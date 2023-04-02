Stylists Use These 42 Cheap Tricks To Make People Look 10x Better

When you need styling tips, who better to turn to than the experts? Fashion stylists are treasure troves of valuable information that can help you look (and feel) your best. Not to mention they also know countless tricks and nifty products (many of which are budget-friendly) that can have you looking red-carpet ready in a flash.

Whether you need some pointers for a big event that’s coming up or just want to feel more put-together on Monday mornings (we get it) or Friday nights, stylists use these cheap tricks to make people look 10x better and we’re sharing it all below. You won’t believe how doable some of them are, and they won’t break the bank either.

1 Keeping Clothes Firmly In Place With This Double-Sided Tape Vapon Topstick Strips (50 Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon For fussy tops and dress straps that won’t stay in place, pick up this double-sided tape that New York-based stylist and brand consultant Morgan Bienvenue says is “every stylist’s best friend.” “I use it to secure a blouse between button holes or for a quick pants hem,” she shares. Available for under $10, this pack comes with 50 tape strips that can be used in countless ways — you’ll be set for a while.

2 Going Matte For A Chic Manicure OPI Matte Top Coat Amazon $9 See On Amazon To create a cozy, minimalist manicure with a twist, Bienvenue suggests giving this matte top coat by OPI a permanent spot in your nail polish collection. “It's like the shearling of nail polishes,” she says. Bienvenue remarks that this top coat works exceptionally well layered over neutral nail colors, like ecru or hazelnut.

3 Make Jeans Fit Better — No Sewing Needed — With Button Pins TOOVREN Button Pins (8-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Have a pair of awesome jeans you simply want to adjust the waistband on? These reusable button pins can help. "Button pins are a great way to tighten or loosen the waist of your favorite jeans for the perfect fit,” says Bienvenue. All you have to do is tack one to the waistline of your bottoms (no sewing required here) and adjust the size as needed.

4 Repair Shoes & Give Them New Life With This Strong Goo Shoe GOO Adhesive Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t let old, worn-out shoes ruin an otherwise great outfit. If you have a pair that needs some mending, Bienvenue recommends picking up this handy shoe adhesive. “When a pair of shoes are falling apart, but you don't want to spend money taking them to the cobbler, invest in some Shoe Goo,” she says. “It's the strongest adhesive you can buy to repair your shoes.”

5 Go Dark & Opaque With Cheaper Fabrics PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon When buying more affordable clothes, Paola Farina, a Milan-based stylist, says you should “always choose dark colors and opaque colors and fabrics,” making this black, loose-fitting romper with over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon a great choice. Darker colors help “hide any manufacturing defects,” she explains. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

6 Take An Entire Outfit Up A Notch With Higher-Quality Accessories ALDO Gloadithh Totes Bag Amazon $39 See on Amazon Make inexpensive-looking clothing look like top-dollar duds by following this simple tip from Farina: “if you wear cheap clothes, choose good quality shoes and bags.” By doing this, the cheap clothing will seem more valuable. This high-quality Aldo tote bag made with trendy basket-weave handles and eye-catching gold hardware is a great way to elevate any cheap outfit. Available colors: 2

7 Switch Out The Buttons Of Worn Out Coats & Blazers YaHoGa Antique Metal Blazer Buttons Set (14 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have old or cheap coats and blazers that need some sprucing up, Farina recommends doing this one simple trick: change out the buttons. “You can make sure that coats and jackets of little value look like quality products simply by changing the buttons,” reiterates Farina. These design-forward buttons, which come in brass and silver, are sold in packs of 14 and include two sizes. Available colors: 2

8 Enlist A Tailor (Or Use Hem Adhesive) To Give Bargain Clothing A More Custom Fit HeatnBond Iron-On Hemming Tape Amazon $3 See On Amazon Well-fitting clothes can make a world of a difference, and Farina suggests hiring a tailor to improve the fit of cheap or discount apparel. If you don’t have the time (or money) to get to a tailor, spend a few bucks on this iron-on adhesive that can hem pants, skirts, and more in minutes. So easy and you’ll look so much better.

