43 Summer Basics Under $35 Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Once you’ve shopped for your go-to brunch outfit, a trendy sundress, and maybe some new statement sandals to go with them, it’s time to look into the summer style basics that will tie it all together. They’re the workhorses of your seasonal capsule wardrobe, so it’s worth getting good stuff — but you don’t want to spend a ton of money on the hunt or burn time making endless returns. Instead, shop online in the comfort of your own air conditioning and let the reviews be your guide by seeking out the affordable summer fashion pieces that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with (so you can spend less time scrolling and more time sipping margaritas).

What you want are breathable fabrics and comfortable picks that can withstand hot weather and look damn good in the process. Fabrics like cotton and linen will do the trick (along with rayon and viscose), whether you’re considering a flowing maxi dress or strappy crop top. And don’t stop with clothes: Summer staples like flat sandals, oversized sunnies, and a wide-brimmed hats can be worn with breezy basics and summer trends alike. Plus, the extra sun protection is essential. You’ll also find fan-favorite swimsuits, from high-waisted bikinis to cute one-pieces that shoppers actually love (not to mention, the best cover-ups to pair with them). From breathable sports bras to pretty sundresses, these are summer’s best staples worth stocking up on — according to shoppers, of course. They’re backed by thousands of rave reviews with nearly-perfect star ratings.

1 A 3-Pack Of Muscle Tanks With Breezy Open Sides icyzone Workout Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These high-neck workout tanks dip low under the arms and back to reveal your sports bra while leaving arms free to lift and press. The racerback tanks are a little more fitted through the hip — so they’ll stay out of your way during all that movement — and they’re finished with flatlock seams for a chafe-free workout. Off-duty? Pair with a lace bralette for a casual look that keeps you cool. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 A Swingy Tunic Tank That Works With Jeans & Shorts LARACE Tunic Tank Top $22 See On Amazon The high-low hem on this swingy tunic tank gives you plenty of leeway to style it with shorts while affording enough coverage to look cute over leggings. It’s made from cool and comfortable rayon with plenty of stretch, and the wide straps will hide a light cotton sports bra on sweltering days when underwires aren’t about to happen. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 6X

3 The Unassuming Bike Shorts With A Cult Following Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $7 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers rave that these Hanes cotton bike shorts are flat-out perfect for anything, whether that’s puttering around the house or layered under dresses. Their cotton-spandex blend remains soft and breathable on the hottest days, while the seven-inch inseam covers just enough real estate for official bike short status. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 These Wildly Affordable Sandals That Look *Just* Like Expensive Pairs FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon These comfy slide sandals are a dead-ringer for the bestselling expensive pairs on the market — and they ring up at half the price. The details are shockingly similar, from a cushy foam build to their buckled double straps and anatomically contoured insoles. Your feet won’t know the difference, and neither will anyone else: Check out those 30,000 rave reviews. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: 6 — 11

5 A Summer Maxi Dress That’s Practically Perfect In Every Way GRECERELLE Split Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This maxi dress is the only thing that’s easier than a T-shirt. Short sleeves protect your shoulders from the sun while ensuring the overall look stays breezy, and the split hem looks cute knotted up whether you want a change of pace, a sandal spotlight, or extra airflow during a heat wave. And the rayon is “thick enough so you cannot see your bra through it but thin enough to wear on a hot day,” according to a review, so you’ll be comfortable either way. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Pair Of Oversized Sunglasses That Look Good On Literally Everyone SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These oversized sunnies have developed a reputation for comparing favorably to Ray-Bans in terms of both their classic good looks and have-’em-forever quality. The scaled-up lenses provide 100% UV protection and are set in a flexible TR-90 frame that’ll probably bend in half before it breaks. They’re timeless, durable, and look damn good on every face shape, according to fans. “15/10 would recommend,” a shopper gushed. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: One size

7 The Flowy T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want To Live In MOLERANI T-Shirt Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon With its soft and breathable fabric in an airy cut, this T-shirt dress is sure to become a summer staple. It’s fitted through the shoulders and chest then flares out to graze the knee for a look that’s polished, yet still — and the draping rayon blend is guaranteed to be comfortable. Wear it around the house or slip on your favorite sandals and you’re instantly ready to go out. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

8 A Leather Sandal That Feels Expensive CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal See On Amazon $24 See On Amazon The CUSHIONAIRE Lane sandals are an alternative to the similar, more expensive slides with comfy cushioning and hippie-chic vibes. Genuine suede is layered over springy cork and foam with a molded footbed and faux leather buckle straps. “The best $25 I’ve ever spent on shoes,” one fan swore. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 13 (regular and wide)

