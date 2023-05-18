On Tuesday, Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney attended the screening of her new HBO film, Reality, where she stars as the eponymous intelligence specialist who leaked top secret info. And as per usual, she turned out in another spicy number, looking every bit the star.

Sweeney’s strapless LBD may have been floor-length, but the gauzy material gave barely-there coverage. Save for some strategically-placed tiers of black fabric — resulting in alternating stripes of sheer and opaque — the dress was almost entirely see-through on the torso and legs.

The gown’s spice levels (read: high) were balanced out by the tiny flouncy ruffles that added a romantic touch and playful texture to the otherwise simple silhouette. Styled by Molly Dickson, the star wore a look from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 haute couture collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

To match the vibe of her saucy ‘fit, Sweeney tousled her hair and kept it down, falling over her bare chest (there was no jewelry to be seen). Meanwhile, she kept her makeup dreamy and luminous. Her bejeweled rings and earrings were the only touch of glimmer — and a sublte one at that.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Get it, Sydney.