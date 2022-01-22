Of The Cheap Trendy Fashion Pieces On Amazon, These 40 Look The Best On

Trends can be hard to follow, especially if you’re on a budget. But that’s where Amazon comes into play, because the online retailer has tons of cute, trendy fashion finds that are nicely affordable. Whether you want to bulk up your work wardrobe or need a fierce going-out look, there are plenty of pieces that will look great on you.

Keep your head and ears warm with this cable-knit beanie that has a cozy fleece lining and chalet whimsy. If you want to feel like a glamorous movie star waltzing around your house, then these fluffy fuzzy slippers can get you there. Sometimes you might need a good-looking bag that you can still throw everything into, like this faux leather tote that’s under $20. And if you you need a light layer in the spring, or extra warmth in the winter, this hyper-trendy corduroy button-down has you covered.

Whether you want to jump on the tiny purse trend or stock up on sweaters, this list is full of cute, affordable pieces that are not only easy to buy, but easy to wear — and guaranteed to look damn good.

1 Editor’s Choice: This Faux Leather Tote Bag That Looks Expensive Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Amazon $16 See On Amazon “If you want an affordable bag that looks exceptionally sharp, look no further than this deceptively priced faux leather tote. It has enough room for everything I need, including my purse organizer and 15.6-inch MacBook Pro. There’s a single large interior pocket that’s just right for holding keys and a face mask so they’re always easy to grab without digging through my bag. The thick faux leather can take a beating — I’ve had mine over a year and it still looks new — which, combined with minimalist lines, it could easily pass for a high-end bag. Next, I’m considering another in embossed crocodile that feels luxurious and intimidating in equal measure.” — Scarlett James, Bustle editor Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 161

2 Writer’s Pick: A Mock Turtleneck That’s Essential For Layering Lands' End Relaxed Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Amazon $21 See On Amazon I have this Lands’ End mock turtleneck and wear it almost every single week in cool weather. Made from 100% cotton, this shirt is super-comfortable and just the right thickness for staying warm. It’s great for layering under sweaters or flannels, and comes in a bunch of colors and patterns to suit any style. Plus, the size range caters to tall and petite shoppers as well. Don’t just take my word for it, though. “I have been buying these turtlenecks for over 10 years and they always are true to size and color,” another shopper wrote. “They are very comfortable and stand up well to frequent use.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X (including tall and petite)

Available colors: 21

3 Western-Inspired Bootcut Jeans From A Denim Icon Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Bootcut Jeans Amazon $31 See On Amazon Skinny jeans have been in for over a decade now, but bootcut jeans are still a timeless look. With their slightly flared leg, mid-rise waist, and embroidered pockets, these Levis ootcut jeans are perfect for pairing with a pair or booties or heels. “They are super comfortable and have just enough stretch to be a little bit fitted without looking or feeling tight,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 2

4 A Cable Knit Beanie With Deep-Pile Fleece Lining REDESS Fleece Lined Cable Knit Pompom Beanie Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep cozy in style with this chunky cable knit beanie. With a fluffy pompom topping it off, this warm hat is lined with a thick, fuzzy fleece, so you can be out and about in the cold for hours without freezing ears. This hat comes in over 30 colors to add a pop of color to your look. It has a nearly perfect 4.7 star rating from more than 4,000 Amazon shoppers. “It kept my head so nice and warm I was actually sweating in the snow,” one fan gushed. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 33

5 A Cozy-Luxe Sherpa Hoodie That’s Fantastically Comforting Yanekop Sherpa Pullover Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sometimes you just want to feel like you’re wearing a blanket, and this sherpa pullover is cozy enough to get the job done. The fleece material is soft as throw blanket but thick enough to keep you warm. Layer it under a coat on especially cold days, or wear it on its on if there’s just slight chill in the air. “It's so comfy and looks so super cute. And for the price, I'm amazed it's so good,” a shopper raved. Available sizes: Small — 3X-large

Available colors: 28

6 A Slouchy Shoulder Bag Made From Durable Canvas Covelin Large Canvas Shoulder Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s tough to find a purse that both looks good and can hold up to wear and tear. This tote bag is made from a durable canvas material that easy to clean — although the brand recommends hand-washing, reviewers had lots of success on a gentle machine cycle. And it’s roomy enough to hold all your essentials, from a slim wallet to a bulky water bottle. Reviewers loved how long their bags seemed to last, with one shopper writing, “I bought my first bag a year ago and have used it nearly daily since then. It’s held up perfectly.” Available colors: 81

