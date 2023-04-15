Stylists Love These Cute Clothes That Seem Expensive But Are Actually So Freaking Cheap On Amazon

Believe it or not, having a stylist-approved wardrobe doesn’t mean dishing out major dough. The key is to find pieces that look like luxury goods without the luxury price tag. I know what you’re thinking: Where do you even begin to look?! Even for me, finding the perfect pieces to add to my already-overflowing wardrobe is taxing.

So, with the help of eleven style experts, I’ve rounded up the styles that are needs — not wants. If you’re looking to elevate your closet at a budget-friendly price, look no further. From infamous Levis to the motorcycle jacket every celeb is sporting, keep scrolling for the best of the best.

1 A Classic Swimsuit With Tummy Control Charmo Ruched One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon This one-piece is sure to make a splash with it’s tummy control paneling and fitted ruching detail. Afton Porter from Style Guide Society, owner and founder of the Arizona based image consultancy, confirms that “you can find high quality swimsuits at a great price” on Amazon. This one comes with a convenient hook-and eye-closure, plus adjustable shoulder straps. What’s more: You can even style it as a bodysuit in the colder months. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 The Go-To Camisole You’ll Wear All Year Long Amazon Essentials Camisoles (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sometimes all you need is a simple cami that you can count on — or, in this case, four. This multipack features a set of tank tops in colors you’ll wear daily. They’re cut from 95% cotton with a hint of spandex for some stretch, and debut a close-but-comfy fit. Porter confirms they’re as good as their 36,000 ratings would have you believe, noting, “Amazon has their own in-house label — Amazon Essentials — for great basics.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 Some Timeless Aviator Shades SOJOS Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon “With how many glasses I lose I know I can count on finding a great pair on Amazon. Like these aviators,” Porter writes. These are not only super-stylish, but they also feature UV protecting coating. SOJO's anti-glare lenses can block 99.99% of UV rays and protect your eyes against long term damage. The mirrored lenses give them a sleek finish while the metal frames ensure sturdiness. Available sizes: One Size

4 The Going-Out Top You Won’t Want To Take Off KMBANGI Off-The-Shoulder Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This top looks like it should come with a hefty price tag, but it’s only $20. Featuring a sheer and breathable design, this crop fit was made to show a little skin. It’s made from a cotton blend that won’t irritate and is available in over 40 colors. Need outfit inspiration for such a daring piece? Elisabeth Kassab, the stylist and personal shopper who recommends it, says, “I would wear this for date night or a girls night out paired with vintage 501 Levis (or any baggy denim), a kitten heel or pointed heeled boot, and a pop of color shoulder bag.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 The Leather Pants That Elevate Any Outfit MakeMeChic Faux Leather Pants Amazon $49 See On Amazon Leather pants immediately take any outfit to the next level. The straight-legged fit and high-waisted cut hugs the body, and these even have two functional side pockets. Kassab confirms that these “look so luxurious,” suggesting “an all-black look to keep it chic and simple,” suggesting, for example: “I’d pair these with a black t-shirt, black leather belt with gold or silver hardware, black pumps, and a shoulder bag.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

6 The Oversized Leather Jacket Every Celeb Is Sporting LY VAREY LIN Oversized Leather Motorcycle Jacket Amazon $44 See On Amazon Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner is sporting an oversized moto jacket, and now it’s your turn. “A leather jacket is a staple in mine and my clients’ wardrobes. I love this one because of all the zipper and buckle detailing,” says Kassab. “It has such a worn in, relaxed fit that’s very effortless and cool.” Available sizes: Small — Large

7 An Ibiza-Chic Loungewear Set Mylleure Pleated Button-Down Loungewear Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Run, don’t walk — this lounge set by Mylleure is everything. It’s made of a structured polyester-spandex blend that feels airy on the skin, and comes with an easy button closure. Kassab says, “I love this one because of the all-over pattern detail and how versatile it is. You can wear each piece together, or as the full set.” She was ready with suggestions, too. “I would wear this set on a hot summer beach day with the top unbuttoned and left open, a white bikini underneath, white sandals, oval sunglasses, and a beach tote.” Plus, if this print isn’t your jam, you can choose from over 30 different patterns and solid shades. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 The Satin Pajamas That Feel Like Butter Lavenderi Men's Satin Pajama Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon “Satin pants are such a good thing to have in your closet for days you still want to look put together, but don’t want to feel constricted in jeans,” Kassab suggests. “I would size down in these since they are men’s, and wear with a white or black racerback tank top, black thong sandals, black sunglasses, and a good shoulder bag.” Made from a silk-like satin material these menswear pajama pants are ever so chic. They’re super-soft, have an elastic waistband, and two on-seam pockets for your phone or credit cards. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 An Affordable Spin On Bottega Veneta Earrings MUYAN Polished Waterdrop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’ve seen the viral Bottega Veneta earrings but refuse to pay designer prices for them, opt for this similar style by MUYAN. Ivanka De Koning, founder of an online media company that teaches beauty and fashion clients to be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ messaging, says “these classic, chunky drop earrings will elevate any look,” calling them “a perfect staple for your everyday wardrobe.” They come in gold, silver and black tones, feel feather-light on the ear, and stay shiny for the long haul thanks to a tarnish-free coating. Available sizes: One Size

