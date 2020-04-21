There’s nothing quite like a brand-new designer handbag to really amp up your seasonal look. It’s just the thing to drag that Winter wardrobe out of its rut and infuse some new life during the warm weather seasons.

Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, choosing a silk party dress or vintage denim shorts, a bag will instantly pull all the moving pieces together — and wrap them up with a chic bow. And practically speaking, you’re going to need something to carry around all your daily necessities, so why not shop a brand-new style this year? You deserve it.

This summer, designers took no pause when creating handbags that were larger-than-life. Whether it’s by way of materials like feathers and raffia, silhouettes like the cloud pouch and geometric handles, or re-makes of the classic oversized tote bags and fanny packs, there's an endless supply of options to choose from. What’s more, Spring 2020 brings an arsenal of handbags that are crafted in all colors and textures, from faux snakeskin to hot pink leather.

Ahead, find the top six designer handbag trends, ripped straight from the Spring 2020 runways. But the good news is you can sport them all right now. Shop the below picks for every budget and style point-of-view.

Geometric Handles Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Make your handle the focus of your bag, no matter what silhouette you choose. This season, designers like Roger Vivier have turned the artistic factor up a notch on otherwise classic handbag styles with statement-making geometric handles.

Raffia Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Always a seasonal favorite, consider a raffia bag this season. It’s just the right amount of beach vibes, while still remaining totally appropriate for the streets you call home.

Feathers SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Birds of a feather really do flock together, especially when it comes to this retro 1960s-inspired trend that’s back for all your head-turning eveningwear needs this Spring.

Fanny Packs Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Function and fashion come together in this season's army of fanny packs. With practicality top of mind, sporty meets utilitarian in these waist-bound bags that manage to be edgy and fun at the same time.

Cloud Pouches Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s hard not to have your head in the clouds when it comes to these bags. A soft, pillowy silhouette, the handbag style does double duty as a secret catch-all, fitting more than you could imagine in its cloud-like grasps.