7 A Classic Crewneck Sweater You’ll Wear Into The Ground Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon A quality pullover is an important layering piece in any wardrobe, and this Amazon Essentials crewneck sweater is featherweight for year-round wear. Made from a comfortable cotton blend, this sweater can be dressed up with jewelry and some heels, or paired with joggers and sneakers for a casual-chic vibe. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

8 These Buttery Leggings In A Tik Tok Approved Style SUUKSESS Scrunch Seamless Leggings Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you wear them to workout or to run errands, these seamless scrunch leggings will have you looking and feeling comfortable. Made from a stretchy, buttery-soft nylon, these leggings have a ruching detail that, as one reviewer wrote, “definitely make your butt pop!” They’re squat-proof with four-way stretch and wick away moisture, but soft enough for casual wear. Versions of the style took over social media, but Prime members can get their hands on this pair with free shipping. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

9 An Ultra-Trendy Flannel Shacket In Rustic Oversized Plaid Yeokou Plaid Flannel Shacket Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whoever invented the shacket knew the realities of dressing for in-between weather. Combining the look of a shirt and the weight of a jacket, this flannel shacket is perfect for layering over lighter shorts or wearing under a thicker puffer. It has a loose and relaxed fit for peak comfort, plus that long hem is eminently leggings-friendly. “So stinking cute for half the price of what other ‘shackets’ were going for,” one fan remarked. “Not stiff or itchy either- a perfect cozy and laid back outfit!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

10 Opulently Fuzzy Slippers That Are Comfy & Glamorous Tavaleu Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $10 See On Amazon I picture Old Hollywood movie stars swanning around their homes in a silk robe and fancy fuzzy slippers like these. These extravagantly fluffy slides can fulfill that fantasy and they’ll also keep your feet warm. With a faux fur lining, these plush slippers are the perfect house shoe — but they also have an anti-skid sole, so you can wear them outside, too. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 4

11 This Chic, Comfortable Sheath Dress In A T-Shirt Knit PRETTYGARDEN Casual Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This long-sleeved dress is versatile enough to be worn everywhere — from date night to office days to a relaxed dinner party at home. With a fitted knee-length skirt and a tie that wraps around the waist, the sheath is a total wardrobe staple in a soft cotton blend. “Super easy to accessorize with it and wear it for almost any occasion. Highly recommend!,” praised one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

12 A Grungy-Luxe Oversized Sweater With Exposed Seams ANRABESS Oversized Ribbed Batwing Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon One reviewer called this oversized sweater “one of the most soft, comfy sweaters I’ve put on!” The sweater is woven from a silky viscose ribbed knit with batwing sleeves and slits on the easy slouch hemline, but gets its edge from a drop shoulder and raw seams. It’s comfy enough to wear lounging around the house, but chic enough to dress up for a night out. Plus, it comes in tons of cute colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

13 A Tulle Skirt That’s Carrie Bradshaw-Approved SSPalu High Waist Tulle Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’ll admittedly be tempted to twirl in this playful skirt the moment you put it on. With its comfortable elastic waistband and soft pleats, it’s just meant for a night out on the town or to a holiday event. It comes in sparkly, floral, color-blocked, and solid colors. “This skirt is beautiful with soft layers, giving it a delicate sophisticated feel,” wrote one buyer. Toughen it up with some ankle boots, or throw on some strappy stilettos, and just like that, you’re channeling iconic Sarah Jessica Parker’s style. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 30

14 The Warmest Fleece Sweatpants With Over 10,000 5-Star Ratings Yeokou Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Just looking at the photo of these sherpa-lined sweatpants makes me feel cozier. These joggers have an elastic waistband, pockets, and a thick fleece lining that feels like wearing pants made out of a blanket. “I work outdoors in winter and wanted to layer up with them but holy crap they’re so comfortable I’m probably gonna wear them as my new everyday lounge pants!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

