10 Handbags You're Seeing All Over Instagram This Summer

Odds are that the fanciest bag you’ve carried lately is a branded canvas tote to bring home groceries from the farmers market. The reality is that fancy bags tend to make appearances only for, well, fancy occasions: galas, premieres, weddings, anything that offers a multi-course meal. But with such glamorous events being practically nonexistent these days, your favorite fancy bags are probably collecting tons of dust as we speak. And worse, you’re likely holding onto purses that aren’t even your style anymore. That’s what makes a handbag refresh all the more important. It’s time to take inventory of what you own, what you like, and what you’re willing to invest in right now.

Of course, let’s be honest: The hardest part about shopping for new bags is narrowing down what you’re exactly looking for in a sea of totes, clutches, and crossbody styles. With countless options to choose from, it’s easy to get a little lost. Here's some direction when you’re attempting to navigate the exciting but sometimes daunting world of handbags.

For summer, the most critical elements to keep in mind are color and texture. This season is meant for celebrating vibrancy and playfulness. Channel that philosophy on your hunt for new handbags, and you’ll be sure to find some unexpected pieces that you’ll treasure for a long time.

If you need specific examples of bold bags worth investing in this summer, check out this list below that includes everything from a bright red bucket bag to a yellow snakeskin print purse.

Refreshing your closet requires taking risks — and experimenting with eccentric patterns and hues is the best place to start spicing everything up. Avoid playing it safe and your long-neglected handbag collection will thank you.

1 Ghana Shoulder Bag In Ackee Brother Vellies $1,250 See On Brother Vellies The ultimate statement piece, this bag features a removable shoulder strap that was hand-carved in Kenya from a single piece of hardwood. It's the perfect complement to a linen wrap dress or a denim-on-denim look.

2 Yshaia Cow Hide Leather Shoulder Bag EDAS $435 See On EDAS You'll love the structure of this EDAS purse, which will make any ensemble at least 50% more classy. The ideal size, this handbag can easily store all your essentials. See similar items available in stock here.

3 Mishe Pear Green Handbag Vavvoune $495 See On Vavvoune Summer is the season for vibrant tropical hues like this bright green number that packs a serious punch. Top off an all-white look with this burst of color. See similar items available in stock here.

4 Re-Edition Nylon Mini Shoulder Bag Prada $775 See On Prada You never forget your first Prada. If you've been thinking about splurging, well, let's just say no one will advise against it.

5 Austin Bag Amany Z $8,888 See On Amany Z Would you just look at those handles? This bag strikes the ideal balance between structured and playful.

6 Cloud Top Handle Bag - Orange JW Pei $79 $69 See On JW Pei If a creamsicle and a mini bag had a baby, this is what it would look like. As an added bonus: vegan leather. See similar items available in stock here.

7 Alpha Mini Yellow Snake Embossed Leather Tote Zashadu $375 See On Zashadu A pop of snakeskin is a power move. A pop of yellow snakeskin — now that's next level.

8 Tink Bag UNIF $92 $63 See On UNIF We're getting serious '90s vibes from this tiny red leopard print bag. Carole Baskin would be proud.

9 Mercer Gallery Small Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag Michael Kors $268 See On Michael Kors When life gives you lemons, wear them. This sunny purse has us daydreaming about floral prints and Palm Springs-inspired palettes.