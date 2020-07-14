Fashion
10 Handbags You're Seeing All Over Instagram This Summer
From brights to snakeskin.
Odds are that the fanciest bag you’ve carried lately is a branded canvas tote to bring home groceries from the farmers market. The reality is that fancy bags tend to make appearances only for, well, fancy occasions: galas, premieres, weddings, anything that offers a multi-course meal. But with such glamorous events being practically nonexistent these days, your favorite fancy bags are probably collecting tons of dust as we speak. And worse, you’re likely holding onto purses that aren’t even your style anymore. That’s what makes a handbag refresh all the more important. It’s time to take inventory of what you own, what you like, and what you’re willing to invest in right now.
Of course, let’s be honest: The hardest part about shopping for new bags is narrowing down what you’re exactly looking for in a sea of totes, clutches, and crossbody styles. With countless options to choose from, it’s easy to get a little lost. Here's some direction when you’re attempting to navigate the exciting but sometimes daunting world of handbags.
For summer, the most critical elements to keep in mind are color and texture. This season is meant for celebrating vibrancy and playfulness. Channel that philosophy on your hunt for new handbags, and you’ll be sure to find some unexpected pieces that you’ll treasure for a long time.
If you need specific examples of bold bags worth investing in this summer, check out this list below that includes everything from a bright red bucket bag to a yellow snakeskin print purse.
Refreshing your closet requires taking risks — and experimenting with eccentric patterns and hues is the best place to start spicing everything up. Avoid playing it safe and your long-neglected handbag collection will thank you.