9 This Chic Sun Hat With UV Protection Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Hat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Summer’s answer to the wide-brimmed hat comes courtesy of Lanzom’s straw topper with a UPF 50 rating that blocks 98% of UV rays. There’s an adjustable band inside the crown for a perfect fit plus a detachable lanyard for windy days, and it’s infused with polyester to pack down flat in a suitcase if you’re headed somewhere tropical. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: One size

10 A Swimsuit Cover-Up That’s Super Sophisticated Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $27 See On Amazon Collars, cuffs, and a single chest pocket lend menswear-inspired style to this tailored beach cover-up — and it works just as well over a pair of shorts when you want to look breezy yet put-together. The floaty rayon is breathable yet quick-drying, and less classic types will appreciate the juicy selection of tie-dyed shades on offer. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 This High-Waisted Bikini With A Sash Tie Waist Sovoyontee Plus-Size High-Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its high-waisted style and longline triangle top, this two-piece suit strikes a chic balance. The halter top ties at the nape for an adjustable fit with removable padded cups, and shoppers loved the flexibility to wear the sash waist either as a pretty belt or a stylish criss-cross style depending on their mood. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large Plus

12 A Faux Wrap Dress With A Stylish V-Neck Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon The Amazon Essentials surplice dress is effortlessly stylish, combining a faux wrap top with short dolman sleeves and an elasticized empire waist for a hint of shape that doesn’t cramp your comfort. The viscose knit has a silky sheen and cottony softness, washes up well and resists wrinkles if you toss it in a suitcase for vacation. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

13 These Strappy Sports Bras With Breathable Mesh AKAMC Cross-Back Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These medium-impact sports bras are lined with mesh so they’ll be airy, yet supportive. The main fabric is moisture-wicking, and removable pads let you choose how much coverage you need. A wide band and thick shoulder straps guarantee their secure fit while the strappy back promises to feel extra light. “I hate wearing bras in the summer and these are perfect,” a reviewer reported. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 A Set Of Sporty Headbands In Moisture-Wicking Fabric DASUTA Athletic Headbands (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether or not you’re training, these wide headbands are a cute solution on sticky days. They’ll keep perspiration out of your eyes and stay put thanks to a short elastic panel, with antistatic fabric that boasts antibacterial properties in addition to its sweat-busting capability — so your hair actually stands a chance of looking good when it comes out of them. Available colors: One set

Available sizes: One size

15 Some Cotton Lounge Shorts That Actually Look Pretty Good Hanes Jersey Shorts Amazon $7 See On Amazon The Hanes jersey shorts are no flashback to middle school gym class. They’re made from a substantial cotton knit with a wide ribbed waistband and matching drawstring — so much better than white cord — plus two deep pockets. One fan (out of almost 24,000) outright referred to them as “unicorn shorts” for their unmatched comfort and fit. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 The Sporty Slide Sandals You’ve Seen All Over Instagram adidas Adilette Slide Sandal Amazon $29 See On Amazon As close as you can get to a sandal that’s also a slipper, the adidas Adilette slide combines athletic materials with exceptional comfort. The single strap upper is made from quick-drying synthetic material and emblazoned with those iconic logo stripes, while a contoured layer of the brand’s famously cloud-like sneaker cushioning goes over lightweight waterproof foam sole. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 11

17 Some Breathable Cotton Socks That Disappear Inside Your Shoes (Without Rolling Down) wernies No-Show Low-Cut Socks (4 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These ultra low-cut socks help you nail the season’s sock-free look without sacrificing your feet or shoes in the process. They’re made from ultra-absorbent cotton with plenty of stretch, and silicone strips at the heel to keep them pulled up into place all day long. For such a utilitarian product, they have an impressive 4.6-star average from over 25,000 ratings — so you know they’ve gotta be pretty amazing. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 11

18 A Set Of Hair Clips In Cotton-Candy Shades FSMILING Claw Hair Clips Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’ll always want to have one of these pretty hair clips on-hand for sweeping sticky strands into a relaxed style. The material mimics tortoiseshell in vivid pastels that are surprisingly hefty with excellent grip, and the medium size gives you plenty of versatility whether you want to pull half your hair back or get it all off your neck. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: One size

19 A Seamless Workout Set With Sweater-Knit Ribbing OLCHEE Two-Piece Workout Outfit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This two-piece outfit was made with the gym in mind, but the style is so cute you’ll be tempted to wear it lounging around the house as well. The performance fabric has a cozy knit finish and soft touch with sweat-wicking capabilities, with a sky-high waist on the leggings and removable cups tucked inside the longline sports bra. Just add a cardigan when the weather gets chilly. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-large

20 The ‘90s Sunglasses Bella Hadid Wears On Repeat BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $18 See On Amazon More than one celeb has been spotted in these narrow rectangular sunnies, which means the style is poised to take over TikTok if it hasn’t already. It’s one trend with practical staying power when you opt for BUTABY’s version, which packs 100% UV protection into pitch-black shatterproof lenses. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: One size

