Sure Is Working On The World’s First Inclusive Deodorant

Unilever has announced it is developing the world’s first inclusive deodorant, which will cater to people living with physical disabilities. The product, which will be marketed as Sure Inclusive in the UK and Degree Inclusive in the U.S., is currently undergoing trials.

The product’s current prototype features a hook design for one-handed usage, magnetic closures that make it easier to take the cap off and put it back on, enhanced grip placement, a label with instructions in braille, and a large roll-on applicator to reach more surface area per swipe. It was co-created by design experts from Wunderman Thompson and SOUR, who worked with occupational therapists, engineers, consultants, and end users of the product itself to develop the product.

A trial of the deodorant in currently underway in the U.S. In partnership with The Chicago Lighthouse, Muscular Dystrophy Association, and Open Style Lab, Unilever invited 200 people with disabilities to trial the prototype design and give their feedback before its commercial launch. A similar trial will take place in the UK during August this year.

In a statement sent to Bustle, a spokesperson said the aim is to make the product available in stores in 2022 both in the U.S. and potentially outside of it, but an exact launch date will depend on the result of the trials.

“More than 1 billion people are estimated to live with some form of disability, yet products and experiences are still not designed with this community in mind,” said Kathryn Swallow, Global Sure Brand Vice President, in a statement sent to Bustle. “With Sure Inclusive, we hope to inspire bold action across the industry to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal playing field.”