15 This V-Neck Jumpsuit With Total ‘70s Vibes LightlyKiss Long Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon The best outfit for a night out is one that’s equal parts cute and comfortable, like this V-neck jumpsuit that has plenty of stretch. With its bright and sparkly color selection, wide legs, and waist tie, this jumpsuit has retro-chic energy — all you need are some shades and platform heels. “I wore this outfit to two different weddings and it was a hit at each,” one shopper shared. Available sizes: Small — XX-large

Available colors: 19

16 A Chic Knit Top With Lace Lantern Sleeves MIHOLL Long Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon The intricate cutout sleeves on this sweater transform an otherwise basic silhouette into a bolder piece. The knit top can be worn on its own or paired with a long-sleeved base layer underneath for added warmth during the colder months. It has more than 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing that, “Words cannot express how beautiful this blouse is!!” Available sizes: Small — XX-large

Available colors: 30

17 An Effortless Cable Knit Cardigan To Layer At Will MEROKEETY Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon Something about cable knit sweaters just screams coziness. This long cardigan pairs its soft acrylic knit with chunky buttons and roomy pockets. It’s classic enough for the office, but feels just right over leggings and a tee. “This cute classic sweater makes my simple work outfits look a little more professional and I stay warm at work,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

18 A Luxe-Looking Shawl Designed In Spain MELIFLUOS Shawl Amazon $36 See On Amazon Add a cozy-chic touch to any look with this draped shawl. Made from a silky-soft viscose, it comes in over 30 colors and is even reversible, giving you two distinct looks for the price of one. You might be surprised with how versatile it is: The shawl is also versatile and can be worn like a cardigan, or wrapped around the front of your chest. “It has enough weight to be warm, but drapes beautifully,” confirmed one reviewer. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 42

19 A Cottagecore Mini Dress That Channels Pricey Batsheva Designs EXLURA Puff Sleeves Square Neck Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This mini dress is full of precious details that make it stand out, like its square neckline, longer gathered puff sleeves, and retro babydoll shape. The lightweight dress is perfect for wearing on warmer days, but can totally be paired with tights and boots if it’s chilly. There’s an invisible zipper and stretchy smocked back that guarantee a perfect fit, a full lining for opacity, and — based on several reviewers’ photos — it can also be worn off the shoulder for day-to-night style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

20 These Minimalist Anti-Anxiety Rings In Sterling Silver Jacruces Sterling Silver Fidget Ring Amazon $15 See On Amazon Who knew that fidget toys could be fashionable? These silver rings are designed to be played with when you’re feeling anxious, but to the casual observer they look like any other piece of trendy jewelry. Made from sterling silver, these rings have small beads that can be spun around. “I never realized how much of my anxiety came out through my hands,” wrote one reviewer. “This ring has given me something to mess with and play with when I get anxious.” They’re also nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic — giving you one less thing to worry about. Available sizes: 5 — 10

21 This Teddy Bear Sweatshirt With A Moto-Inspired Collar KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Sweatshirt Amazon 85812667 $31 See On Amazon Keep yourself warm with this sherpa sweatshirt that has an asymmetrical quarter-zip lapel to give the cuddly pullover some edge. Made from cloud-like fleece, this sweatshirt is perfect for rainy days or layering under a thicker coat. “As soon as I took this sweater out of the box, my toddler grabbed it and wouldn’t give it back because he assumed it was a blanket for him,” one reviewer shared. “Let it be known that it’s a very warm sweater, obviously the softest thing ever created, and I’m trapped in it under my kid.” Available sizes: Small — X-large

Available colors: 24

22 This Devastatingly Sophisticated Turtleneck Midi Dress Rocorose Turtleneck Ribbed Sweater Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Dressing up doesn’t mean you have to surrender your turtleneck. This body-con sweater dress comes in a trendy midi length with long sleeves and a high neck, so you can stay warm while looking dressed to the nines. The viscose knit is thick and silky, coming in an excellent selection of solid colors as well as striped and color-blocked dresses. With more than 3,000 ratings from shoppers, it has an impressive 4.5 stars from fans who noted the dress hugged like a glove and was warm and well-made, to boot. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

