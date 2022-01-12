Tarte has a few beloved beauty products that many makeup wearers swear by. There’s the Amazonian Clay Palette, which has the day-to-night shadows you need to create any eyeshadow look, and the Lights, Camera, Lashes that’ll curl and lift your eyelashes to new heights. But out of the many products that are worth adding to your virtual cart, one stands out: the iconic Tarte Shape Tape Concealer.

In honor of the top-selling ultra creamy and brightening concealer, the beauty brand is celebrating its fourth annual International Shape Tape Day on January 12 (because one sells every 12 seconds on Tarte’s website) and offering Shape Tape faves for 30% off today. With the discount, you can snag the brand’s best-selling concealer for just $20. Regardless if you’re a curious newbie or down to your last drop of what many consider a must-have concealer, now is a great time to shop.

During the sale period, which ends on January 14, you grab the best and brightest in the Shape Tape family, like the Glow Wand, Base Tape, and Stay Spray, for a major discount. If you’re already a loyal fan of the original formula, the winter months are the perfect opportunity to take the more moisturizing Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer for a spin. One exclusion to take note of: The newest addition to the club, the Shape Tape Cloud Coverage, won’t be included in the fun.

It doesn’t end there. A select number of Shape Tape bundles will be up to 40% off during the sale period, so look out for kits like the Shape Tape Concealer Value Set while you’re perusing Tarte’s website.

Once you’ve grabbed your Shape Tape products during the sale, use code SHAPETAPE at checkout to score on your savings. Happy shopping.