this dress with a pair of tall boots and your favorite accessories, you’ll have your fall uniform sorted. It’s made from a soft jersey material with a high rounded neckline, perfect for layering a necklace or scarf on top of. Available options: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Basic Racerback Tank Top You Can Wear Year-Round VICHYIE Racerback Cami Amazon $17 See On Amazon Need some new tanks? Look no further than this racerback cami, which looks great layered under a sweater or jacket or tucked into a pair of jeans or a skirt. The lightweight top is a great year-round basic to have in your rotation, and it’s a favorite with over 9,000 five-star ratings. Available options: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Deceptively Inexpensive Shoulder Bag In Over 100 Colorways Dreubea Tassel Handbag Amazon $17 See On Amazon This tassel handbag proves you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg on a chic, high-quality purse. It’s ideal for commuters who need to haul larger items back and forth from work, but who also need something durable that won’t show wear and tear. The shoulder bag is made from resilient faux leather and features one large internal pocket and one small side pocket. Available options: 161

A Cozy Deep V-Neck Dress You Can Wear Practically Anywhere Lock and Love Deep V Neck Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon An empire waist, deep V-neck, and A-line shape make this dress an obvious yes. It’s super soft and airy, so you’ll want to wear it as much as possible. One reviewer wrote: “This dress is amazing! I originally bought it to use as a coverup for a trip to Mexico, but it fits so well that I'll wear it everywhere.” Available options: 21

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

A Lightweight Open Cardigan With Pockets Shiaili Plus Size Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon I’m sure you’re familiar with the feeling of being too hot when you’re walking around outside, but too cold when you step into an air conditioned room. Keep this super-soft cardigan on you as an easy layer for lightweight warmth. Reviewers love the fit of this cardigan, and one wrote “It’s roomy, flowy and just drapes beautifully. Makes your outfit looked [sic] finished.” Available options: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

These Gold Buckle Belts Look Way More Expensive Than They Are Faux Leather Belt with Double O-Ring (2 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sometimes the right belt is exactly what you need to top off an outfit. This double-O belt bears a strong resemblance to a certain designer’s version but at a much more affordable price. It’s made from quality leather and comes in a two-pack with your choice of beige, black, white, brown, and leopard print. Available options: 11

Available sizes: Small — XXXL

A Coordinated Workout Set Available In Nine Colors HAODIAN High Waisted Leggings with Sports Bra (2 Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This two-piece set of high-waisted leggings and a matching sports bra is a must-have in your workout wardrobe. It doesn’t even matter if you’re working out, lounging around the house, or running errands: The athleisure-inspired look is put together and comfortable enough to wear all day. The top is supportive without digging into your shoulders, and the high-waisted leggings are comfortably stretchy. Available options: 9

Available sizes: Small — Large

This Two-Piece Skirt Set Is Perfect For Your Next Night Out IyMoo Plus Size Crop Top Bodycon Skirt Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Speaking of sets, here’s a dressier version that makes getting ready for a formal event so easy. This bodycon midi skirt and crop top set has an elegant tie detail at the waist and looks incredible paired with cute shoes and your favorite accessories. It’s lightweight, stretchy, and you can wear the pieces together or with other tops or bottoms. Available options: 36

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large