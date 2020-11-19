When it comes to your holiday wishlist, odds are, everything from cozy slippers to a warm puffer is on your radar this year. But whether you’re shopping for yourself or others, you don’t exactly want to break the bank. And the good news is, this year, you don’t have to, thanks to affordable retailers. Target gift ideas in particular are a must shop if you're looking for quality fashion finds at a reasonable price point.

Target has so many of your most-loved Winter favorites, you might even want to shop some for yourself. And there's more than enough left to grab for stocking stuffers and perfectly wrapped gifts to dole out to all your nearest and dearest.

There are great investment pieces, from dresses that are perfect for Winter (when styled with combat boots) and Summer (when slipping into sandals). And for seasonal must-haves, you'll find plenty of cozy shearling slippers, leather puffers, and cashmere beanies to choose from.

Ahead, check out the best of the best pieces from Target that you’re going to want to add to your holiday wish list ASAP. What are you waiting for? The holidays are right around the corner!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Puffer A New Day Leather Puffer Jacket Target Sizes S-XXL $35 See on Target Step up your puffer jacket with a faux leather option. This sleek option looks good with everything from pleated skirts to oversize denim.

2 The Beanie A New Day Cashmere Beanie Target $30 See on Target A beanie makes a great stocking stuffer this holiday season. Choose a neutral tone that goes with anything or a bright red hue for a pop of color.

3 The Midi Who What Wear Short Puff Sleeve Tiered Babydoll Dress Target Sizes XS-3X $34 See on Target A dress that will take you through all four seasons this year, this babydoll style looks good with sandals or tight and ankle boots.

4 The Eyelet Mini Universal Thread Puff Short Sleeve Eyelet Dress Target Sizes XS-XXL $35 See on Target Add a pop of sunny yellow tones to your dress game this season. You'll love to layer this style with jeans and brown knee-high boots, or wear it with open-toe heels once the weather warms up.

5 The Pajamas Stars Above Striped Beautifully Soft Long Sleeve Notch Collar and Short Pajama Set Target Sizes XS-XXL $25 See on Target Pajamas are the best kind of holiday gift for family and friends alike. This soft pink style is comfy and features a stylish striped print.

6 The Silk Dress Prologue Bishop Long Sleeve Shirred Dress Target Sizes XS-XXL $38 See on Target Invest in a light purple dress that will take you through morning, noon, and night. This style will look especially chic with a gray wool coat layered on top.

7 The Floral Babydoll Wild Fable Floral Print Short Sleeve Organza Muse Dress Target Sizes XS-4X $25 See on Target This babydoll style was all over Instagram this season. It looks adorable with everything from low-top sneakers and combat boots to ballet flats and pointed-toe pumps.