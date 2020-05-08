Sure, Sephora's big spring sale is over, and Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale has also come and gone — but now, you can snag a deal from another popular company. Tarte Shape Tape is 20% off this weekend thanks to the brand's Buy More, Save More event.

During the event, shoppers can use the code STOCKUP to purchase a single item for 20% off, and the discount goes up the more you buy: You'll get 25% off if you buy two products and 30% off if you buy three. You have through Tuesday, May 12 at midnight PT to shop.

And the sale isn't just on Shape Tape. Most of the products in the brand's lineup qualify, minus a few exceptions — so you can add more Shape Tape themed items to your cart, like the Stay Spray Setting Spray or Shape Tape Setting Powder, or try some of the brand's other bestsellers. The Lights, Camera, Lashes and Maneater mascaras, multiple Tartlette Palettes, and the brand's full coverage Amazonian Clay foundation also qualify for the markdown.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.