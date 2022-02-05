Super Cute, Trendy Clothing On Amazon That's A Serious Bargain

Fashion is never finished — it’s constantly evolving, reshaping, and transforming based on the current trends. Personally, I love hopping on the bandwagon and trying out new styles for myself — but I’d rather not invest big bucks unless it’s guaranteed to become a timeless wardrobe staple. That’s why I love these trendy, affordable clothing pieces on Amazon — you can experiment with different looks without spending a ton of cash.

Thanks to the influx of excellent period dramas on our TVs, today’s on-trend looks often incorporate romantic details like frilled collars, billowy sleeves, and elegant floral prints. This sophisticated long-sleeve top features a ruffled stand collar, while this floral blouse is elevated with a puff sleeve. Pair either one with denim for an outfit that pays homage to another time while still feeling totally fresh.

Another simple way to incorporate contemporary trends into your closet is to add accessories to the outfits you already wear. It’s no secret that 90s fashion is in a comeback phase that’s bordering on timeless, which is why this list includes these cool rectangular sunglasses with thick frames. In terms of jewelry, minimalism is definitely in — complete your less-is-more look with this delicate paperclip chain necklace.

Below, you’ll find a variety of chic clothes and accessories that are total bargains. These items are so budget-friendly, you’ll most likely even be able to sample more than one trend — without the risk of a high price tag.

1 An Easygoing Knit Dress With A Tie-Waist PRETTYGARDEN Tie-Waist Knit Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With lantern sleeves and a pronounced tie-waist, this knit dress strikes the perfect balance between casual and chic. The round neckline is reminiscent of a comfy sweater, while the above-the-knee hem keeps the look fresh. Pair it with anything from sneakers to high heels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

2 This Chunky Knit Turtleneck That Keeps You Warm Dokotoo Chunky Knit Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made from an ultra-soft cotton-acrylic yarn, this chunky cable-knit sweater will keep you oh-so cozy in cold weather. Available in tons of vibrant shades, the slouchy garment looks great with jeans, leggings, and even dress pants. For an ultra-chic look, try layering it over a maxi dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

3 The Simple V-Neck Sweater That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Plus-Size V-Neck Sweater Amazon $20 See On Amazon Soft and versatile, this cotton-blended V-neck sweater goes with just about everything. It’s lightweight enough to layer underneath a jacket, but substantial enough to wear on its own with jeans or leggings. Suitable for at-home or office-ready ensembles, you’ll get a ton of use out of this wardrobe staple. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 12

4 Some Fun Ankle Socks With Adorable Ruffle Trim Mcool Mary Ruffle-Trim Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Bring out your playful side with these ankle socks that feature a dainty ruffle trim. Available in solids, two-tone styles, and options with polka dots or hearts, you can pair them with your favorite white sneakers, Mary Janes, loafers, or even let them peek out of the tops of your ankle boots. You get six different pairs in a pack, so you can switch it up throughout the week. Available colors and styles: 17

5 These Straight-Leg Jeans With A Worn-In Feel Lee Relaxed-Fit Straight-Leg Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amazon Forget the long, uncomfortable process of breaking in new denim — these straight-leg jeans from Lee have a comfortable, worn-in feel on your first wear. The 100% cotton jeans sit at your natural waist and have a relaxed fit throughout the leg. Available in both blue and black washes, these jeans will instantly become one of your go-to pairs. Available sizes: 4 — 18 (select standard, petite, short, and long options)

Available colors and washes: 21

6 A Pair Of Gold-Plated Hoops That Add An Elegant Touch To Any Outfit PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Lightweight Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plated in real 14-karat gold, these chunky hoop earrings are an easy, inexpensive way to elevate any outfit — from a T-shirt and jeans to a flowy maxi dress. The posts are made out of hypoallergenic stainless steel, which won’t irritate sensitive ears. Plus, they’re available in yellow, white, and rose gold finishes in a variety of sizes. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: Yellow Gold, White Gold, Rose Gold

