Tired of wearing flip flops for days on end? You aren't alone. The good news is your summer shoe wardrobe can have more variety than you think. Sure, the Fall/Winter seasons see a wider array of styles — thigh-high, ankle, snow and rain boots, to name a few — but warm-weather footwear can be just as diverse.

There are plenty of shoe options available to wear during scorching temperatures, including but not limited to: mules, flip flop heels (yes, those are a thing), slides, backless loafers, Birkenstocks, and the list goes on.

And the occasional outdoor outing may even call for sneakers and closed-toe pumps, like a trip to the office or a run through your neighborhood.

But for all that style variety, there's one common thread linking this season's most classic styles: the comfortability factor. Slide sandals are everywhere, kitten heels are considered totally chic now, and sneakers are being styled with dresses without a second thought.

Even the historically painful shoes in everyone's closet — like pumps or stilettos — are now designed with padding to comfort the balls of your feet.

The result? A shoe collection that you'll love to wear again and again, whether you're outdoor dining in a dress with slides, or dressing up for a socially-distanced wedding in a pair of nude pumps.

Ahead, find the 10 shoe styles everyone should have in their summer wardrobe.

1 Converse Chuck 70 High-Top Shoe Converse $85 See More at Converse The classic sneaker style that you can literally wear with everything, from a leather jacket and romper to a sweatsuit to a prom dress.

2 Steve Madden Issy White Crocodile Sandals Steve Madden $83 See More at Steve Madden No shoe wardrobe is complete without a '90s-inspired style. These strappy sandals would look perfect with a slip dress and a sexy cardigan layered on top.

3 Sorel Roaming Buckle Slide Sandals Shopbop $100 $60 See More at Shopbop With its cushioned footbed and adjustable straps, the level of comfort offered by these slide sandals is unparalleled.

4 Kahmune Gaborone Lucy Sandal Kahmune $340 $250 See More at Kahmune Kahmune's mission is to offer luxury footwear that caters to all types of "nude" — and with these classic sandals available in 10 shades, they accomplish just that.

5 Christian Louboutin So Kate Pointed Toe Pump Nordstrom $695 See More at Nordstrom From its iconic red sole to its glossy finish, these classic pumps will be a jaw-dropper every time you put them on.

6 H&M Flip Flops H&M $18 See More at H&M Elevate your flip flop game with this pair featuring faux crocodile-patterned leather and fluted soles.

7 Gucci Black Princetown Slippers SSENSE $695 See More at SSENSE Between the antique gold-tone hardware, leather soles, and signature horsebit detail, these comfy slip-on loafers are definitely worth the splurge.

8 Bottega Veneta BV Curve Sandals Bottega Veneta $1,650 See More at Bottega Veneta With its padded leather straps, curved toe and comfy rubber sole, no wonder these mules are a street style favorite.

9 Sincerely, Tommy Nicki Plaid Slides Sincerely, Tommy $90 See More at Sincerely, Tommy Pair these plaid slides with anything from a white slip dress to a crop top and biker shorts.