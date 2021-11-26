Tarte is one of those makeup brands that’s loved by makeup artists and non-pros alike, thanks to its innovative formulas, extensive shade range, and playful packaging. Though the brand has a slew of cult products — the Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara and Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Cream, to name just two — the brand really secured its top spot in the beauty stratosphere in 2016, when it launched its Shape Tape Concealer. Its creamy formula and magical ability to cover dark circles and blemishes in just one swipe while leaving a filter-like finish behind made it an instant hit — and thousands of people’s holy-grail concealer (it has over 13,000 positive reviews on Ulta’s website alone). Since then, the brand has launched various iterations of the Shape Tape family, from Shape Tape Ultra Creamy to Shape Tape Glow Wand. But today, there’s an exciting new addition to the Shape Tape family: Shape Tape Cloud Coverage.

Tarte

What is Shape Tape Cloud Coverage, you ask? Well, first of all, it’s not a concealer. The best way to describe it would be between a tinted moisturizer and a foundation. It has a bouncy, cloud-like texture (hence the name), and offers a medium matte finish that’s supposed to blur out pores, uneven skin texture, and breakouts with a blurring finish. On top of its Paris filter-like effects, it’s also made with nine skin-boosting ingredients, from snow mushroom to hyaluronic acid to prickly pear. In other words, it’s like if your favorite foundation melded with your favorite primer or moisturizer — a light-as-air makeup product that also boosts hydration for up to 24 hours.

I was able to try a tiny lab sample before launch and was blown away by the smoothing effect and how easy it was to apply. I have oily-combination skin and it left my complexion looking smoothed out and velvety, while also keeping my T-zone from looking like an oil slick (which is usually what happens by midday). Unlike other tinted moisturizers, it also offers an ample amount of coverage — I usually prefer a sheer and a dewy finish, but I liked how light the Cloud Coverage felt while still providing almost as much coverage as a foundation.

The best part — the new Shape Tape Cloud Coverage comes in 21 shades and is made with SPF 15, so you get a bit of sun protection too (I still highly recommend using your favorite sunscreen before applying this product, however).

Welcome to the Shape Tape family, Cloud Coverage.

Tarte Shape Tape Cloud Coverage is launching exclusively on QVC on November 26 and tarte.com and Ulta.com in December.