7 This V-Neck Tunic That’s Both Sophisticated & Casual ALLEGRACE V-Neck Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon Here’s a lightweight surplice tunic top with a pleated detail right beneath the bust, creating a fit-and-flare silhouette that’s sophisticated without being overly dressy. Available in solid colors as well as fierce leopard prints, the V-neck garment is easy to pair with denim or dress pants. Add a cardigan and loafers for an office-ready look that’s anything but boring. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 22

8 An Airy Blouse With A Pretty Lace Trim Dokotoo V-Neck Lace Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This light, airy blouse has a deep V-neckline and short sleeves that are trimmed with lace. The gorgeous top features a subtle dotted pattern throughout, and it comes in lots of pretty jewel tones and soft shades. It can be worn with jeans, shorts, or trousers for a romantic yet relaxed vibe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

9 The Oversize Scarf That Comes In Gorgeous Shades NEOSAN Chunky Knit Scarf Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your outfit (while also staying warm) with this chunky cable-knit scarf. Available in rich shades such as mustard yellow, royal blue, bright red, and plum, the cozy scarf pulls your entire ensemble together. Measuring just under 6 feet long, this oversized accessory is a fashionable way to beat cold weather. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

10 This Crew-Neck Dress That Feels Like Your Favorite Cotton Tee Daily Ritual Crew-Neck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Since it’s made from 100% cotton jersey, this simple, versatile dress feels like your favorite crew-neck tee — except you don’t have to go to the work of figuring out which pants to wear with it. The short-sleeve garment has a relaxed, flowy fit and an above-the knee hem, perfect for pairing with sneakers or sandals. It’s especially great for those lazy days when you don’t feel like putting a whole outfit together. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

11 The Knit Pants That Are Comfier Than Sweats Woman Within 7-Day Knit Straight-Leg Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for comfy, soft pants that aren’t leggings or sweats, look no further. These knit pants feature a flexible elastic waistband and a relaxed fit throughout. Plus, they have pockets, so you can keep your small essentials close by. Available in tons of neutral colors and bright shades, these straight-leg pants are great for running errands and lounging around at home. Available sizes: Small Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 29

12 A Frilled Top With A Refined Stand Collar Romwe Ruffle-Shoulder Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Undeniably elegant, this long-sleeve top has a unique frilled stand collar and ruffled shoulders. The fabric has a hint of spandex, which gives it a slightly stretchy, close feel. Tuck it into jeans, trousers, or a pencil skirt for a chic look that will make you stand out in a crowd. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 30

13 This 2-Pack Of Soft Crew-Neck Tees With A Classic Fit Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Crew-Neck T-Shirts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many T-shirts, and these short-sleeve tees have a timeless, versatile fit that goes with anything. Made from a cotton jersey-modal blend with added spandex for stretch, these soft crew-neck shirts look great tucked or worn loose over jeans, leggings, shorts, and skirts. Choose from brights, neutrals, and even stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 38

14 An Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress With A Unique Scalloped Hem Romwe Off-The-Shoulder Scallop-Hem Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This mini dress hangs gracefully off the shoulders, cinching in at the waist before flowing out to the above-the-knee hem. The free-spirited dress is elevated with a cut-out scalloped detail at the hem. Whether you opt for classic black, burgundy, an eye-catching sky blue shade, or more, you’ll look and feel marvelous. Available sizes: X-Large— 4X-Large

Available colors: 20

15 This Swingy Midi Skirt That Has Pockets EXLURA Midi Swing Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a slightly crinkly texture, this midi skirt flows around your legs as you walk. The elastic waistband looks fantastic paired with a belt, or simply on its own with a turtleneck or graphic tee. Choose from several whimsical polka dot or floral patterns — each design also includes a pair of super convenient side pockets. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 13

16 A Smart-Looking Sweater Vest That’s A Great Layering Piece HOTAPEI Sweater Vest Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear this slouchy sweater vest over a white button-down for a smart look, or wear it on its own with a pair of dark-wash jeans for a casual, laid-back ensemble. Available in lots of versatile neutral shades, this cable-knit sweater can be styled so many different ways. Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 23

