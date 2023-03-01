Supergoop Debuted A Body Version Of Its Cult-Favorite Unseen Sunscreen

Supergoop takes sun care very, very seriously — and because of it, its impressive range of SPFs are among some of the beauty industry’s top sellers. Case in point? Its Unseen Sunscreen has a devoted cult-following, with rave reviews (from people with *all* skin tones, might I add) saying just how lightweight, clean, refreshing, and invisible the SPF looks and feels on their complexion.

And while Unseen stans have had their faces shielded from the sun with the formula’s smooth texture and priming abilities for the last five years — there has been a serious desire to slather the skin below the neck with the same transparent formula. Luckily for Supergoop lovers: The brand has been listening.

Supergoop!

Available to shop on March 1, 2023, Unseen Sunscreen Body is filled with some seriously luxe body-loving ingredients — like olive leaf, fruit extracts, and plant-derived emollients — that lock in moisture and nourish the skin’s barrier. And while the OG SPF was created as a blurring primer that plays nice with makeup, the Unseen Body formula (which comes in a 3.4 oz bottle that’s about twice the size of the original) is made to be a bit silkier, gliding onto skin effortlessly.