10 A Pleated Shirt That Looks Designer AnotherChill Pleated Long Sleeve Ruched Top Amazon $10 See On Amazon For neutrals lovers who want a twist, this white top is anything but basic. It features a curving pleated design, boat neckline, and subtle bell sleeves. The breathable polyester feels soft on the skin and the cropped fit looks great with high-waisted pant styles. DeKoning calls it “an easy ‘what should I wear today?’ piece,” adding that “the pattern makes it look much more expensive” and “you can pair this with jeans or dress it up with a pair of wide-leg or fitted pants.” Available sizes: Small — Large

11 A Cabana-Stripe Shirt That Doubles As Beachwear Thefabland Loose Fit Casual Button Down Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tracy Cheng, personal stylist and founder of the fashion blog Girl Shares Tips believes that “a striped oversized shirt is a must-have” and noting “this beautiful shirt features unique stripes and lightweight fabric.” She recommends you “pair it with white or denim blue bottoms for a chic spring-summer look” or, for year-round wear, “add pops of color with bold accessories like a red belt or yellow silk scarf.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Dreamy Cottagecore Midi Dress R.Vivimos Puff Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Twirl your way into this floral print midi dress. Cheng writes that “The puff sleeves give it a vintage feel, while the ruffle detailing adds an element of sophistication.” In terms of fit, “The smocked bodice gives this dress a lot of stretch, making it perfect for all body types.” According to fans, you’ll wonder why you didn’t buy this sooner. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 A Graphic Crop Tank That Adds A Little Color Verdusa Square Neck Sleeveless Crop Tank Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s time to stock up on color-block, because this crop tank is calling your name in over 20 fun shades. “The square neckline adds a unique touch to the classic tank top design, making it a versatile piece that can be worn with anything from jeans to skirts,” says Cheng. The ribbing of fabric give a textured finish while the sleeveless design ensures you won’t feel confined. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

14 This Scarf With Endless Outfit Possibilities LIFWARM Scarf Wrap Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wrap yourself up in this scarf immediately. Daisy Tinsley Barnett, personal stylist and founder of THE DAISY EDIT, confirms that “not only are they beautiful, but they are incredibly high quality and lux.” She notes that “this super soft wrap looks like it’s Hermes” and dubs it “perfect over a crisp white shirt and jeans or all black.” They’re also double-sided, so you’re basically getting two scarves in one. Available sizes: One Size

15 This Softer-Than-Cashmere Lightweight Sweater LINY XIN Wool Crewneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon “This wool sweater is actually something I recommend and purchase for several clients because it’s a wonderful wardrobe staple,” says Barnett. “The wool yarn is luxuriously soft and it holds it’s shape” she adds. “I recommend the camel color for a timeless, classic look - but the black and pink are winners as well.” Layer these under a heavier coat in the winter or drape one over your shoulders for the warmer months. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 The Trench Coat That’ll Never Go Out Of Style The Drop Flap Trench Coat Amazon $90 See On Amazon Abigail and Emily, founders of The Wanderlust Girls, a wardrobe styling duo operating in both New York City and Nashville, write that “we are all about current and curated, which is why Amazon ‘The Drop’ is NOT to be missed,” citing Amazon’s influencer-approved label. “This mint green trench coat is so luxurious looking,” they rave, noting details “from the exaggerated cuffs and collar to the tortoise buttons.” It’s medium-weight so you won’t feel suffocated and the button-closure keeps out gusts of wind. Available sizes: Small — 3X

17 This Super On-Trend Palazzo Pant The Drop Wide Leg Pull-On Pants Amazon $37 See On Amazon If your wardrobe needs a pop of color, I’ve got you. “Turn heads in these punchy pink trousers,” Abigail and Emily recommend. These pants feature a drawstring closure that hugs your waist and slanted side pockets. Abigail and Emily confirm these are “a cool and casual wide leg pant made chic by a high-fashion pink and affordable polyester satin.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

18 A Button-Down Shirtdress For Effortless Style The Drop Printed Button-Down Shirt Dress Amazon $70 See On Amazon If you frequently look into your closet and think I have nothing to wear, try this shirt dress. It features a classic collar, button closure and is cute from light-weight, non-stretch viscose. The colors add a bright, vibrant feel and the loose-fit make it super comfy. Abigail and Emily say it’s “styling made easy by this printed shirt dress” thanks to its “truly effortless fashion in fun electric colors.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 2X

