The influence that Charli XCX’s latest album Brat has on this current moment in our culture is simply undeniable. All you need to do is take one look at your TikTok For You Page to see celebrities like Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Alix Earle, Brooke Shields, and even Charli XCX herself embracing the viral “Apple” dance.

Suki Waterhouse is no exception to the album’s allure. The multi-hyphenate artist has also adopted Brat Summer in more ways than one. On July 3rd the “Supersad” singer shared a video of her in a sauna underneath a green light with the caption “can’t believe my sauna has a brat setting.” Now Waterhouse is taking the Brat aesthetic to another level: her perfectly bratty fluorescent green bikini.

Suki’s Brat Bikini Set

Waterhouse posted a selfie while on holiday wearing a two-piece set from Turkish brand Declara’s Spring Summer 2024 collection. Her primrose green bikini was designed with five 3-D flowers throughout — a signature motif for the label. The bottoms feature a drawstring that criss cross over her waist and tie in the back.

Waterhouse paired the set with an ivory and green printed robe from Brazilian brand, Adriana Degreas. And in true Brat Summer fashion, she topped off her poolside look with a green vintage trucker hat that read “Saigon Vietnam.” The whole concept of Brat Summer style — according to the Brat singer herself — is that it can be at once “kind of quite like luxury, but it can also be like so like trashy.”

The Daisy Jones & The Six actor pulled off the balancing act that is Brat style so well: she wore a beautiful luxurious bathing suit and robe paired with a vintage hat that looked like it came from your grandfather’s basement.

It definitely looks like the new mom is enjoying her well-deserved Brat Summer holiday before her upcoming album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, drops this September.

Get Suki’s Summer Style

In the meantime, you can shop the model’s exact floral green bikini and printed robe.