21 A Puka Shell Necklace For Beach Vibes All Year CENAPOG Puka Shell Necklace Amazon $7 See On Amazon A natural shell necklace is delicately seasonal with surfer-cool style. CENAPOG’s necklaces are handmade with shells sourced from Southeast Asia and strung onto knotted cords for security with an adjustable macrame clasp. “I love that it’s adjustable and it doesn’t loosen, stays in place all day! You can wear it short or long. You can even wear it as a headband,” a fan noted. Available colors: One color

Available sizes: One size

22 A 100% Cotton Crop Top That’s *So* On-Trend PRETTODAY One Shoulder Crop Top Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cropped and cotton with a single shoulder strap to its name — this trendy top epitomizes literal and metaphorical cool. The ribbed knit creates plenty of natural stretch, and the wide shoulder strap will hide a convertible bra with enough length through the torso to leave a gap on high-waisted jeans. “Feeling super fresh and the quality pleasantly surprised me,” a shopper remarked. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23 A Goddess-Like Midi Skirt That’s Buttery-Soft SheIn Slit Wrap Maxi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’d be forgiven for walking in like you own the place in this show-stopping midi skirt. Its gorgeous tuck and drape creates a high-low hem with lots of ease, and there’s a short hidden slip so you’re always covered. The soft polyester knit is woven in the same way as a famously comfortable pair of leggings, so you can wear it to the beach over your suit or dress it up — which it does so well — with a crop top and heeled sandals. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24 A Ruffled One-Piece Suit That’s Ever So Playful CUPSHE V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit balances cute style with secure coverage. Ruffled shoulder straps frame a plunge neckline (with foam cups for an extra secure feel) while the back reveals open straps and a lace-up detail. Delicate ruching along the solid front ties it all together with cheeky bottoms. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 A Gorgeous Maxi Dress For Effortless Days (& Nights) Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Easy like a Sunday morning every day of the week, this maxi dress was made for casual grace. Its wrap bodice secures at the elastic empire waist with short unstructured dolman sleeves on either side and a sweeping hem. In a stretchy rayon knit, it feels like your most comfortable nightgown — one you can wear to brunch with a cute pair of sandals. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A Luxe Gold Anklet Made In Brazil Barzel Marina Link Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s something so summery about a delicate gold anklet, but if you’re headed to the beach or the pool you’ll want a high-quality metal that won’t tarnish. The Barzel chain anklet is made from a flat marina chain inspired by the ocean that’s finished in 18-karat gold for a lasting finish with a lifetime money-back guarantee if it doesn’t stand up to regular wear. Available colors: One color

Available sizes: 9 — 11 inches

27 An Airy Wrap Skirt You Can Style So Many Ways EXLURA High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The breezy midi skirt has a comfortable high waisted silhouette and is made from a lightweight polyester blend fabric that’s super comfortable. It has two side pockets and hits around mid-calf, so it’s easy to style in so many way. The skirt also has an adorable tiny polka dot pattern and thin pleating that help to elevate this warm weather basic. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Multi-Pack Of Stylish Tanks In Breathable Cotton Boao Sleeveless Racerback Crop Top (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These bestselling racerback tanks are staples you can take to the gym or the bar — that’s how versatile they are. Narrow racer straps with a longline cropped hem look sleek and modern — not at all sporty — but the 95% cotton blend makes them worth reaching for no matter what you have planned. (Even a Netflix marathon.) Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — Large

29 The Most Versatile Beach Cover-Up, Hands Down Eicolorte Semi-Sheer Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you only buy one swimsuit cover-up, make it this multitasker. The wrap can be worn as a skirt, knotted into a top, draped around your shoulders, and doubles as a scarf on the plane. The quick-drying polyester has a gauzy finish for the handmade appeal with festive frayed tassels to finish it off. And it comes in multiples (and maxi skirts) if you want to stock up. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: One size

30 The Prettiest Sundress With A Cult Following ECOWISH Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Button-Down Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this summer sundress, which nearly 9,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about. The keyhole bodice is playful and has a stretchy shirred back to ensure a nice fit. The full skirt hugs a tailored waist and is lined to ensure opacity. Floral prints come with faux buttons that won’t gape, while solid shades have functional versions for a bit of flexibility depending on what you want. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 A Cross-Body Rattan Bag That’s Seriously Stylish NATURAL NEO Round Rattan Bag Amazon $32 See On Amazon An oversized tote is traditional, but this modern cross-body keeps your hands free and is handmade from sturdy rattan with an adjustable leather strap that speaks to its quality. There’s plenty of room for essentials, with a strong snap at the top that opens up like an accordion with fabric gores to ensure your belongings won’t spill out when you just need your phone. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: One size