9 Choose Clothing Made From Natural Fabrics Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Pay attention to them material of your clothing as this is just as important as the design. If you want a piece of clothing that looks nice and will also last longer, Farina recommends opting for natural fabrics. A good option is this flowy shirt that is made from 100% cotton and has a soft feel. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 Steam Tops & Bottoms For A More Polished Look Rowenta Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Professional wardrobe stylist Sabrina Forscutt shares that the easiest way to make any outfit look better is to iron or steam every item. “If an item is wrinkly, it looks like you don’t care how you look,” Forscutt says. This steamer, available for under $30, can de-wrinkle in a flash. It also features a compact design, making it perfect to pack for vacations or weekend trips.

11 Erasing Marks & Dirt On Shoes With These Easy-To-Use Sheets I-sper Magic Sponge Eraser Sheets (50-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You should always make sure that not only your clothing is clean but your shoes, too. "The only shoes that are acceptable to be dirty are sneakers,” mentions Forscutt. “If you are wearing a pair of boots, heels, loafers, dress shoes, or flats, they need to be taken care of.” Forscutt shares that a simple way to spiff up smudged or stained shoes is by wiping them down with these spongy eraser sheets. Just add a bit of water to the sheet, rub it on the stain, and, like magic, clean shoes in no time.

12 Polish Scuffed Up Boots & Dress Shoes Using A Wooden Brush Stone & Clark 12PC Shoe Polish & Care Kit Amazon $22 See On Amazon A shoe polish kit can also keep your kicks scuff-free. “Polishing your shoes when you notice a scuff [...] is important,” says Forscutt. This kit comes with everything you need to get the job done — wooden brushes, wax polishes, buffing cloths, and more.

13 Alter Pants, Shirts & More With This Handheld Sewing Machine GZXHMY Handheld Sewing Machine Amazon $17 See On Amazon Forscutt cautions that if clothing is too short or long, has a gaping waistband, or is too baggy or tight, it might look cheap. The discomfort of wearing clothes that don't fit correctly may also show up on your face, which you definitely don’t want to happen. The solution? Invest in a compact sewing machine, such as this one, to make quick adjustments. “With a small sewing machine, you can always hem your garments yourself,” she says.

14 Snip Off Loose Threads With Seam Rippers CampTek Seam Ripper and Thread Remover Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon Use seam rippers and thread removers to get rid of any unsightly hanging or loose threads. Forscutt recommends this tip and explains: “On certain items that include a belt or other accessory a small thread loop is sewed on either side of a garment to hold the belt in place while on a hanger. These loops are easily removable with a seam ripper or small scissors.” This kit comes with four seam rippers, trimming scissors, and a storage bag — all for under $10.

15 Conceal Bra Straps With These Handy Clips W-Plus Bra Strap Clips Amazon $6 See On Amazon Falling or peekaboo bra straps can make an outfit look disheveled. Forscutt’s trick to avoid this? Bra strap clips. “To hide bra straps there are bra strap clips and bands that can do a multitude of different holds to hide [them],” she says. Each pack of these bra clips come with nine pieces in three easy-to-wear neutral colors — over 5,000 shoppers rate them a perfect five stars — and they can also convert bras into a racerback style.

16 Replace Plastic Flip-Flips With Leather (Or Faux Leather) Sandals Ataiwee Flat Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon Forscutt stresses the importance of avoiding plastic shoes as they will “never not look cheap.” Instead, she suggests investing in a pair of leather or faux leather sandals. This pair, which come in over a dozen colors, feature a durable rubber sole, padded footbed, and stylish criss-cross detailing. These are just as easy to slip into as flip-flops but with far more style and support. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 6 — 12

17 Stand Up Straighter — Really ComfyBrace Posture Corrector Amazon $10 See On Amazon We get it — good posture is so much easier said than done. However, good posture can work wonders for you. “People who stand up straight with their shoulders back look instantly more stylish and confident,” style coach Kevin Ann Jordan explains. This easily adjustable posture corrector can help make better posture a reality; try wearing it around the house to get used to standing up straighter.

