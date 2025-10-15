Sydney Sweeney is easily one of Hollywood’s most booked and busy stars. This past year, she’s been here, there, and everywhere. Whether she’s drawing Oscar buzz for her upcoming biopic Christy or filming the long-awaited third season of Euphoria, Sweeney never stands still.

It can be hard to find time for a fun night out with such a packed schedule, but the actress manages to make it work. In an Oct. 14 Instagram Reel, Sweeney shared a behind-the-scenes look at her Armani Beauty makeup routine, all while wearing a plunging corset.

Sydney’s Cleavage-Forward Corset

In the video, Sweeney jammed out to Addison Rae’s “Fame Is A Gun,” while she shared her go-to lineup of Armani Beauty products for a night out. She added a cheeky caption, quipping that she’d be “out past bedtime.”

The actress sported a classic outfit formula — jeans and a cute top — in the Reel, but still looked elevated. She wore a shiny black bustier top with a plunging sweetheart neckline, which put her décolletage on display. The strapless top featured structured pleats over the bust, imitating the appearance of a bow. She completed the look with a pair of light wash jeans and a set of dainty gold hoop earrings.

Sweeney’s video is proof that a little black top will always be chic.

Sydney’s Makeup Routine

Sweeney paired her simple outfit with a warm and glowy makeup look — and throughout the video, she shared step-by-step instructions for getting the same radiant results with Armani Beauty.

The actress started by concealing her under eyes, applying a few dots of the brand’s Luminous Silk Hydrating and Brightening Concealer. For blush, she blended the Luminous Silk Cheek Tint over the apples of her cheeks and across the bridge of her nose. Then, she set it with the line’s powder blush. Sweeney used the Luminous Silk Glow Creamy Bronzing Powder to contour her cheeks, forehead, and sides of her nose — plus, she brushed some over her chest to define her cleavage.

Sweeney added some shimmer to the inner corners of her eyes with a dot of the Luminous Silk Acqua Highlighter, topping off here eye look with a light coating of the Eyes To Kill Classico Mascara. She finished off the look with the Prisma Classic Lip Gloss, a sheer and shiny pink.

Get Sydney’s Look