23 A Breezy Tunic That’s A Blogger Favorite Bulotus Zip Front V-Neck Tunic Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its zippered collar, roll-tab sleeves, and two chest pockets, this stylized tunic became an influencer favorite the moment it hit department stores. Save a bundle on the markup with this equally fashion-driven version that has a long, leggings-friendly hem. One reviewer noted the fabric was “a good sturdy material” while another wrote that it was “high quality for such an affordable price.” Pair it with skinny jeans, leggings, or even business casual. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

24 These Classic Hoops That Will Never Go Out Of Style PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon I can’t imagine a world where the simple hoop earring won’t be essential. These PAVOI earrings are chunky so they stand out, but still lightweight enough that they don’t weigh down your ears. Plated with real 14-karat gold with hypoallergenic sterling silver posts, these hoops are hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. They come in white, rose, and yellow gold, as well as two different sizes. Get gold plate or thicker gold vermeil — either one will be a fabulous value, and more than 12,000 shoppers have awarded these earrings 4.6 shining stars. “This hoop is fairly small but not tiny. They are so light I have fallen asleep with them on. They didn't end up on my pillow either. They are well made the clasp is sturdy and have not faded,” a reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 20 — 30 millimeters

Available colors: 4

25 Trendy Over-The-Knee Socks To Pair With Dresses & Skirts Moon Wood Thigh-High Socks Amazon $11 See On Amazon Add a touch of coziness to your look with these thigh-high socks. Whether you’re wearing a skirt, dress, or even shorts, these socks keep your legs warm and add some twee vibes to your look. “I LOVE these socks and wear them all the time,” raved one shopper. “They are long, very thick, and warm.” Needless to say, they also layer well under tall boots — and in 80% cotton, you can count on them to be soft and breathable from knee to toe. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

26 This Empire Dress In A Graceful Flowy Knit DB MOON Long Sleeved Empire Waist Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a dress with built-in pockets? This stretchy long-sleeved dress is made for comfort, but still looks chic enough that you could wear it for date night or into the office. It has over 9,000 five-star ratings, with one fan writing, “This dress is DARLING! So cute, so comfortable,” adding, “Beautiful colors, super saturated. Great material, looks and feels more expensive than it is. It fit so well and looked so good that I immediately purchased the all black one.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-large

Available colors: 29

27 High-Waisted Leggings That Look Like Genuine Leather Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $32 See On Amazon Add some edginess to any look with these faux leather leggings. They have stretch like a regular pair of leggings and the sheen of leather, with a thin fleece lining for added warmth. Add an oversized sweater for a basic look with some flair, or lean into the rocker vibe by pairing it them with a motorcycle jacket. “These leggings are AWESOME. I tried a couple other much more expensive brands/styles before finding these and these are the least expensive and the best fit with the best look,” one fan declared. “They are shiny without being ridiculously shiny,” they added, “They stay up when I move, sit, walk — I can easily sit in any position — they are more comfortable than most of my jeans and I'm very impressed.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 3

28 An Elevated Clear Crossbody For Concerts And Playoffs Vorspack Clear Crossbody Purse With Leather Trim Amazon $19 See On Amazon Needing a clear bag to attend events doesn’t mean you have to give up style. This transparent crossbody has a faux leather panel and supple adjustable strap that elevate the utilitarian bag. It’s small enough to wear to most concerts, playoffs, and festivals, but big enough that it can hold your wallet, phone, and a few extras. “With the clear bag rules in effect, this one is fabulous,” one fan gushed. “It fits a lot but its not bulky feeling on me. I actually had my phone, wallet, husbands wallet and keys, chapstick...even fit a concert tee in it.” Available colors: 9

29 Cult-Favorite Palazzo Leggings That Are Buttery-Soft SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Comfort is the name of the game with these knit palazzo pants. Woven from a famously buttery polyester blend, these pants are so soft that reviewers can’t stop raving. “I’m still obsessed with these pants and I have bought SIX PAIRS,” one fan confessed. “Soft, comfortable and they go with everything.” Wear them as lounge pants around the house or pair yours with a crop top for a comfortable going-out look. Available sizes: Small — XX-large

Available colors: 16

30 A Corduroy Button-Down Shirt That Looks Like Zara Beaully Corduroy Button Down Pocket Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Pair this oversized button-down shirt with boyfriend jeans for a relaxed cool-girl look. It’s made from a soft and warm wide-wale corduroy that can be worn open as a shacket, but isn’t too thick to be buttoned up on its own. “I love this shirt! The fabric is high quality and it washes up beautifully. I have bought every solid color. It is great with jeans and leggings. Put it over a cami or tank and you are stylish and comfortable,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-large

