10 Shoes Everyone Should Have On Rotation This Summer
Flip flops, loafers, slides, and pumps.
Tired of wearing flip flops for days on end? You aren't alone. The good news is your summer shoe wardrobe can have more variety than you think. Sure, the Fall/Winter seasons see a wider array of styles — thigh-high, ankle, snow and rain boots, to name a few — but warm-weather footwear can be just as diverse.
There are plenty of shoe options available to wear during scorching temperatures, including but not limited to: mules, flip flop heels (yes, those are a thing), slides, backless loafers, Birkenstocks, and the list goes on.
And the occasional outdoor outing may even call for sneakers and closed-toe pumps, like a trip to the office or a run through your neighborhood.
But for all that style variety, there's one common thread linking this season's most classic styles: the comfortability factor. Slide sandals are everywhere, kitten heels are considered totally chic now, and sneakers are being styled with dresses without a second thought.
Even the historically painful shoes in everyone's closet — like pumps or stilettos — are now designed with padding to comfort the balls of your feet.
The result? A shoe collection that you'll love to wear again and again, whether you're outdoor dining in a dress with slides, or dressing up for a socially-distanced wedding in a pair of nude pumps.
Ahead, find the 10 shoe styles everyone should have in their summer wardrobe.