17 This Faux Leather Tote That Comes In 100+ Colors Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon Perhaps the hardest part of buying this classic faux leather tote is picking out which color you like the best. After all, there are over a hundred options to choose from, including baby pink, aqua green, and antique brass. Large enough to hold your tablet, phone, keys, wallet, and other essentials, this shoulder bag is both functional and stylish. Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 162

18 These Lace-Up Canvas Sneakers That Are So Classic (& Cheap) Adokoo Canvas Sneakers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Featuring a classic contrast design, these lace-up canvas sneakers add a casual touch to any outfit, whether it’s a tee-and-jeans combo or a floral mini dress. Several happy customers have even stated that they give Converse sneakers a run for their money — at just a fraction of the price. “Even the stripe on the sole and the stitching pattern on canvas is identical to Converse, without the hefty price tag,” one reviewer wrote. “A great alternative if you don't want to break the bank over sneakers.” Available sizes: 5 —11

Available colors and styles: 14

19 Some Pull-On Bootcut Pants You Can Wear To The Office Rekucci Bootcut Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from a stretchy rayon blend material, these bootcut trousers are super comfortable, and even though they’ve got a pull-on elastic waist, they’re still formal enough to wear to the office. Available in more than 40 colors, the pants have a smooth fit throughout, with a slightly relaxed leg. Add a blouse and a pair of heels, and you’re ready to take on the professional world. Available sizes: 2 — 18

Available colors and styles: 48 (select standard, tall, and short options)

20 A Beachy Shift Dress With A Flowy Fit Amoretu Flowy Swing Shift Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The material of this swingy tiered shift dress flows around your body as you move, creating a relaxed, comfy fit. With a V-neckline and slightly billowy lantern sleeves, it pairs nicely with a floppy hat and sandals for a beachy vibe. Besides vibrant jewel tones, this mini dress is also available in a sea of cool geometric prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 40

21 Your Next Favorite Pair Of Lounge Pants Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Fleece Sweatpants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Once you put on these soft sweatpants made of French terry fleece, you might never want to take them off. With an elasticized drawstring waistband and a relaxed leg, these lounge pants are the definition of comfy. As a bonus, they have a pair of deep side pockets for stashing your phone, keys, and wallet when you head out the door. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

22 This Pajama Set That Comes In Lots Of Cute Patterns Floerns Cami and Shorts Pajama Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Looking cute while getting your beauty rest has never been easier. From adorable sleeping pandas to sassy leopard print, these pajamas come in all sorts of fun, unique prints. The cami tank and matching shorts are made from a lightweight, stretchy fabric, so they’ll keep you cool and comfy all night long. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 19

23 A Flirty V-Neck Wrap Dress That Comes In Florals & Polka Dots Relipop V-Neck Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This V-neck wrap dress has short, fluttery sleeves and a ruffle hem, with an adorable tie-detail right below the bust. Does a dress get any cuter? With tons of pattern choices — from itty-bitty polka dots to gorgeous florals — this garment is perfect for brunch dates, picnics, happy hours, and everything in between. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 21

24 These Adjustable Cork Sandals That Mold To Your Feet CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $25 See On Amazon With an adjustable faux suede upper and a flexible cork footbed that molds to your foot, these sandals are super comfortable. Over 28,000 customers have given them a perfect five-star review on Amazon, and some even say they rival the more costly Birkenstock sandal. “If you're looking for lightweight, Birks without the hefty price point, these are for you,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5 —11

Available colors and styles: 14

25 Some Retro-Inspired Rectangle Sunglasses That Are Totally ‘90s BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The 1990s continue to be a source of fashion inspiration, giving us accessories like these ultra-cool rectangular sunglasses. With narrow lenses and thick but lightweight frames, these glasses add a retro edge to any outfit. You get two different colors in a pack, so you can switch up your look. Choose from classic styles like black and tortoiseshell, or switch it up with pink, blue, or orange. Available colors and styles: 32