Available colors: 24

31 Some Oversized Sunnies With A Nearly-Perfect Star Rating SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Protect your eyes from the sun and look good while doing it with these vintage-inspired sunglasses. The shades have a large rounded cat-eye shape and glossy metal arms, plus they come in a number of color combinations. The lenses are non-polarized and offer UV protection coating to protect from sun damage. More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded them an overall 4.7 stars. Available colors: 21

32 Artsy Loose Overalls With An Earthy Vibe YESNO Loose Bib Overalls Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep things easy and breezy with these minimalist overalls. Made from 100% cotton, this jumpsuit is comfortable and breathable in an effortlessly chic way. “Absolutely love this jumpsuit,” wrote one shopper. “So comfy and yet fashionable enough to wear out and about.” The style also features adjustable straps and pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 15

33 A Chic Quilted Travel Backpack That’s Weather-Resistant Gazigo Nylon Travel Backpack Amazon $24 See On Amazon A good backpack should be able to endure the elements, and this one is made from water-resistant nylon. Although it’s compact, this little backpack has tons of pockets both inside and out, plus side compartments to hold a water bottle or umbrella. With a trolley sleeve on the back, it’s great for travel or taking to school. “I really like the aesthetics of the quilted pattern on the front of the bag, which gives it a premium/high-quality feel,” one reviewer pointed out. Available colors: 5

34 This Turtleneck Bodysuit With 17,000 Flawless Ratings MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pair this turtleneck bodysuit with high-waisted jeans, shorts, or skirts for an instantly sleek look. The bodysuit makes it easy to go for a tucked-in look without having to worry about your shirt gradually riding up. It comes in tons of bright colors, so you can go for a bold shade or the ever-classic neutral. Fans praised it for being “super soft” and excellent quality with the perfect fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

35 This Interlocking Ring Made With Platinum And Sterling Silver BORUO Interlocking Ring Amazon $14 See On Amazon Although it looks like one solid piece, this ring is actually made from three separate interlocking rings, which makes for a unique layered effect. With a sterling silver core and platinum plating, it’s a high-quality ring for the price that will become a staple. “I have worn this ring every single day for over a year,” wrote one reviewer. “It hasn't faded, gotten dingy or turned my finger green at all.” Available sizes: 4 — 12

36 A Wrap Dress With A Cutout Detail In The Back Mansy Cocktail Batwing Mini Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Sweater dresses tend to be muffling, but this wrap dress has a sexier edge to it. The dress is cozy in a warm sweater knit, with a deep V-neck and cut-out back to show some skin. The knit is thick and soft but not too bulky, and a sash tie belt cinches in at the waist. “I loved everything about this sweater dress...great workmanship and thick knit feel and it fits better than I expected,” one fan gushed. “You can cover up or reveal as much as you wish or don't wish — this is a classic piece & a must have.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

37 A Chunky Asymmetrical Sweater In Rustic Waffle Weave GRECERELLE Chunky Button Pullover Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this chunky button sweater “feels like I’m wearing one of those warm knitted blankets you cuddle under on cold nights.” The sweater is made from a soft waffle-weave fabric with a cowl neck and chunky button details for a softly rugged look. It can be paired with jeans, but it’s also long enough to be worn over leggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

38 A Lightweight Button-Down In Eye-Catching Prints BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $21 See On Amazon Button-up shirts can sometimes feel stiff, but this one is made from an airy, breathable viscose so you don’t feel constricted. The shirt comes in bright patterns and colors, which one reviewer described as “a statement piece you can dress up or down.” Slip it on with some leather pants, or wear it as a beach cover-up with cutoff shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

39 This Trendy Mini-Purse In Glossy Mock Croc DOREAMALOE Clutch Shoulder Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon An exotic leather bag would be undeniably pricey, but there’s nothing wrong with an embossed faux crocodile bag. This mini purse has a cute, trendy Sex and the City style that’s still roomy enough to hold your phone, wallet, and other important items. The bag also comes with a long gold chain which can be used instead of the shorter strap for day to night versatility. Available colors: 15