18 Accessorize For A More Put-Together Look Fiusem Herringbone Chain Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Do you know the saying “it’s all in the details?” Well, the same applies to outfits. “Accessories show that you think of the details,” Jordan shares. He recommends adding a thin necklace, belt, or headband to instantly look more put-together. Available styles: 6

Available sizes: 4

19 Line-Dry Your Clothing So It Lasts Longer & Looks Better GorillaLine Retractable Clothesline Amazon $29 See On Amazon Constantly throwing your clothes in the dryer can wear them out quicker. Instead, Jordan recommends washing items in cold water and line-drying them so they last longer. If you don’t have a spot outdoors to put up a clothesline, then no worries. This useful retractable clothesline can be installed anywhere in the home — many shoppers share that they put this handy gadget right in their bedrooms, laundry rooms, and basements — and it tucks right back in when not needed.

20 Wear Colors You Actually Like & Feel Good In) Simlu Dolman Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon It may be tempting only to buy trendy colors, whether you like them or not, but Jordan advises picking shades you are naturally drawn to. “Pay attention to the colors you're wearing when you receive compliments and wear more of those colors,” says Jordan. “When you wear what makes you feel good, you'll look great.” If you like rich colors, this jade-green dolman top fits the bill, but it also comes in dozens of other shades. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — 3-X Large

21 Organize Your Closet So It’s Easier To Choose Outfits In The Morning ZOBER 9 Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer with 5 Drawers Amazon $20 See On Amazon An organized closet helps keep your clothes and makes getting dressed ten times easier. “Your clothes will last longer and be in better condition if they are kept in a well-organized space,” says Jordan. “Plus, you'll be able to find them when you need them.” He adds that most people wear 20% of their closet 80% of the time, which means a lot of clothing is not seeing the light of day. Putting in place an organization system, such as these hanging drawers, can help with this. “When your closet is tidy, it is so much easier to wear all of your clothes more often,” he adds. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 2

22 Smooth Out Your Complexion With A Lightweight Skin Tint Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sarah Egan, makeup department head for Late Night with Seth Meyers, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and The Amber Ruffin Show, suggests using a skin tint to achieve an overall even complexion without the weight or heaviness of all-over foundation. “They are super easy to incorporate into your routine,” she says. “You can apply with a brush, your fingers, or a beauty blender, and they will instantly boost the appearance of your skin.” This highly rated Neutrogena tint is a good pick as it’s both lightweight and moisturizing. Available shades: 10

23 Wear An Eye-Catching Belt To Give An Outfit More Detail SANSTHS O-Ring Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sharon Warten, a stylist with over 15 years of experience in the fashion industry, recommends wearing a belt to help give your outfit more shape and detail. This relatively affordable option, which features a large double-O ring, is perfect to wear with sweater dresses, jeans, and even winter coats; the set includes two belts. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Suit waistline 22” - 26” — Suit waistline 54” - 58”

24 Tuck In Shirts To Create More Definition MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Warten also recommends tucking in shirts and blouses to create more definition. If you have shirts that just do not want to stay tucked (we’ve all been there before), consider picking up a bodysuit — you won’t have to worry about any hems popping out of your bottoms. One-pieces look great layered under sweaters and jackets and can be paired with jeans, skirts, and more for an easy, luxe look. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 Wear A Colorful Scarf To Draw Attention To Your Face FONYVE Satin Scarf Amazon $11 See On Amazon Warten also shares that wearing statement accessories, including scarves, can help draw attention to your face. Colorful scarves, such as this one, offered in dozens of patterns, can also help add a bit of pop to an otherwise plain outfit. Wear a silky scarf around your neck, tied in your hair, or over your shoulders for a chic look. Available colors: 45

