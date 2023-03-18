Stylists Say These Hidden Gems Under $35 On Amazon Actually Look So Expensive

I’m constantly on the hunt for fashionable pieces and I love a good bargain. With countless trends emerging daily and the plethora of styles the Internet has to offer, though, finding the right styles to purchase isn’t always an easy task.

Luckily for both of us, I’ve called in reinforcements. With the help of nine style experts, I’ve rounded up the pieces you actually need — and they’re all (yes, all) under $35. From Birkenstock lookalikes to the very on-trend long denim skirt, keep scrolling for Amazon's stylist-approved (and budget-friendly) finds!

1 Luxe-Looking Sunglasses You’ll Wear Constantly Freckles Mark Butterfly Sunglasses Amazon $19 See On Amazon "Throwing on a pair of black shades is one of the easiest and best ways to elevate your entire look,” says Carolyn Arentson, a stylist and the creator of My Chic Obsession. “This under $20 pair is giving Celine - without the high price tag." Made of a durable plastic frame with UV protection coating and a lens that measures 45 millimeters, you’ll never want to take these off. Available sizes: One size

2 The Closet-Staple Cardigan Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon "Everyone needs a classic cardigan and this one checks all the boxes,” Arentson raves, and swears this one “looks like it should cost way more than it does.” This Amazon Essentials cardigan will only run you $25, it’s made with lightweight yarn so you won’t feel overheated and the button-front closure gives you endless styling possibilities. “Whether you're pairing it with straight-leg jeans or denim cut-off shorts, it will instantly add a sophisticated appeal to your outfit," assures Arentson. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

3 A Classic Button-Down With Endless Styling Options Goodthreads Washed Cotton Long-Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon "For your go-to summer button-down that's easy on the wallet, check out this one,” Arentson suggests. “Pair with high-waisted linen pants and leather sandals, and you've officially got yourself an outfit that looks like you should be on a yacht in the south of France,” she swears. This shirt has a boyfriend fit that’s effortlessly oversized, is made of 100% cotton for the softest feel, and features inverted pleating. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 A Silky Blouse That Looks Expensive Flowyair Silk Button Down Shirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Founder of the fashion blog Girl Shares Tips Tracy Cheng says, "This shirt is chic, easy to dress up and down, and has amazing quality,” adding that “Each color is so beautiful” and “its material is thin but not see-through.” The top is versatile, too. “You can wear this shirt to work, date nights, parties, and vacations," Cheng points out. It’s fabricated in 100% polyester for an airy, lightweight feel and the button-closure makes it easy to get on. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 The Extremely On-Trend Denim Maxi Skirt Viatabuna Long Denim Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Chances are you’ve seen your fave celeb or influencer sporting this denim skirt style. Cheng confirms, pointing out that "This skirt is comfortable to wear and can upgrade all your wardrobe basic tops to the next level." It’s made of a cotton-polyester blend for a structured — yet soft — feel. There’s a hidden drawstring closure that makes finding your fit easy, plus it hits right at your ankle so you can sport your favorite boots. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

6 Also Nice: A Denim Pencil Skirt For Casual Fridays Woman Within Stretch Jean Skirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon Need a plus size-friendly pick? I’ve got you. This denim pencil skirt gives a similar look with its stretchy cotton material, a classic five-pocket zip fly, and versatile midi length that hits right below the knee. Style these with a sandal for those warmer days or a tall boot in the winter. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 38 Plus

7 The Y2K Clogs That Look Like Birkenstocks MeganJDesigns Suede Clogs Amazon $20 See On Amazon Simply put, Cheng says, these “are perfect Birkenstock Boston Clogs dupes." The clogs are almost an exact lookalike at a fraction of the cost. They feature a high-quality suede sole so your feet will feel comfy all day long, and a cork insole for a cushy touch. The footbed is ergonomically designed to hug your feet, and they pair perfectly with any casual outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

8 The On-Trend Pleated Pants That’ll Turn Heads OYOANGLE Pleated Wide Leg Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon "These pants come in a stunning lime green color and are perfect for spring summer picnics and vacations,” Cheng writes, adding that “The pleated design looks gorgeous without being tacky at all” and suggesting basic tops to balance out the trendy silhouette. With a stretchy feel, thanks to the polyester-elastane fabric, and a pull-on closure, you’ll be reaching for these all season long. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 And Some Pleated Palazzo Culottes To Show Off Your Shoes MakeMeChic Palazzo Pleated Wide Leg Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon In my opinion, these cropped wide-leg pleated pants are equally fabulous. They’re super-roomy so you won’t have to worry about anything clinging to your skin (a major dealbreaker), plus the elasticated waistband keeps everything held in place without constricting movement. Buy these now, then thank me later. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

