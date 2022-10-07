Style
40 Surprising Ways You're Unintentionally Making Your Home Look Crappy
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Social media has given a lot of people unrealistic ideas of what their houses should look like — if your pantry doesn’t look like a color-coded library of aesthetically packaged food, that’s OK. You absolutely don’t need a picturesque coffee table tray or a perfectly styled bed (you don’t even need to make your bed if you don’t want to). That being said, if you do want to spruce up your place and you’re just not sure where to start, there are a lot of little things you make not even realize are preventing your place from looking its best. (Think: the build-up of mail sitting on your dining room table, accepting the small holes in your walls, etc.)
From styling hacks and cleaning tips to space-saving secrets, there are many minor changes you can make that can result in a major upgrade. We’ve even discovered affordable tricks that will bring your granite countertops and tile grout back to life. If you’re ready to improve your home, we’ve got 40 cheap and easy fixes that will make that old sofa look brand new by tomorrow.