The adjectives that typically describe the TikTok-approved cottagecore trend are as follows: romantic, delicate, and even cookie-cutter. Words that you don’t necessarily hear associated with the aesthetic include risqué, booty-baring, and pantsless.

Sydney Sweeney, however, marches to the beat of her own style drum. The Anyone But You star played fashion wordsmith early this week and came up with a look that flipped what style savants know of the cottagecore trend. Behold, her dainty-meets-spicy number.

Sydney’s Pantsless Look

On Tuesday, July 1, Sweeney took to main to share a photo dump of her frolicking on the grass, a peak summer activity. Apart from the more obvious element (see: her verdant locale), her ’fit also embodied the cottage living-inspired ethos. The Euphoria star wore a flowy white top that was sandwiched by florette-embroidered lace trims on the neckline and hem. It featured straps made out of the same see-through material as well as a button-enclosure detail down the center. It fully displayed her choice of undies (but more on that later). The top also featured a thinner lace detail around the waist, like a built-in belt, for a cinched look.

While a lacy number is hardly unusual for cottagecore enthusiasts, where Sweeney veers from the norm is with her choice of bottoms — or lack, thereof. Instead of wearing pants or a skirt, she went the pantsless route and put her red gingham undies on display. (The red-and-white pattern, often associated with picnics, was another on-brand cottagecore touch.)

Wait... Did She Change?!

In other photos, Sweeney wore the same butt-baring top, only this time, her underpinnings were different. Instead of red gingham, she wore plain pale mauve lingerie that looked like a bodysuit. It was also hella cheeky. If I had to venture a guess as a fashion girlie, I’d say it featured a slinky thong back. She completed the look with black sunglasses — nothing else.

The inner outfit change likely means she used her cottagecore top as a swimsuit coverup (after all, there were lounge chairs in the background). Otherwise, she just really likes it. And there’s no problem with that.

Cottagecore spring has officially transitioned into cottagecore summer.