26 Choose Clothing With Interesting Details Or Textures CHYRII Oversized Polo Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Warten advises keeping an open mind when it comes to picking out clothing. “Choose clothing with interesting details or textures to add depth and dimension to an outfit,” she explains. Like this oversized polo sweater with an exaggerated collar and cropped hem. It provides the perfect amount of unexpectedness without feeling too over the top. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 Roll Up Your Sleeves For A Relaxed, Casual Look BIG DART Button Down Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you want to look put-together in a pinch, Warten says to do this one simple thing: roll up your sleeves. “Rolling up sleeves or cuffs add a casual, relaxed vibe to an outfit,” she explains. You can do this with sweaters, turtlenecks, and crisp button-downs, like this one made from a cotton blend. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 Adjust Your Pants To The Perfect Length For Your Shoes With This Tagging Tool MicroStitch Tagging Kit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Clothing that fits well can instantly make you look better, no matter what you may be wearing. Style coach Kimberly Hancher says that if you don’t have the budget to visit a tailor or are low on time, you can quickly hem pants, and more, using this handy tagging kit. “The best part is, it's not permanent,” she explains. “So you can wear those pants with high heels and flats — just remove the small stitch, no harm, no foul. It's my secret weapon.”

29 Keep A Cleaning Sponge On Hand For Sneaker Touch-Ups SneakERASERS Instant Sole and Sneaker Cleaner (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Few things are more distracting to an outfit than dirty white tennis shoes. Thankfully, personal stylist Rachel Varney says there’s an easy way to fix this. “Get those white sneakers squeaky clean with these sneaker sponges from Amazon,” she mentions. These compact erasers, available in packs of five, are particularly ideal for storing in your bag or car for when you need to clean your shoes in a jiff. “Just add a little water and scrub off any dirt and scuff marks — voilà!” Varney adds.

30 Consider A Monochrome Set When You Want To Look Cute & Feel Comfy PRETTYGARDEN Summer Outfit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Another wardrobe must-have? A monochrome set. These chic two-piece outfits are great to have on hand when you have zero time to get ready but still want to look like you put some thought into your outfit. Varney stresses that these sets help you look “put-together” even when you “still want to be comfy.” This particular set comes with a ribbed top and bottom that can easily be dressed up or down. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 Upgrade Your Basic Tees Hanes Perfect V-Neck T-Shirt $10 See on Amazon British fashion blogger and virtual stylist Katie Davies urges shoppers to do this one simple thing: Invest in high-quality basics. “A 100% cotton tee looks so much more expensive than a polyester version and only costs a little bit more,” she divulges. “It’s also a versatile and timeless investment that will offer endless style appeal for seasons to come.” These cotton Hanes tees are a classic with nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 Stick To Neutral Colors Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit T-Shirt (2-Pack) $19 See on Amazon Matching colors in an outfit can feel overwhelming, which is why Davies advises making it all easier by combining neutral shades. “For example, a black tee tucked into black skinny jeans with a black blazer and black pointed court shoes epitomizes old-school style and grace,” she admits. This cotton v-neck set of two, which comes in neutrals like black, espresso, and charcoal, can help make getting dressed a cinch. And more than 27,000 shoppers rate it a perfect five stars. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 Opt For A Sturdy Handbag That Helps Add More Structure To Any Look Covelin Top-handle Cross Body Handbag Amazon $22 See On Amazon A structured bag, as opposed to a slouchy one, is a great accessory to have on hand “when you don't feel like getting fully ready, but you still want to look sophisticated,” Varney tells us. She points out that these pieces don’t have to cost a pretty penny either — there are plenty of sturdy handbags out there that are inexpensive, like this elegant Amazon pick. One shopper loves it so much they remarked, “I LOVE this purse. So much so I’ve bought it in 3 colors already (my light blue one is on the way), it’s very sturdy which is my favorite thing about it. I have gotten so many compliments. Who says your purse has to be name brand to be nice and good quality?” Available colors: 17

