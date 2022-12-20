Every beauty lover knows that sunscreen is now a hot-ticket item. The shelves are completely filled with covetable SPF formulas that do way more than protect your skin from the sun, whether it’s to serve as a glowy skin tint, a nourishing serum, or a daily moisturizer. I have one sunscreen that’s replaced my go-to foundation and another that’s taken the place of my vitamin C serum. Now, there’s an SPF in town that purportedly works double duty as a sunscreen and an anti-aging skin care product: the Supergoop Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40.

I’m already a dedicated stan of other products from Supergoop’s cult-favorite sunscreen line, but when I learned that the brand was introducing an SPF that doubles as a retinol serum, I was very intrigued. On top of that, it’s 100% mineral-based, so it offers physical protection from the sun as your skin soaks up the nourishing ingredients inside the bottle. And that means you’re getting the two most science-backed, dermatologist-recommended anti-aging ingredients — SPF and retinol — in one formula that’s meant to keep your complexion hydrated, protected, and smooth. I mean, sign me up. Keep scrolling for an honest review of Supergoop’s newest creation.

Fast Facts

Price: $46

$46 Best for: Multitasking sun protection that works on all skin types

Multitasking sun protection that works on all skin types Your rating: 4.9/5

4.9/5 What we like: Absorbs without a trace, keeps skin feeling hydrated and smooth

Absorbs without a trace, keeps skin feeling hydrated and smooth What we don't like: I wish it had a higher SPF rating

The Supergoop Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF

I know my fellow beauty girlies are probably wondering why a daytime skin care product features retinol, an ingredient many experts recommend applying at night in order to avoid photosensitivity and a loss of potency. The Daily Dose formula, however, features what it dubs “bioretinol”, aka bakuchiol, a bio-mimetic plant-based alternative to retinol that’s known for being gentler on the skin — and that can be used day and night. It offers all the skin-boosting perks retinol is famous for: reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, stimulating collagen and elasticity, and diminishing pigmentation.

The sunscreen also contains L-carsonine, a collagen-boosting, skin-firming peptide, plus a slew of antioxidants (including green tea and grape seed extract) to amp up the product’s protective benefits. Then, to keep your complexion hydrated, you’ve got olive esters and glycerin — two uber-moisturizing staples.

It’s also worth noting that the product is 100% mineral, relying on only zinc oxide to protect your skin from the sun. Traditionally, it’s really, really hard to find a fully mineral sunscreen that not only goes on clear but is lightweight — every other mineral SPF I’ve tried takes a while to rub in. But Supergoop’s formula manages to offer physical sun protection in liquid form, and it feels just as light as any other creamy serum you’d use.

How To Use It

While it moonlights as a serum, you apply the Daily Dose just as you would any other sunscreen. Supergoop recommends patting six to eight drops onto your skin after applying your moisturizer. Reapply every two hours, and, since it’s not water or sweat-resistant, be sure to reapply right after swimming or sweating.

Since it contains bakuchiol, though, you may wonder how it might interact with the rest of your skin care regimen — especially if you typically use retinol. According to the brand, however, the product is super gentle and safe to use with a nightly retinol.

First Impression

The product’s packaging calls it a sunscreen “fluid.” When I used the dropper to dispense it onto my hand, I immediately noticed how liquidy and creamy it felt. Oh, and that it’s beige — not stark white like most other mineral-based sunscreens. The natural tint comes from the English oak bark extract in the formula, an ingredient that helps prevent a white cast on the skin.

As a liquid, it’s super easy to slather all over your face and neck. It absorbed in an instant and felt nicely moisturizing, and my skin had a nice plump texture right after applying it. I thought I would get a bit of coverage from the tint or that I might have to rub it in a bit for any whiteness to dissolve (like most mineral sunscreens), but neither was the case — rather, the Daily Dose goes on without a trace, save for a dewy glass-skin finish.

The Results

I’ve been using the Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40 for almost two weeks now, and I’ve noticed a subtle difference in my skin: It’s retaining moisture better than it was before, and it feels more smooth and bouncy.

Mineral sunscreens are notoriously tricky; I’ve had issues with so many of them pilling over my moisturizer or underneath a foundation. But this baby plays well with the rest of my routine — all while delivering even more benefits to my skin.

I’m still using a retinol serum and some other anti-aging products, and incorporating Daily Dose into my daytime regimen has only made my skin feel stronger and more protected than ever.

Final Verdict

Supergoop’s latest launch is innovative, effective, and a must-have for anyone looking for a workhorse sunscreen that nourishes your skin without leaving a white cast or a thick layer of goop on your face. Trust: I’m an SPF connoisseur, and this one is a win.