32 The Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon Fans Are Raving About Jeasona Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $19 See On Amazon Nearly 10,000 shoppers have written about this crochet cover-up, which is practically its own micro-influencer. It’s cut like an easy tunic with elbow-length batwing sleeves and a slouchy V-neckline, so you’ll still feel pretty secure while the open-crochet knit reveals a sliver of suit. The high-low hem is covered and split to lace up each side with a swingy tassel cord. “Hands down my favorite,” one reviewer raved. “So soft and flowy. It's perfect for any suit.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 This ‘90s Crop Top With Spaghetti Racer Straps SheIn Strappy Crop Top Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ribbing, racer straps, and just the right length to meet high-waisted bottoms: This strappy crop top is a versatile, fashion-forward piece you can wear with so many things. It’s casual with cutoffs but dresses up to be surprisingly modern and chic with leather pants or a pencil skirt. “It's absolutely perfect for summer and I wear it around my house all the time cause it's so comfy,” a reviewer commented. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 A Vibrant Floral Maxi Skirt That’s So Indie-Chic ZESICA Floral Print A-Line Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether your aesthetic is Stevie Nicks or cottagecore, there’s a floral print you’re going to love in this summery maxi skirt. The tiered ruffles fall from a comfortable cinched elastic waist to a full and flowing hem in soft rayon, with a decorative drawstring and two functional pockets(!) on certain colors. Wear it now with a graphic tee or crop, and take it into fall under a leather jacket with ankle boots. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 An Influencer-Approved Cropped Workout Set When It’s Too Hot For Real Clothes Toplook Seamless Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon One of those “Instagram finds” that lives up to the hype, this matching workout set will keep you cool in or out of the gym. The sports bra has removable padding, and both the bra and the coordinating high-waisted bike shorts are made from a super soft, stretchy fabric that will keep you supported throughout your workout. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — Large

36 A Wide-Brimmed Hat That’s Fabulously Beachy FURTALK Straw Sun Hat Amazon $26 See On Amazon This wide-brimmed sun hat practically begs to be sipping drinks with tiny umbrellas under a cabana. Its generous brim offers plenty of natural shade, but there’s additional UPF 50 sun protection built in to shield against harmful rays. It comes in two sizes with an adjustable crown, and optional lanyard strap for breezy days. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Medium — Large

37 A One-Shoulder Swimsuit With Ruffles On Top Hilor One Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This cute one-piece swimsuit is seriously stylish, and nearly 10,000 Amazon fans have given it a 4.6-star rating. Ruffles and ruching add a bit of playful movement to the fashionable one-shoulder style, which has a higher neckline paired with low-cut legs for comfortable coverage. “Pretty, high-quality suit for a great price,” one shopper praised. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: 6 — 16

38 This Swingy Tiered Skater Skirt Shoppers Call “A Must Buy” Relipop Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can go from brunch to dinner with plenty of adventures along the way in this little skirt. It’s casually cute with a tiered ruffle hem and delicate drawstring, while a cinched waist and dramatic flared silhouette give everything a dressed-up boost. The poly-cotton blend has a soft gauzy finish that’s unlined for an airy twirl, yet remains nicely opaque even in lighter shades — which is why dozens of reviewers raved that it was literally perfect for summer. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 An Oversized Pocket Tee In Soft And Stretchy Cotton MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This baggy T-shirt is slouchy like a boyfriend tee with little details that set it apart. The generous cut goes over easy and its drop shoulder sleeves feature extra seaming with a stitched roll cuff for style. In 95% cotton with a kiss of spandex, it’s a quality basic worth adding to your cart. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 A Lightweight Cardigan In Case Of Aggressive Air Conditioning Amazon Essentials Lightweight Duster Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon A clean open front and duster length with wide ribbed trim lends a contemporary look to this long summer-weight cardigan. It’s made from a blend of cotton and modal to be soft and breathable without the bulk, so you can wear it without fear of sweating and toss it into your bag just in case on truly hot days. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 An Incredibly Comfortable Sandal Made From Yoga Mats Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon Zen never looked (or felt) so good. These comfy flip-flops have soft fabric uppers with plenty of stretch and a sling design that cradles your foot in all four directions, while a cushy layer of yoga mat forms the insoles and bouncy rubber sponge lines the bottom. “These sandals are perfect! They look dressy enough to wear with a nice summery dress out to dinner, and yet not so stuffy that I couldn't throw on a pair of short and a t-shirt and head out to the park,” a fan raved. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 11

42 A Bestselling Cotton Tank With A Built-In Bra Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami With Shelf Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon When you want as few layers on your body as possible but still crave support — or just wear a strappy tank top without your bra showing — this Hanes camisole has a built-in shelf bra for lightweight lift and hold. Cami and bra are both made from breathable cotton with spandex, and adjustable spaghetti straps you can set and forget. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large