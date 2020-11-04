The U.S. and UK just made history together... again. Meghan Markle voted in the 2020 presidential election, as reported by E! News on Tuesday, Nov. 3, marking a historic occasion for the British monarchy. The Duchess of Sussex is now the first modern British royal to vote in a U.S. presidential election.

A source close to the couple told People that Markle "is voting in this election," but it was unclear whether Markle had voted by mail or in person near her home in Santa Barbara, California. However, according to the New York Post, Markle sent her ballot early by mail, a voting method that has grown much more popular in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Markle herself hasn't confirmed that she voted, she has been passionate about encouraging U.S. citizens to vote in previous months, with Gloria Steinem even telling Access Hollywood that Markle called potential voters ahead of the election. In August, she talked to Marie Claire about the importance of women voting this election. "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," she said. "So many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

In September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in a Time 100 special, in what marked their first joint television appearance since leaving their posts as senior members of the royal family, to talk about the importance of voting. "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime,'" Markle said. "But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard." Prince Harry touched on stopping hate speech, another issue close to his heart. "It's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," he said. "What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us."

After the Time 100 video, Donald Trump responded by saying he's “not a fan of" Markle. "She probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry," he said at a White House press conference, according to the Associated Press. "He’s going to need it." Despite the jab, neither Markle nor Harry has directly addressed Trump, nor did they endorse a candidate in the election.