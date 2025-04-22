The rumors are true, there’s a new man in Sydney Sweeney’s life: her German Shepherd puppy, Sully. In an April 21 Instagram post, she hard-launched her furry friend with the caption, “introducing sully bear. so far in our two weeks together he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, my mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion.”

The photos are proof: Sweeney’s dump from the past couple of weeks included pics of them together on set, in a bowling alley, and on a paddleboard floating along a beach. And while style plebeians typically reserve their comfiest (read: scruffiest) sweats in the company of furry families, Sweeney shows out regardless — perhaps even more so. Case in point: her chic (and spicy) resortwear to train Sully to swim.

Sydney’s Pink String Bikini

Sweeney is somewhat of a bikini connoisseur, especially after releasing two limited-edition collab collections for Frankies Bikinis in 2023. Not to mention, her onscreen wardrobes from Anyone But You and Euphoria featured swimsuits that went viral, so it’s safe to say she knows swimwear. She put her knowledge to good use when she swam with Sully in a coordinated stringy set.

Going for a coordinated look, she wore a triangle bikini top in two-toned pink stripes with a matching string bikini bottom, which she hiked high up on her waist for a high-cut silhouette.

Sweeney’s set even matched the pink paddleboard she and Sully rode on.

Two striped pieces weren’t enough, it seems. The Madame Web star’s choice of cover-ups was a pair of high-waist linen pants in a similar striped pattern. Instead of two pink tones, however, skinny red lines ran along her bubblegum trousers.

Even her trucker hat, a relic style from the early aughts, subtly featured stripes. (Peep the American flag design.)

Her Sweet, Sully-Inspired Bling

Sweeney has been a dog mom for a while, with a rep for spoiling her pit bull-mix, Tank. If you’ll recall, Tank graced the cover of Dogue, a fun Vogue spinoff series in 2024 starring celebrity pets, where Sweeney famously shared this sweet anecdote: “My whole dream, since I got her in high school, was to be able to get her a backyard,” Sweeney said in the interview. Though she doesn’t have to work as hard to give Sully a backyard (or swim lessons), she’s definitely showing her love in ways big, small, and blingy.

In the same dump, she shared a charm bracelet the actor had custom-made with her nickname for him, “Sully Bear.” It included charms like ice cream and a tennis ball, presumably some of Sully’s quick favorites.

Obsessed with this new friendship.