19 A 60s Mod Polka-Dot Shift Dress The Drop Polka Dot Mini Shift Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon “Get spotted in this fun and classic shift dress. High contrast white and black attire always screams expensive,” confirm Abigail and Emily. It’s made from 100% viscose that holds a medium-weight structure. The button-closure makes it easy to get into, and the fit is neither loose nor clingy. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

20 A Bold Maxi Dress That Checks All The Boxes The Drop Printed Puff Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $70 See On Amazon Featuring a detachable waist belt and bishop sleeves in a print that turns heads, this pick deserves a spot in every closet. Abigail and Emily note that this maxi dress “has a cool warped take on checkerboard print in a unique color combo,” adding that “the fabric and fit are ever so elegant.” It’s made of soft, billowy viscose and the tie closure make it easy to find your custom shape. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

21 These Vintage-Inspired Sunglasses That Are Polarized FEISEDY Polarized Vintage Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Christina Petry, stylist and owner of Red Carpet Ready by Christina, confides that “new trends are fun, but the expensive price tags attached are not.” Instead of “sunglasses from Prada,” she suggests these affordable shades. They comes with a durable plastic frame, 100% UV protection, and polarized lenses that reduce glare. FEISEDY ensures they coat every pair of sunglasses they sell with non-peel coating so you know these will last a long time. Available sizes: One Size

22 A Faux Leather Crossbody That Looks Designer Telena Leather Crossbody Purse Amazon $36 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite carryall. This bag is designed with a faux-leather material that’s easy to keep clean, a magnetic snap closure alongside an internal zippered pocket that keeps your essentials secure. Its gold-toned hardware elevates the look and the wide strap guarantees it won’t dig into your shoulder. Petry says this looks remarkably like a “Tory Burch shoulder bag that costs $700+.” Available sizes: One Size

23 Plus, This Trendy Convertible Bag Keyli Small Shoulder Handbag Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you want another bag option, this one offers the same look as The Row, according to Petry. The faux leather fabrication is durable, water-resistant, and easy to clean, while the inside is surprisingly roomy. It features two zippered main pockets with one hidden smaller pocket, the shoulder strap is adjustable if you want different lengths — you can even remove it if you want to use it as a clutch. Available sizes: One Size

24 A Hitchcock-Worthy Trench Coat RISISSIDA Double-Breasted Trench Coat Amazon $55 See On Amazon A timeless trench is always an essential. Petry confirms this is a great alternative to the “classic beige trench coat from Heartloom.” This coat ticks all the boxes with double-breasted buttons, lapel collar, removable belt, and two side pockets. The cuffs feature an adjustable band and the mid-length hem makes it perfect for layering up or down. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

25 The Tried-And-True Levis Levi's Classic Straight Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon Consider your search for the perfect jeans over. These straight-leg Levis hug you in all the right places with a stretch that provides a snug feel. Its mid-rise design is complimented with a comfortable waistband that holds everything in without feeling constricted. Petry confirms these are a great find that’s similar to “wide leg jean from Frame.” Available sizes: 6 — 42

26 A Preppy Chino Short Amazon Essentials Chino Short Amazon $21 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials now makes the perfect short for under $20. These chinos feature a structured fit and are made from a soft, breathable cotton with a gentle stretch. They have two decorative pockets in the back and a mid-length inseam. If you refuse to pay nearly $200, Petry thinks these are on par with the “suit shorts from Song of Style.” Available sizes: 2 — 14

27 These Office-Ready Backless Loafers DREAM PAIRS Women's Backless Pointed-Toe Flat Mules Amazon $40 See On Amazon The easiest show to slip into? Mules, but especially these mules. For a corporate-casual look these feature a pointed-toe design with gold hardware. They have a latex insole for extra cushion and a half-inch heel that gives you a little lift. Petry dubs these a good alternative to Sam Edelman but, before you add them to your cart, factor in that the seller recommends you order a half-size smaller for your best fit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

28 These Clogs That Feel On Par With Birkenstocks CUSHIONAIRE Hana Cork Footbed Clogs Amazon $40 See On Amazon Petry confirms these are a budget-friendly take on the classic Birkenstock if you refuse to pay that $240 price tag. Try these clogs by CUSHIONAIRE. They have a cushy footbed that features 100% genuine suede insoles and a premium faux leather lining. They’re super-grippy thanks to the premium traction EVA outsole, plus they form a perfect contour of your foot after being worn in. Available sizes: 6 — 11

29 A Chunky Everyday Hoop PAVOI Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These PAVOI earrings are not only tarnish free thanks to the 14-karat gold plating, but they’re also made from 100% recycled materials. Rachel Newman, stylist, says “I cannot recommend these hoops enough” because “they look real, but they are so lightweight and easy to wear.” Available in silver, yellow gold, and rose gold tones, at this price you might want to buy all three. Available sizes: 20 mm — 50 mm