34 Add Something Silky For Some Understated Sophistication Miessial Satin Camisole Amazon $16 See On Amazon “Silky styles are an easy and inexpensive way to elevate your look,” suggests Varney. The best part? You don’t need to spend a lot on them. “Relatively cheap satin styles still look expensive,” she points out. A great resource for silky pieces that only look expensive is Amazon, which carries this cute drapey number. It features a low back and adjustable straps. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 4-6 — 14

35 Elevate Any Outfit With A Blazer MINEFREE Lightweight Blazer Amazon $27 See On Amazon TV style expert Michelle Washington is a big fan of a trusty blazer. This closet staple can totally elevate any look, “even when you wear it over a basic white t-shirt,” she emphasizes. Blazers can really run the gamut when it comes to price, but this one, thankfully, is really reasonable. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

36 Accessorize to Pull An Outfit Together PAVOI Chunky Open Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon “When in doubt, add accessories,” declares certified wardrobe stylist Breyana Wright. Wright remarks that accessories have a “unique” way of pulling an outfit together. “It’s also a plus that they aren’t a costly investment, and they can be worn with a wide variety of outfits,” she says. If you want to upgrade in the accessory department, consider picking up these chunky open hoop earrings that are a cult-fave with over 33,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 3

Available styles: 2

37 Sleep On A Satin Pillowcase For Hair & Skin Benefits Kitsch Satin Sleep Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon A favorite trick of fashion stylist and style expert Naina Singla is to sleep on a satin pillowcase. Not only do they feel great, but they have also been shown to reduce friction on hair and skin while you sleep. Singla is particularly a fan of this Kitsch sleep set, which comes with one standard-size satin pillowcase, satin hair tie, and satin eye mask. “These are softer than any silk pillowcase set,” she says. “Get a good night's sleep and wake up with ready-to-go hair and well-rested eyes.” Available colors: 4

38 Go Oversized With Sunnies For A Glamorous Look FEISEDY Oversized Square Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Put on a pair of oversized sunglasses to look (and feel) like a Hollywood star. “These oversized retro sunglasses have the designer feel without the designer price tag,” adds Singla. “They are timeless, stylish, and so chic.” Wear these with a flowy blouse, wide-leg pants, or a dark trench for a glamorous look. Available colors: 8

39 Tie On A Statement-Making Neckerchief FONYVE Satin Scarf Amazon $11 See On Amazon “A neckerchief is a great way to add color and texture to a spring outfit,” Singla says. She advises that the key is to choose a silky or satiny one as it has a more “luxe vibe.” A chic, relatively affordable option is this scarf from Amazon that’s offered in so many patterns. Wear it during your spring break travels or for days when you need to go into the office, for instant compliments. Available colors: 8

40 Keep Your Clothes In Tip-Top Shape By Using A Lint Remover Beautural Portable Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover Amazon $12 See On Amazon Say goodbye to unsightly lint and pilling that may appear on your clothing. “Keep your clothes looking brand new by maintaining them with this fabric shaver and lint remover,” instructs Singla. This handy gadget is a must-have — over 69,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating for its effectiveness. One happy shopper reported that it “works beautifully” while another exclaimed that it helped save all their work sweaters.

41 Look More Bright-Eyed & Awake With This Hydrating Moisturizer Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Amazon $24 See On Amazon Jeffrey Ampratwum, a fashion editor, style expert, and professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, swears by this hydrating moisturizer that can help you look so much more awake. “Keep this in your bag for after a flight or an early 9am meeting,” Ampratwum says. “It will keep you bright-eyed.” Even better? This Peter Thomas Roth pick also has SPF 45 in it.