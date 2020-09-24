After her departure from J.Crew back in April 2017, Jenna Lyons is back with her second act. The style executive entered into a deal with HBO Max to star in a fashion-focused series called "Stylish with Jenna Lyons," set to premiere on November 26.

The series will include eight episodes in total, taking viewers along for the ride as Lyons creates her beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brand. The camera will follow as Lyons works on her new eyelash company, styles clients, renovates homes, designs her new office, and everything in between.

Once called “the woman who dresses America” for her work with J.Crew, Lyons explains in the show’s trailer that the show prides itself on authenticity. “You get to see when I get it right and when I screw it up,” she shares.

Lyons will also reveal her management style as she tests creative associates for her team, but she won't follow the "Devil Wears Prada" archetype. She says she is “not just creating a business, [she’s] creating a family.” Cast members include her chief-of-staff Kyle DeFord and stylist Sarah Clary.

You can watch the full trailer for this style-centric show below. And set your alarms for November 26. You’re going to be instantly hooked.