26 This Budget-Friendly Pair Of Jersey Bike Shorts With Plenty Of Stretch Just My Size Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $7 See On Amazon Perfect for exercising, running errands, or simply hanging out at home, these cotton jersey bike shorts have 10% spandex for plenty of stretch. The pocketless shorts have flat-lock seams that prevent chafing, so you can move however you please. Not to mention, they’re super wallet-friendly — you might as well snag a pair in both colors. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: Black, Charcoal Heather

27 A Crew-Neck Sweater With A Perfectly Relaxed Fit Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Pullover Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon A versatile wardrobe staple, this crew-neck sweater is made from 100% cotton — which means it’s really soft. With ribbing at the neckline, sleeves, and hem, the pullover has a classic look that pairs nicely with jeans, leggings, and skirts. It has a slightly slouchy, relaxed fit that’s not too tight, and not too loose — as Goldilocks would say, it’s just right. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

28 This Minimalist Paperclip Chain Necklace That’s Gold-Plated Aobei Pearl 18-Karat Gold-Plated Paperclip Chain Amazon $11 See On Amazon Delicate and subtle, a paperclip chain necklace is a great way to add a little sophistication to your outfit. This one is plated in real 18-karat gold, with a minimalist design that doesn’t draw too much attention. You can pair it with another necklace for a layered look, or sport it on its own. Available styles: 13

29 The Chic & Simple Dress With Built-In Shorts HDE Workout Dress with Built-In Shorts Amazon $36 See On Amazon Popular with tennis players — but also good for picnics, errands, and brunch — this workout dress features a pair of built-in shorts that have hidden pockets. Streamlined and simple, the polyester tank dress is moisture-wicking — so you’ll stay dry even when you sweat. The above-the-knee hem allows for plenty of airflow, while the cross-back ensures a secure fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 9

30 A Pullover Made Of Cozy Polar Fleece Amazon Essentials Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover Jacket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Great for layering in chilly weather, this long-sleeve pullover jacket is made of cozy polar fleece. It has a quarter-zip closure, so you can adjust how snugly the neck fits, and the roomy front pocket is perfect for holding small items, or for warming up your hands. There are so many colors to choose from, as well as rustic plaid prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 34

31 This Button-Down With Stunning Floral Lace Details Aleumdr Lace Button-Down Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon If laid-back chic is the vibe you’re going for, you’ll want to check out this button-down blouse. The front panels and sleeve cuffs are adorned with beautiful floral lace, transforming the shirt into an utterly unique garment. Wear it with a pair of denim cutoffs or jeans for an effortlessly cool look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 34

32 A Graceful Pencil Dress With A Tie-Waist & Sheer Sleeves SheIn Mesh-Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This elegant pencil dress has a unique silhouette, thanks to its long, sheer sleeves and a tie-waist detail. The lightly polka-dotted sleeves are gathered in at the wrists, creating a subtle billowy effect. Made with a touch of spandex, the garment falls to a knee-length hem, and the discreet zipper closure in the back makes it easy to take on and off. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 14

33 The Lightweight Cardigan That’s A Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Jersey Stitch Open-Front Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon In my opinion, everyone should have a soft, reliable cardigan in their closet for those unexpectedly chilly days. This versatile cardigan is made from a lightweight acrylic yarn blend, providing a thin layer of warmth without any bulk. It falls to the mid-thigh and has roomy patch pockets on either side. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

34 A Matching Lounge Set With A Soft Waffle-Knit Texture MEROKEETY Waffle Lounge Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon The waffle-knit texture of this matching lounge set makes it instantly more cozy. Consisting of a boxy crew-neck tee and a pair of drawstring shorts, this set is perfect for relaxing in warmer weather. Since it’s so cute, you can even continue wearing it the next day as you work from home or run errands. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

