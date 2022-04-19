If there’s one thing that beauty lovers are obsessed with, it’s innovative products and unique techniques to take their skincare game to the next level. One such brand leading the way is Tatcha, which has earned cult status thanks to its silky and hydrating formulas. But, like many great skincare brands, it hasn’t been available in the UK, with many flocking to the U.S. to pick up their favourite products. That is, until now.

From May 4, Japanese skincare fans will be finally be able to get their hands on the TikTok fave brand, with the brand’s full range products available to buy on Tatcha’s UK website, and in Space NK from June 9, including bestsellers such as The Rice Polish (£60), The Water Cream (£63), the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist (£80), and The Indigo Overnight Repair (£80). Elsewhere, Tatcha fans can get their hands on The Silk Canvas (£48), The Essence (£95) and The Camellia Cleansing Oil (£45), as well as Meghan Markle’s favourite product, the Rice Enzyme Powder.

After a decade of working in corporate America, Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai decided to embark on a trip to Kyoto, Japan, to help her rediscover what makes her happy. During her trip, Tsai had a chance encounter with a modern-day geisha who shared all of the beauty secrets related to her craft from a 200-year-old text. These teachings laid the foundations for Tatcha and Tsai launched her brand in 2009 with her first product, the Original Aburatorigami Japanese Beauty Papers. Tsai then launched a full selection of products in 2012.

Each formula is carefully crafted at the Tatcha Institute in Tokyo, where leading scientists product innovative products that seamlessly blend Japanese botanicals with proven clinical ingredients. A combination of superfoods, amino acids, and AHAs called Hadasei-3, is housed in every Tatcha product. This proprietary complex made up of twice-fermented rice, green tea, and algae is rooted in the nutrient-dense Japanese diet, which is considered as one of the healthiest in the world.

“We know the UK consumer is highly educated in skincare and beauty. In the U.S., our consumers turn to us to care for their skin and soul in the midst of pandemic stress, and the UK was a natural extension for our holistic approach to caring for skin,” says Mary Yee, CEO of Tatcha. “Thanks to our social media accounts, we also know that we have fans in the UK eagerly awaiting this launch. It’s one of our biggest international markets for Tatcha.com, and we’re confident that our continued success in the US will drive momentum in the UK.”

To be the first in line for when the Tatcha products drop, you can join the waitlist.