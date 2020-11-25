Praise the beauty gods: Tarte's Cyber Week is here, and it's bringing must-have deals for fans of the brand. The sale is offering sitewide discounts. And, before you ask: The Shape Tape is included.

The makeup brand is giving shoppers 30% off sitewide. The savings event kicked off on Nov. 23, and it's extending all the way through Sunday, Nov. 29. So you've got ample time to shop. All you'll need to do is add your must-have items to your cart, and use code CYBER at checkout. Then, voila! Enjoy 30% off your entire purchase.

That said, there are a few exceptions to the Tarte sale. The discount won't apply to select holiday products, Tarte's sister brand Awake, bundles, or vaults. But if you want to try one of the brand's famous Tartelette palettes, give the iconic Maneater mascara a go, restock your supply of Shape Tape concealer, or try one of the many Shape Tape-inspired products Tarte offers, you're good to go.

While some holiday products are excluded, Tarte has done shoppers a solid and is offering an additional sale on some of its holiday favorites. Using the same code, customers can get select certain products — like Lights, Camera, Splashes Waterproof Mascara and the Tarteist Pro Glow & Blush palette — for 50% off. Score.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.