35 The Canvas Tote Bag You Can Take Anywhere Covelin Canvas Tote Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon Versatile, functional, and totally on-trend, this canvas tote bag will accompany you to farmers markets, work, class, the beach... The list goes on. The spacious bag has a wide, length-adjustable strap, and it comes in a spectrum of shades and patterns, so you can find the one that suits your personal style best. Available colors and styles: 89

36 The High-Waisted Pencil Pants With A Chic Bow Front GRACE KARIN High-Waisted Pencil Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon Tired of cycling through the same trousers and denim pants? Switch it up with these pencil pants that have a super cute bow-knot belt and tie details on the ankles. Available in an array of different colors, the high-waisted pants have a slightly relaxed fit throughout the hips and thighs, gradually tapering in at the ankles. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 47

37 This Fetching Floral Blouse With Low-Key Puff Sleeves Romwe Puff-Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a slightly frilled collar, short puff sleeves, and a keyhole back detail, this darling floral blouse is downright charming. Perfect for work, bridal showers, brunch dates, picnics, and more, it looks great tucked into shorts, jeans, and skirts. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 26

38 These Ultra-Stretchy Leggings With Rave Reviews Dragon Fit Yoga Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perfect for everything from gym workouts to running errands to lounging at home, these compression leggings remain opaque, no matter how you move. Made from polyester with 12% spandex, they’re ultra-stretchy and sweat-wicking. “These are amazing. They stay in place throughout day or during workouts (cardio, mat work, and free weights is what I do) and they don’t slide or fall, or roll down!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 27

39 A Casual V-Neck Midi Dress With A Drapey Fit Daily Ritual Jersey Midi Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here’s an easygoing midi dress that drapes around your body for a comfy fit. The loose-fitting viscose jersey has a hint of elastane for stretch, and the V-neckline and sleeveless design provide lots of ventilation, making this dress ideal for warmer days. Toss on your favorite pair of sneakers or flats and you’re all set. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 11

40 This A-Line Maxi Skirt Made From Breezy Chiffon NASHALYLY Elastic High-Waist Maxi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Full and flowy, this high-waisted maxi skirt is made from an airy chiffon material that falls to the ankles. It’s sewn in alternating layers of crinkled and smooth fabric, creating a unique texture that’s available in both florals and solids. The elastic waistband keeps the A-line skirt securely in place as you walk — or dance. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 45

41 A Pack Of Satin Scrunchies You Can Wear So Many Ways VAGA Satin Scrunchies (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Scrunchies aren’t just a part of the VSCO girl trend — they’re colorful, evergreen accessories that add a fun touch to any hairstyle. These scrunchies are made out of smooth, silky satin, so they won’t snag hair and cause breakage. Add them to a ponytail, bun, or braid, or sport one around your wrist as a bracelet.

42 This Understated Stacking Ring That’s Studded With Cubic Zirconia PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Stackable Ring Amazon $14 See On Amazon An affordable alternative to diamonds, cubic zirconia offers the same dazzling look when embedded in jewelry. This elegant stacking ring is the perfect example. Plated in 14-karat gold, the ring looks stunning on its own or paired with other jewelry. Not to mention, it won’t break the bank. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: Rose Gold, White Gold, Yellow Gold

43 The Crisp, Classic Button-Down You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Poplin Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s not every day you find a piece of clothing that’s can function as office wear and weekend wear. This classic button-down shirt is made from a tumbled cotton poplin material that looks crisp, while also feeling soft on the skin. Layer it under a blazer with slacks, or tuck it into a pair of jeans with sneakers — either way, you’ll look sharp. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

44 This Crocheted Vest With A Vintage Vibe JASTIE Open-Stitch Vest Amazon $24 See On Amazon Channel your inner Stevie Nicks with this crocheted lace vest that can be draped over tank tops, tees, dresses, and more. Made from 100% cotton, the flowy, sleeveless garment sits on your shoulders and hangs down to your mid-thigh. Wear it to a music festival, the beach, or just out to lunch. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 15