10 The Cottagecore Sun Dress That’ll Net So Many Compliments EXLURA Square Neck Ruffle Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon "Looking for a cute white dress for the coming summer, white parties, graduations, etc? Check out this one,” Chenge urges, noting the “open back, ruffle straps, and a large romantic bow,” and adding that “The elastic waist makes it more comfortable to wear." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 Plus, This Open-Back Dress With Puffed Sleeves Floerns Puff Sleeve Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This dress may just be one of my favorite Amazon finds to date. It features a puff-sleeved design with a cinched waist, and a darling bow on the open back. The 100% polyester fabric gives you an airy feel that’s perfect for any occasion from work to brunch. Oh, and let’s not forget — it’s only $35. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

12 A Chunky Turtleneck That’s Super-Chic Gyrans Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect turtleneck on a budget, your search is over. Cheng calls this "A perfect TOTEME dupe for less than 5% of the original price,” and that it’s “perfect for the trending old money style and Stockholm style.” Thick yet breathable, this sweater is woven from a viscose, nylon, and polyester blend. It’s stretchy enough that it won’t feel bulky, yet with sufficient structure to give you that expensive look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 The Cropped Blazer That Fits Like A Glove MakeMeChic Crop Wrap Blazer Amazon $35 See On Amazon This cropped blazer should be filed under things you didn't know you needed until now. “The design is chic,” Cheng praises. “It can be worn with any pair of pants, shorts, and skirts." It features a button closure that’ll hold you in securely with a self-tie finish for a made-for-you fit in lightweight 100% polyester. For a sophisticated yet trend-driven look, opt for this on your next night out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 An Embellished Flat For An Edgy Look Cape Robbin Enny Flat Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon "This pair of mules has a sleek and classic silhouette that won't go out of style easily,” says Cheng. “Studs are elements that big-name designers like to use, and will be one of the most popular designs this year as punk styles are back in fashion.” The slip-on design makes them easy to put on and take off, plus the synthetic sole offers a super-stabilizing feel underfoot. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

15 A Bodysuit That Looks Like It Was Made For You SIREEY Bodysuit Lingerie Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon "Not as lingerie, although it looks as good (if not better) than some of my luxury pieces,” Nina Vargas, fashion stylist and editor-in-chief of LA Fashion Magazine, assures, calling this bodysuit “the perfect balance between chic and flirty for an evening fit.” Prepare to field compliments if you wear it: “I even had a few people come ask me about it, mistaking it for other top tier labels," Vargas confides. It stays tucked into anything you wear with it, has a soft yet stretchy feel, and looks good on just about everyone. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 Worth Considering: A Demure Lace Bodysuit With Comfy Coverage Avidlove Deep-V Lace Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon For a sweet alternative, this lacy bodysuit offers a gorgeous scalloped trim and adjustable criss cross straps that allow for perfect fit, along with a snap crotch that makes bathroom breaks easy. The deep V neckline gives you the option to show some cleavage, plus it’s made from cotton and polyester so it’s ideal for close-fitting wear. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

17 The Lightweight Sweater Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon "You can never go wrong with a v neck sweater that is both chic and comfy,” declares Vargas. This sweater gives a close yet comfy fit, is made with superbly soft yarn that feels like a second skin, and has a subtle ribbing at the collar, cuffs and hem. “I probably have it in every color,” Vargas admits. “Aside from fitting like a glove, none of them have pilled, faded, or gotten rough due to wash and wear.” Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

18 A Drapey Cocktail Dress You’ll Wear To Every Party FVluolo Knot Front Split Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This dress is everything. It features flowy batwing sleeves, a slit at the knee for mobility, and a knotted design that gives a fitted feel. "Similar to that LBD that works for every black tie affair, this dress is no different,” states Vargas. “It is slinky material, perfect to add luxe and comfort, with a minor detailing for complete chicness.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 These Statement High Heels Cape Robbin Salsa High Heels Amazon $25 See On Amazon "Ever see shoes on the runway and wish you had a pair, at least until you saw the price tag?” Asks Vargas, citing these heeled mules as the solution. They “have enough flair to have heads turning” but “are still comfortable and made to last,” she writes, adding, “I give these a total 10." The heel measures a little under five inches, so they’re not for the faint of heart, and they have a classic peep-toe design — all for only $25! Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

