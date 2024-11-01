Tap into the fantastical world of Wicked with a brand-new jewelry collection that’s sure to be pop-u-lar.

Ahead of the highly anticipated film, Sydney Evan’s cocktail-attire line brings together elements of Oz with luxurious stones and 14k gold, including pieces inspired by both main characters, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

The collection includes iconic symbols from the musical-turned-movie including evil eyes, hot air balloons, and the Wicked and Oz logos. Sydney Evan Founder & Designer Rosanne Karmes says of the collaboration, “My vision when designing was to seamlessly incorporate the DNA of Sydney Evan and Wicked into every piece, merging both universes.”

This is reflected in the subtle inclusion of references to the story combined with what SW shoppers will recognize as classics from the brand.

If you’re looking to channel your inner Glinda, there are 14k gold pieces adorned with diamonds and soft pink sapphires. Plus, pieces featuring princess-inspired motifs like perfume bottles, butterflies, and heels. Of course, for Elphaba fans, there are vibrant green emeralds set with stunning diamonds. Witchy hats and boots are also featured throughout the collection as an ode to Erivo’s infamous character.

The Collection Has Serious Range

With prices from $310 to $30,000, the pieces run the gamut for all Wicked fans to enjoy.

The enchanting line drops on Friday, Nov. 1, prior to the release of the film on Nov. 22 — plenty of time to secure your favorite piece to wear on premiere day and beyond.

No Rest For The Wicked (Fans)

While the film has been in progress since November 2021, the anticipation builds as Wicked stars Erivo and Grande tease behind-the-scenes clips leading up to the big day.

The adaptation also includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible (to name a few).

Shop The Collection

The Wicked x Sydney Evan pieces will be available for purchase at SydneyEvan.com, select Bloomingdale’s locations, and other specialty retailers.

To top it all off, the partnership is already confirmed for next year around the theatrical release of Wicked Part Two (slated for Nov. 26, 2025).