When it comes to her beauty game, Meghan Markle's messy bun is usually the first thing on royal fans' minds. However, the Duchess of Sussex has a swell of other beauty hacks and favorites, and one of them just got an update. On Aug. 3, Tatcha launched its latest creation, The Rice Wash, which is basically the cleanser version of Markle's favorite exfoliator.

The new product is available online at Sephora and on Tatcha's website for $35. Like its exfoliating predecessor and Markle favorite, the Rice Polish, the cleanser uses rice powder to make the skin appear more luminous. It works to remove impurities and oil buildup from the skin, and due to its pH neutral state, it won't strip the natural oils found in your complexion. It also has scientifically-backed hyaluronic acid that'll help keep your skin moisturized.

Given Markle's documented love for the brand, it wouldn't be surprising to see the item work its way into her regular beauty rotation, which reportedly also includes the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, according to a 2018 Daily Mail interview with her former makeup artist Lydia Sellers. The moisturizing spray includes botanical oils and hyaluronic acid and can be used before or after applying makeup.