20 A Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That Looks Good With Everything ANRABESS Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking to reinvigorate your sweater lineup, this one’s for you. Rachel Varney, wardrobe stylist, praises how "the asymmetrical shoulder adds a little flare and a point of interest to a basic knit." It’s made of viscover and polyester for a feather-light feel, with a hint of nylon for added stretch. The long-sleeved ribbed design gives you some extra warmth without sacrificing style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 This Elevated Tube Top With A Sweetheart Neckline ISZPLUSH Strapless Sweetheart Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon "I have this top in 2 different colors," confesses Varney. “It's cool and effortless with jeans or a tailored trouser and some chunky jewelry.” The sweetheart neckline sets it apart, and the ribbing offers an elevated texture that make it look like it should be at least three times the price. (Not to mention, plenty of stretch.) Available sizes: X-Small — Large

22 A Nostalgic Tube Top That Pays Homage To The 90s Kurve Stretchy Tube Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon Throw it back to the nineties when these were all anyone was wearing. Trends come back for a reason, and this tube top is an ultra-classic version. Available in a variety of sizes that’ll compliment your figure without bringing attention to your chest, it’s made of a stretchy nylon-spandex blend. You can style it under an oversized blazer or wear the top on its own with your go-to jeans. Available sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large

23 This Halter Crop Top You’ll Immediately Repurchase Sdencin Knit Halter Crop Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon I must admit, I have this top is every color. It’s sleeveless so I don’t feel like my movement is constricted, the neckline gives it an upscale feel. Plus, the ribbing offers makes it look way more expensive than $17. But don’t just take my word for it: "Simple, yet sophisticated this top is a great go-to for night out or layering underneath a jacket," assures Varney. Available sizes: Small — Large

24 The Little Black Dress Everyone Needs LYANER Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Varney says, “you can never go wrong with a sleek black dress,” and who am I to argue? That doesn’t mean you have to stick with the basics, however. “The asymmetrical neckline and split hem elevate this classic wardrobe staple,” the stylist notes. With delicate spaghetti straps and a hem that hits above the knee this dress is a must-buy. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

25 A V-Neck Vest That Transforms Every Look Mylleure V-Neck Vest Amazon $23 See On Amazon “I love this top styled with a trouser pant and your favorite jewelry pieces,” Varney says of this open sweater vest. The single-button closure offers a playful feel while the woven polyester guarantees a comfy finish. This style has been seen on everyone from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Baldwin, and now you can join in on the trend for less than $25. (Pro tip: Hand-wash this piece.) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 The Oversized Sunnies That Elevate Any Outfit SOJOS Cateye Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for shades that are equally as fashionable as they are functional, try these fierce SOJOS sunglasses. They’re polarized, have a UV protective coating, and are made of light yet durable plastic. Varney swears, "You'll feel like a celebrity running errands with these oversized sunglasses,” confiding that “I wear these everyday." Available sizes: One size

27 A Baggy Button-Down That’s Seriously Versatile BIG DART Button Down Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon “What is more versatile than a white button up?” Questions Varney. The answer: Nothing, nothing at all. “Since the style of a white button up is more relaxed and oversized, you don't need to spend a ton of money to get the right fit,” she says. With a button closure and lightweight cotton-polyester fabrication, you’ll be reaching for this all year. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 These Chunky 14-Karat Gold Hoop Earrings PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon “These hoop earrings are perfectly sized, whether you want to use them daily or on a fancy date,” says Emily Konatella, a fashion consultant, designer, and creative director. “They are lightweight, don't rust, and have an elegant, classic look,” she explains, adding, they are “great for people with sensitive ears as these hoops will not cause irritation.” Plus, PAVOI is sustainably sourced — these earrings are made of 100% recycled materials. Available sizes: 20 millimeters — 50 millimeters

29 This Cult-Favorite Tote That Looks Designer Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $13 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite carryall. Konatella raves about its carrying capacity, noting it “can easily fit a laptop or be used as an overnight bag.” The minimalist design look far more expensive than it is, too. “It can be your ‘dupe’ tote so that you won't overuse your branded one,” the stylist suggests. “The leather material and tassel give it an elegant feel.” As if that’s not enough, it comes in more than 100 colors. Available sizes: Small — Large