30 This Easy Maxi Dress For Those Early Mornings Zenana Short-Sleeve Relaxed Maxi Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon “Simplicity is key when you're shopping on a budget and want to look expensive,” Newman advises. “A solid maxi dress is difficult to mess up and can be styled in so many ways,” she writes. “You can drape a blazer over your shoulders, layer with a sweater, belt it — there are such a multitude of options.” This one features a slight V-neckline, a soft, stretchy rayon blend, and has two pockets that will always come in handy. Available sizes: Small — 3X

31 A Straw Tote That’ll Take You From Beach To Brunch Epison Large Woven Straw Bag Amazon $36 See on Amazon This timeless straw bag will take you from spring to fall in style. It features a sturdy structure that’ll hold it’s shape over the years and two supportive straps that won’t dig into your shoulder. Newman says “a plain raffia tote with black accents is simple, sophisticated and can act as a warm weather wardrobe staple,” noting its ability to “tie any outfit together and make you look instantly polished.” Available sizes: One Size

32 A Casual Button-Down You Can Dress Up Big Dart Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon “A crisp, button-down is always a good idea and the oversized style is so effortlessly chic,” confirms Newman. “It offers long, sleek lines and also can be styled in so many different ways — a French tuck, half tuck, accessories, etc.” This shirt is made from a cotton-polyester blend that’s super-lightweight and is meant to hit right below the low hip. Wear it on it’s own or even over a bikini. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 Denim That’ll Make You Do A Double-Take Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans Amazon $44 See On Amazon These Levi’s jeans are easily dressed up or down. The wedgie design gives you an effortless yet fitted look and can be styled from day to night. Cut from cotton, polyester, and elastane, these won’t stretch out on you and keep their shape for the long haul. Plus, they’re so soft that you’ll want to wear them all weekend. Available sizes: 24 — 32

34 A Sculptural Hoop Earring YeGieonr Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon Available in gold and silver tones, these chunky earrings tie a look together. They’re made of 18-karat gold-plated stainless steel so they won’t tarnish and are guaranteed to be nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic. Rachel Varney, personal stylist in the NYC area, affirm that “these earrings need to be in your jewelry rotation” because “they are so chic and can elevate any outfit.” Available sizes: One Size

35 A 90s-Inspired Denim Handbag MKP Distressed Jean Quilted Crossbody Amazon $28 See On Amazon Looking for a new bag? Try this denim crossbody by MKP. The chain strap add an edgy look and extra durability while a hidden zipper inside the top ensures that none of your essentials will fall out. It’s super-roomy, features a twist-and-lock closure on top of it all, and comes with plenty of pockets. Varney confirms “denim on denim is all the rage right now and this bag is the ultimate accessory to complete your head to toe denim look.” Get ready for compliments, too, she adds. “This bag is so on trend everyone will be asking who's the designer?” Available colors: 1

36 A Tweed Blazer And Skirt Set You Need ASAP SweatyRocks Tweed Blazer Jacket and Skirt Set Amazon $60 See On Amazon “This two piece tweed set is giving all of the old money vintage vibes, but who's going to know it's only a fraction of the price?!” Questions Varney. Available in colors from bright fuchsia to neutral chocolate brown, you can wear this to the office or your next lunch date. It’s made of a no-stretch polyester to ensure it’ll hold it’s shape, and the skirt has a hidden side zipper for a fitted look that’s easy to slip off. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

37 This Shoulder Bag That Looks Like Stealth Wealth ASPHODELCHIC Vinatge Shoulder Bag With Buckle Amazon $29 See On Amazon Varney says “this bag is the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe” pointing out how its “material and hardware are sleek while the shape is elegant and unique.” It features a long shoulder strap that makes a statement and is crafted from a buttery faux leather materials that is easy to keep clean. Available colors: 3

38 This Long Slip Dress For Your Next Occasion Floerns Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Slip Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a versatile after-dark dress, this is it. “There’s nothing like a slip dress to make you feel a little luxurious,” confirms Elizabeth Lewis, Founder and CEO of Brand, Style & Bloom. “This one, cut at a midi length, fits the bill.” It has dainty spaghetti straps that give a feminine feel, features a cowl neckline, and a fluid skirt that drapes down the body. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 A Geometric Statement Earring Bmadge Gold Geometric Statement Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you couldn’t tell, stylists love a bold accessory around here. “These gold statement earrings look like pieces of art but certainly won’t break the bank,” Lewis writes. “Pair them with a maxi dress or even a simple white t-shirt and jean combo,” she recommends. They’re made of high-quality alloy and are lightweight to make sure your earlobe isn’t weighed down. They feature a metal plating with electrocoating, which basically mean they won’t tarnish and have a lustrous finish.