Sydney Sweeney is getting comfy. The actress might be best known for her glam red carpet looks and funky Euphoria costumes, but when she’s not at work, her outfits of choice are much more casual. Now, the SYRN founder is putting out a lingerie collection for those off-duty days.

In January, Sweeney launched her intimates brand — and since then, she’s been sharing one drop after the next. Her latest is the Comfy collection, set to release on March 3. Naturally, Sweeney modeled the new pieces to tease the upcoming launch.

Sydney’s Layered Lingerie Look

The Comfy collection is not available to shop yet, but marketing for the drop is fully underway. In a Feb. 26 Instagram post, SYRN shared an ad for the collection alongside the launch’s tagline: “Do What Makes You Naked.”

In the photos, Sweeney showed off an unusual underwear hack (which so happens to be a nightmare for those who hate doing laundry). On IG, the actress modeled not just one, but two sets of undergarments at once. For her first layer, she sported a white V-neck bra and a matching pair of high-waisted undies. She added the same set, but in black, on top. For the black co-ords, Sweeney wore one bra strap off her shoulder and left the undies askew.

SYRN

More To Come From SYRN

Sweeney is keeping fans fed while promoting her comfortable new collection. In another post on Feb. 26, Sweeney and SYRN shared a video campaign for the line and teased even more pieces, which are set to drop next week.

In the clip, Sweeney lounged in bed, modeling another matching set. This time, the actress wore a cropped chocolate brown tank top with a plunging scoop neckline and a pair of matching briefs.

In a particularly cheeky shot from the campaign, Sweeney went topless, posing in a chair with her back to the camera in only a high-waisted black thong and a pair of sheer black pantyhose.

All that’s left to do is wait for the official drop.