30 The Essential Little Black Dress Berydress Classic Wrap Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon "This black dress is a must-have in every woman's closet,” says Konatella. “Its wrap design is elegant and timeless, while the material is stretched, soft, and comfortable.” It looks good on everyone, too: “No matter your body figure; you will get that hourglass illusion because of the belt wrap around the body.” It has a hidden zipper, a subtle V-neckline if you choose to show a little cleavage and three-quarter sleeves for a seasonless look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 And This Plunging Wrap Dress With Trendy Lantern Sleeves AMZ Wrap Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This plus size option is also all-occasion approved. You can wear this dress literally anywhere. Available in lots of fun colors, including prints, it’s cut from a rayon-spandex blend that makes it equally as soft as it is stretchy. The side tie makes it easy to find your ideal fit, plus the lantern sleeve give it a little extra flare. Available sizes: Medium — 5X-Large

32 This Edgy Crossbody That Holds All Your Stuff myfriday Crossbody Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon "A classic black bag is an absolute wardrobe staple, and this crossbody bag updates a classic with a gunmetal chain that will add a gentle edge to every outfit,” say Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston, a duo of international stylists. It’s made of scratch-resistant polyurethane leather so it’ll look good for the long haul, and features a large center divider pocket with smaller zippered pockets. Plus, if you want a baguette-style shoulder bag, the crossbody strap is removable. Available sizes: One size

33 A Maxi Dress That Takes Minimal Effort Chatinction Button Down Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Breathable, comfy, and oh-so-chic—this maxi dress is perfect for the days you need to throw an outfit together. It features a cropped cuffed sleeve and a split hem, with a shirt collar for an elevated feel. Smith and Edmiston call it “a great piece for making you feel put together” and a “versatile option that can work for so many different occasions depending on what you style alongside it.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A Strappy Heel That’s Actually Comfortable Cape Robbin Woven Heels Amazon $35 See On Amazon These are giving major it-girl energy. The nail heel silhouette reminds me of Amina Muaddi pumps, and the squared-off toe is trendy yet timeless. Smith and Edmiston suggest, “a shoe with a statement heel is an easy way to elevate an outfit,” and chose this pair in particular because it “takes inspiration from on-trend shoes with a sculptured heel.” With an ankle strap that laces up to the mid-calf and a cushy sole for all day comfort, you need these in your wardrobe immediately. Available sizes: 6 — 11

35 A Sparkly Evening Clutch That Looks Designer BABEYOND Sparkly Evening Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bag looks like it should be in a designer showroom. Wrapped in glittering rhinestones and satin, this bag can hold everything from your cellphone to essential makeup products. It comes with a longer removable strap if you want to carry it on your shoulder, and the metal feet on the bottom keep it protected when you set it down. “It's right in line with the silver / sparkle trend this season, plus it looks and feels way more expensive than it actually is,” says Liz Teich, fashion stylist, who confides that “I've had people buy it on the spot when they see me out with it.” Available sizes: One size

36 The Sneakers That’ll Never Fail You FEIYUE Training Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon "These are one of my favorite pairs of sneakers at the moment and are from a small business, but are still under $30,” says Teich. “They're so good that I bought them for my whole family and even recommend them to my clients all of the time." They offer a rubber sole for a little bounce, vegan leather that’s easy to keep clean, plus they come packaged in a tote bag you can keep. Available sizes: 5 — 15

37 The Hair Accessory Every Fashion Girl Needs SYGY Large Gold Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Your accessory line-up called, and it wants these hair clips. This multi-pack features four claw clips that look good on everyone. Teich says, “They're like jewelry for your hair and people are always asking me about them... and then purchase immediately once they realize they're under $10!" Available sizes: One size

38 This Ruched Mini Dress For A Fitted Look LILLUSORY Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dresses Amazon $30 See On Amazon "This dress is so soft," gushes Abigail Valentine, a personal stylist. She adds that it "can be dressed up with heels and an oversized blazer or dressed down with sneakers and a denim jacket" and "is versatile and great on all body shapes." With nearly 30 colors to choose from with a polyester-rayon blend that gives softness and stretch — plus, an adjustable tie skirt — this dress is an immediate add-to-cart style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 The Palazzo Pants You Won’t Want To Stop Wearing Made By Johnny Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon With enough room that provides comfort and a casual look, these palazzo pants should be on everyone’s Amazon wishlist. "They have a relaxed feel but the plisse style pleats make them easy to dress up. They look luxe and are great with a lightweight cashmere sweater or linen button down over a bodysuit," Valentine says. The drawstring closure make it easy to find your fit and the high-waisted design is ideal for cropped tops or oversized blazers! Available sizes: Small — X-Large

