Sydney Sweeney is a certified fashion muse, endorsing brands such as Miu Miu and Jimmy Choo. As of Jan. 28, however, the Housemaid actor will also be adding the title of entrepreneur to her style portfolio with the launch of SYRN, her very own intimates label.

She announced the new brand a day ahead of the launch via a risqué campaign, with her getting top billing. Via SYRN’s Instagram Stories, she explained: “I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are.” Said versions include Seductress, Romantic, Playful, and Comfy. The brand will also be geared toward a diverse array of bodies, encompassing a whopping 44 bra sizes.

Sydney’s “Seductress” Lingerie

A thespian through and through, Sweeney embodied the brand’s four archetypes in the label’s first-ever materials. In one layout, set in an empty theater, she explored what it means to be a “seductress.” Decked in all white, the Euphoria star wore a lace corset with a cleavage-baring cutout, thanks to the criss-cross halter neckline, marked by a bow tie. It featured sheer panels throughout and a navel-baring inverted-V hem.

Sweeney paired it with a matching lace-trimmed thong and thigh-high stockings fastened with garters. For added showgirl flair, she wore pleated cuffs on each wrist.

In another set of photos for the Seductress, she wore a five-piece lingerie set. It included a black brassiere, matching G-string, garter belt, garters, and sheer opera gloves.

The “Romantic” In Ruffles

For the lover girls, Sweeney popped in white against a bed of roses, while clutching a basketful. She wore a lacy halter teddy with a mini ruffle peplum on each side of the waist. The Anyone But You star completed the look with lace-trimmed sheer thigh-highs and ivory gloves.

Her “Playful” Cropped Look

To represent the “playful” persona, she wore a twist-style white bralette and paired it with boxer briefs with a logo waistband. The cheeky part was courtesy of what she wore the set with: a red “MARRY ME FLY FREE” T-shirt cropped above her breasts and matching sweatpants pulled down her hips.

Her “Comfy” Basics

She went for a laid-back look for her “comfy” layout, opting for a cropped white tank and mid-rise briefs.

Though not much else is known about the first collection, fans who want early access can already sign up on syrn.com.