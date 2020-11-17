Meghan Markle's Favorite Facial Exfoliant Is 20% Off For Black Friday

There's a can't-miss beauty sale this holiday season for Meghan Markle fans. If you follow the royal's skin care routine, you'll be excited to hear about Tatcha's Black Friday sale. Not only can shoppers get major sitewide discounts, but you can score a Duchess of Sussex beauty staple with a slashed price tag.

From Nov. 26 through Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the brand is offering 20% off of its entire beauty range, excluding sets. To take advantage of the deal, customers can shop the Tatcha website, add items to their cart, and use code BF20 to receive the discount.

Then, on Cyber Monday, Nov. 29 through 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 1, shoppers can get the same 20% off discount (with code CYBER20) without any exclusions. As an added perk, with Tatcha purchases of $250 or more, a mystery gift will be added on.

The sale marks the perfect time for Markle fans to snag one of the royal's go-to skin care treasures for less. The Duchess has previously spoken with Allure about her love of the Tatcha's Rice Polish Enzyme Powder, and gushed to the outlet, "It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation."

To give users the exfoliation Markle mentions, the Rice Polish gently sloughs off dead skin cells with super-fine rice bran powder mixed with papaya enzymes, which work together to promote skin cell turnover and a more radiant complexion. The exfoliator can be used on all skin types thanks to its four different iterations that you can choose from: normal to dry, normal to oily, sensitive, and dry skin.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.